Wake Forest Issue Reported on Wed, 10 Aug 2022 09:15:47 -0400: Traffic Control Issues at Address: S Franklin St & Rogers Rd Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. The traffic signal, at this intersection, was recently updated to include a left turn signal onto Rogers. However, the left turn signal is never green, it only blinks yellow. Due to the extremely high number of cars exiting the Heritage school in the morning/afternoon, during carpool, it is nearly impossible to make a left onto Rogers. I sat there through 3 red lights this morning making my own children late for school. This is creating unsafe conditions, near a school, as people are running the red to finally be able to make a left. The left turning signal needs to turn green to give us a chance to make the turn.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO