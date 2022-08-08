ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

wfncnews.com

Citizen Issue Reported: Tree Issue – Fri, 12 Aug 2022 09:07:24 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Fri, 12 Aug 2022 09:07:24 -0400: Tree Issue at Address: 3709 Song Sparrow Dr Wake Forest NC 27587, United States. Issue is 12755299 reopening the case. We had a rep come out from your office and look at the tree I referenced I The case above. He confirmed that the tree needs removed. It is over the sewer line, ring line, burrows power line and our sprinkler system. Please remove the tree now that the issues are confirmed.
WAKE FOREST, NC
wfncnews.com

Citizen Issue Reported: Traffic Control Issues – Wed, 10 Aug 2022 09:15:47 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Wed, 10 Aug 2022 09:15:47 -0400: Traffic Control Issues at Address: S Franklin St & Rogers Rd Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. The traffic signal, at this intersection, was recently updated to include a left turn signal onto Rogers. However, the left turn signal is never green, it only blinks yellow. Due to the extremely high number of cars exiting the Heritage school in the morning/afternoon, during carpool, it is nearly impossible to make a left onto Rogers. I sat there through 3 red lights this morning making my own children late for school. This is creating unsafe conditions, near a school, as people are running the red to finally be able to make a left. The left turning signal needs to turn green to give us a chance to make the turn.
WAKE FOREST, NC
Wake Forest, NC
Government
City
Wake Forest, NC
wfncnews.com

Residents Evacuated Due to Gas Leak in Wake Forest Neighborhood

Wake Forest, N.C. — A gas leak near a Wake Forest neighborhood caused residents to evacuate and traffic to be diverted near Rogers Road. Construction crews ruptured a gas line along the 3800 block of Wild Meadow Lane on Wednesday afternoon. Emergency personnel were on the sce…. . WRAL.com...
WAKE FOREST, NC
wfncnews.com

Person Injured in Rollover Crash Near Wake Forest

Wake Forest, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital Friday morning after a rollover crash. WRAL.com and Wake Forest News are in partnership to share news and information relevant to the Wake Forest community.
WAKE FOREST, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Check Out This Castle For Sale In Burlington, North Carolina (Real Estate Listing) – Mike Swanson

The most expensive home for sale now in Burlington, North Carolina is essentially a castle that is close to 18,000 square feet in size. Yep! It’s that big. If it was in California this place would probably be selling for tens of millions of dollars, so it is a bargain for the mega rich. It’s listed as contingent so it may go off the market very soon. Check it out in this video tour.
BURLINGTON, NC
cbs17

Crash causes delays on I-85 in Durham County

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One lane of I-85 southbound closed for about 30 minutes on Tuesday morning following a vehicle crash at the Cole Mill Road exit. According to the NCDOT, this caused a major delay to traffic from approximately 9:55 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. The right shoulder from mile markers 172-173 remains closed as all lanes return to normal.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Motorcycle crash reported in Durham

Durham, N.C. — A motorcycle was involved in a crash Monday at Duke Street and Holt School Road in Durham. The crash occurred before 7:45 a.m. and a red SUV appeared to be involved. WRAL News is working to learn if anyone was injured.
DURHAM, NC

