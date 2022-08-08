Read full article on original website
Is LSU getting closer to a QB? Thursday's practice did seem to give some indications.
At the beginning of an open practice Thursday morning, redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier slowly trotted onto the outdoor fields. He trailed behind the rest of LSU’s quarterbacks, trying not to aggravate an ankle sprain. Nussmeier wore full pads without a brace or any visible tape, but his mobility was...
8,000 new Tigers move in to their new campus homes at LSU
More than 8,000 new Tigers were part of the move-in day at LSU Friday, with more set to move in Saturday and upper classmen moving in next weekend. Move-in is part of LSU Welcome Week, the final phase of orientation to LSU. Among the new students are two roommates from...
LSU defensive back enters the transfer portal
Junior cornerback Jordan Toles has entered the transfer portal, first reported by On3Sports' Matt Zenitz. Toles, a junior cornerback from Baltimore, Maryland, was not seen at practice on Thursday. He played in six of the first seven games last season, recording 12 tackles, including a career-best of six against UCLA in the season-opener.
Scotlandville's Jamall Franklin Jr. makes his college choice, and he's going to the Big 12
Have you heard about the big guy who made a big decision Wednesday? That is the Jamall Franklin Jr. story. The Scotlandville lineman committed to Houston in front of teammates and family in the school’s gym. “I love the coaching staff, I love the players, and I love the...
Even before joining LSU, its new provost used Houma shipyard to advance education
Even before he started his job as LSU's executive vice president and provost this month, longtime Oregon State University administrator Roy Haggerty had experience tapping Louisiana resources to benefit higher education. While interim dean of OSU's College of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences, the school selected Gulf Island Shipyards in...
Catholic High products Hill-Green, LeBlanc primed to reach even greater heights this fall
Zi'yon Hill-Green and Peter LeBlanc took different approaches to the summer, but both Catholic High of New Iberia products are primed to contribute to the 2022 Ragin' Cajun football season. "I took a trip," Hill-Green said on the eve of Cajuns practice last week. "Some friends of mine and I...
Smiley: An evening with 80,000 first graders
With college football looming, it's time for some nostalgia:. Dale Marks, of Baton Rouge, says, "I’ve gone to LSU games with my friend Frank for over 30 years. "He says his most memorable game was the time he took his first-grade daughter Betty to her first game, the 1997 contest against No. 1 Florida.
LSU's Latanna Stone, U.S. Amateur co-medalist, falls in first round of match play
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — LSU's Latanna Stone, who shared top medalist honors in the stroke play portion of the U.S. Amateur, was eliminated Wednesday in the first round of match play. Stone, a senior from Riverview, Florida, and the No. 1 seed in the 64-player field, lost 2 &...
Southern, first-year coach Eric Dooley stocked up on wide receivers for new offense
Chalk it up to Eric Dooley being a former wide receiver and wide receivers coach, but the first position he saw that needed at Southern was wide receiver. So the first-year coach hit the recruiting trail and transfer portal hard at the position, adding seven new faces to the position group who need to catch on fast.
Coffee chain buys Essen Lane site for $1.2 million, could be the 1st of dozens across south Louisiana
A fast-growing, Arkansas-based drive-through coffee chain has purchased property across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center for what could be the first of up to 40 locations across south Louisiana. HSC 7Brew Baton Rouge LLC paid nearly $1.2 million for the site at 5131 Essen...
Faith Matters: Seventh-day Adventist pastor takes historic assignment BR, Lafayette churches
Two churches in two denominations on two different days was the norm for Darriel Hoy growing up. After more than 20 years away, Hoy recently returned home to assume a historic role at two area churches: the first female pastor at Faith Seventh-day Adventist Church in Baton Rouge and Morning Star Seventh-day Adventist Church in Lafayette.
Acadiana newsmakers: 5 awarded scholarships in program sponsored by Simien & Miniex law firm
Five high school graduates from Acadiana were awarded scholarships as part of the Virginia Miniex and Margo St. Julian Simien Scholarship. Winners were Danielle Williams, a graduate of Teurlings Catholic who will attend Tulane University; Daija Bickham, a graduate of Lafayette High School who will attend LSU; Celeste George, a graduate of Apostolic Christian School who will attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette; Blair Bernard, a graduate of Beau Chene High School who will attend LSU; and Kaitlyn Kemper, a graduate of Acadiana High School who will attend UL.
After breakouts, riot, Baton Rouge's youth jail to get big security upgrade
Baton Rouge's aging Juvenile Detention Center, which has been the focus of growing criticism after a riot and high profile escapes, will get new security doors and other safety improvements, parish officials said Thursday. The city-parish will use $2 million to install as many as 50 metal security doors throughout...
Joe Nichols, Jessie James Decker, Jovin Webb and more music shows for your week
L'AMOUR MUSIQUE/HD4PRESIDENT: The Basin Music Hall, 5 p.m. PERIQUE: Istrouma Brewing, St. Gabriel, 5:30 p.m. CAITLYN RENEE: Gilla Brewing Company, Gonzales, 6 p.m. JOVIN WEBB DUO: Le Chien Brewing Company, Denham Springs, 6 p.m. MIKE ESNEAULT: Stab's Prime Steak and Seafood, 6 p.m. ORIGINAL MUSIC GATHERING: La Divina Italian Café,...
Drag race penalties tightened in East Baton Rouge, extended to spectators and stunt drivers
Penalties for drag racing in East Baton Rouge just got tougher, and they now apply to drivers performing stunts like doughnuts and burnouts and the people on foot who block traffic to watch them. The Metro Council on Wednesday addressed the issue for the second time in 12 months, approving...
Baton Rouge elementary school shifts online due to COVID cases
Wedgewood Elementary in Baton Rouge shifted to remote learning Friday after several positive COVID-19 cases were reported and is planning to return to in-person instruction Monday. It is the first public school in Baton Rouge to announce a shift to virtual learning since the 2022-23 school year started this month.
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory completed 21-day rehab program, city attorney says
Lafayette Parish Mayor-President Josh Guillory has returned from rehab, where he was seeking treatment for excessive alcohol use and post-traumatic stress disorder. The Lafayette City Council and Parish Council were notified at 11:22 a.m. Friday via an email from City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan that Guillory was back in town. Guillory...
Man wanted in Gonzales shooting captured in Baton Rouge
A Gonzales man wanted in a Monday evening shooting that injured two was captured Friday morning in Baton Rouge, police officers said. Jerome Bergeron, 20, is accused of speeding toward a four people waking on South Abe Street in Gonzales around 7:25 p.m. Monday, getting out of the sedan he was driving and opening fire, Gonzales police have said.
Under pressure: How a Port Allen company makes industrial shut-off valves that handle 20,000 PSI
In a nondescript warehouse off La. 1 on the west side of the Mississippi River, a Louisiana company produces the first line of defense for emergencies on offshore platforms in the Gulf of Mexico. A family-owned and -operated business, CORTEC — which manufactures emergency shut-off valves, chokes and similar devices...
See what's under construction on Drusilla Lane
A new Lake Urgent Care | Lake After Hours and Total Occupational Medicine clinic is under construction on Drusilla Lane, across the street from its current location. The 12,000-square-foot clinic at 3282 Drusilla Lane is expected to open in December and will feature 14 exam rooms and curbside express care. Lake Urgent Care has eight locations in Baton Rouge. Salco Construction is the contractor.
