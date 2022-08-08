ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
InsuranceNewsNet

No-fault auto insurance hits home in Southwest Michigan

ST. JOSEPH — Michigan's no-fault auto reform is working great for the auto insurance companies, but not for those catastrophically injured in automobile accidents, said. Rhein spoke during a community conversation held at her office Thursday about how the first year of auto reform has gone. "It's working very...
MICHIGAN STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Las Vegas man indicted in Ponzi betting scheme out of Ohio

—A Las Vegas man is facing federal charges for allegedly bilking dozens of Ohio residents out of millions of dollars in a sports betting Ponzi scheme. The U.S. Attorney’ s Office in the Northern District of Ohio announced that 49- year-old Matthew Turnipseede was indicted Thursday on multiple counts of wire fraud and one count of mail fraud.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
State
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Cars
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
InsuranceNewsNet

Morrisey announces settlement of up to $30M against opioid distributor Rite Aid [The Dominion Post, Morgantown, W.Va.]

Dominion Post (Morgantown, WV) The suit alleged Rite Aid , in its role as a distributor, supplied more opioids to its pharmacies than was necessary to meet legitimate patient needs ; and the pharmacies ordered more from other distributors. In doing so, it failed to maintain effective controls against diversion and contributed to oversupply of opioids in the state.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Rep. Stansbury Sends Historic Climate, Health Care Investments to President Biden's Desk

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) U.S. Representative Melanie Stansbury (N.M.-01) helped pass the Inflation Reduction Act, historic legislation to address the climate crisis, cut prescription drug costs, lower health insurance premiums, and help create nine million clean energy jobs over the next 10 years. The legislation now heads to. President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
InsuranceNewsNet

CT’s Lamont touts federal legislation intended to cut drug costs and extend health insurance. Here’s what it does. [Hartford Courant]

Gov. Ned Lamont on Thursday said federal legislation intended to reduce drug costs and extend health care subsidies will make a significant impact on. The measure, called the Inflation Reduction Act, was scaled back after President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislation stalled in. Congress. earlier this year. This...
CONNECTICUT STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
968
Followers
25K+
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy