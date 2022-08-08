ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Malibu, CA
California Entertainment
Malibu, CA
Footwear News

Rihanna Sheds Maternity Style For Sleek Thigh-Highs With A$AP Rocky in New York

After the birth of their baby boy in May, Rihanna and Asap Rocky hit the streets of New York. The fashionable pair were spotted heading out of a building together on Friday night, dressed down in comfortable clothes. Motherhood clearly hasn’t stopped the “Love on the Brain” songstress from dressing the way she wants to, Rocky included. For the couple’s outing, Rihanna donned streetwear for the occasion, the “Fenty Beauty” founder styling a vintage white “Birth Of A Prince” tee with an oversized quality, along with a dark-wash micro mini skirt that had Riri pulling a risky moment. To accessorize, the billionaire...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Purple Hearts’ Star Sofia Carson: We Wanted to Avoid “Taking Any Sides”

Sofia Carson’s new Netflix romance Purple Hearts, which counts her as star and executive producer, has gotten a lot of people talking. Carson, previously known for the Disney Channel’s Descendants franchise and Freeform’s short-lived sequel series Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, stars in the film as Cassie Salazar, an aspiring rocker with progressive values who agrees to marry a Marine named Luke (played by Nicholas Galitzine) solely for the military health insurance to cover her medical expenses as a type 1 diabetic. Likewise, Luke is dealing with his own financial hardships and would also benefit from the faux marriage that...
MOVIES

