Citizen Issue Reported: Tree Issue – Fri, 12 Aug 2022 09:07:24 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Fri, 12 Aug 2022 09:07:24 -0400: Tree Issue at Address: 3709 Song Sparrow Dr Wake Forest NC 27587, United States. Issue is 12755299 reopening the case. We had a rep come out from your office and look at the tree I referenced I The case above. He confirmed that the tree needs removed. It is over the sewer line, ring line, burrows power line and our sprinkler system. Please remove the tree now that the issues are confirmed.
Citizen Issue Reported: High Grass/Weeds on Public Property (i.e., street right-of-way) – Wed, 10 Aug 2022 09:41:09 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Wed, 10 Aug 2022 09:41:09 -0400: High Grass/Weeds on Public Property (i.e., street right-of-way) at Address: Havisham Ct & Wait Ave Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. Rating: 1. The trees, grass, weeds at the corner of Wait Ave & Havisham Ct/ entrance to Margate neighborhood...
Citizen Issue Reported: Traffic Control Issues – Wed, 10 Aug 2022 09:15:47 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Wed, 10 Aug 2022 09:15:47 -0400: Traffic Control Issues at Address: S Franklin St & Rogers Rd Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. The traffic signal, at this intersection, was recently updated to include a left turn signal onto Rogers. However, the left turn signal is never green, it only blinks yellow. Due to the extremely high number of cars exiting the Heritage school in the morning/afternoon, during carpool, it is nearly impossible to make a left onto Rogers. I sat there through 3 red lights this morning making my own children late for school. This is creating unsafe conditions, near a school, as people are running the red to finally be able to make a left. The left turning signal needs to turn green to give us a chance to make the turn.
21-Year-Old Charged With Communicating Threats in Connection to Youngsville Building Lockdown
Youngsville, N.C. — An electronics manufacturing company in Youngsville was on lockdown Thursday afternoon after someone made threats towards employees. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said 21-year-old Cincear Zyair Glasco, of Henderson, threatened to kill everyone in at…. . WRAL.com and Wake Forest News are in partnership to...
Residents Evacuated Due to Gas Leak in Wake Forest Neighborhood
Wake Forest, N.C. — A gas leak near a Wake Forest neighborhood caused residents to evacuate and traffic to be diverted near Rogers Road. Construction crews ruptured a gas line along the 3800 block of Wild Meadow Lane on Wednesday afternoon. Emergency personnel were on the sce…. . WRAL.com...
Residents Allowed Back in Homes After Gas Leak Sealed in Wake Forest Neighborhood
Wake Forest, N.C. — Wake Forest residents have been allowed back in their homes after a gas leak caused their neighborhood to be evacuated. Construction crews ruptured a gas line along the 3800 block of Wild Meadow Lane on Wednesday afternoon. Emergency personnel were on the …. . WRAL.com...
Youngsville Manufacturing Company on Lockdown After Receiving Threat Against Employees
Youngsville, N.C. — An electronics manufacturing company in Youngsville was on lockdown Thursday afternoon after someone made threats towards employees. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a person threatened to kill everyone in at Eaton Corporation “if a certain indivi…. . WRAL.com and Wake Forest News are...
Person Injured in Rollover Crash Near Wake Forest
Wake Forest, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital Friday morning after a rollover crash. WRAL.com and Wake Forest News are in partnership to share news and information relevant to the Wake Forest community.
Street closures planned for Wayne County deputy’s funeral
Sgt. Matthew Fishman, 38, died after being shot in the line of duty last week. Fishman was one of three deputies shot while serving involuntary commitment papers.
Check Out This Castle For Sale In Burlington, North Carolina (Real Estate Listing) – Mike Swanson
The most expensive home for sale now in Burlington, North Carolina is essentially a castle that is close to 18,000 square feet in size. Yep! It’s that big. If it was in California this place would probably be selling for tens of millions of dollars, so it is a bargain for the mega rich. It’s listed as contingent so it may go off the market very soon. Check it out in this video tour.
Wake deputy killed was 13-year veteran. ‘We will find who’s responsible,’ sheriff says.
“It breaks my heart to report that a member of this office was fatally wounded,” Sheriff Gerald Baker said.
Crash causes delays on I-85 in Durham County
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One lane of I-85 southbound closed for about 30 minutes on Tuesday morning following a vehicle crash at the Cole Mill Road exit. According to the NCDOT, this caused a major delay to traffic from approximately 9:55 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. The right shoulder from mile markers 172-173 remains closed as all lanes return to normal.
