Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

8,000 new Tigers move in to their new campus homes at LSU

More than 8,000 new Tigers were part of the move-in day at LSU Friday, with more set to move in Saturday and upper classmen moving in next weekend. Move-in is part of LSU Welcome Week, the final phase of orientation to LSU. Among the new students are two roommates from...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU defensive back enters the transfer portal

Junior cornerback Jordan Toles has entered the transfer portal, first reported by On3Sports' Matt Zenitz. Toles, a junior cornerback from Baltimore, Maryland, was not seen at practice on Thursday. He played in six of the first seven games last season, recording 12 tackles, including a career-best of six against UCLA in the season-opener.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Even before joining LSU, its new provost used Houma shipyard to advance education

Even before he started his job as LSU's executive vice president and provost this month, longtime Oregon State University administrator Roy Haggerty had experience tapping Louisiana resources to benefit higher education. While interim dean of OSU's College of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences, the school selected Gulf Island Shipyards in...
HOUMA, LA
theadvocate.com

Smiley: An evening with 80,000 first graders

With college football looming, it's time for some nostalgia:. Dale Marks, of Baton Rouge, says, "I’ve gone to LSU games with my friend Frank for over 30 years. "He says his most memorable game was the time he took his first-grade daughter Betty to her first game, the 1997 contest against No. 1 Florida.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana newsmakers: 5 awarded scholarships in program sponsored by Simien & Miniex law firm

Five high school graduates from Acadiana were awarded scholarships as part of the Virginia Miniex and Margo St. Julian Simien Scholarship. Winners were Danielle Williams, a graduate of Teurlings Catholic who will attend Tulane University; Daija Bickham, a graduate of Lafayette High School who will attend LSU; Celeste George, a graduate of Apostolic Christian School who will attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette; Blair Bernard, a graduate of Beau Chene High School who will attend LSU; and Kaitlyn Kemper, a graduate of Acadiana High School who will attend UL.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Joe Nichols, Jessie James Decker, Jovin Webb and more music shows for your week

L'AMOUR MUSIQUE/HD4PRESIDENT: The Basin Music Hall, 5 p.m. PERIQUE: Istrouma Brewing, St. Gabriel, 5:30 p.m. CAITLYN RENEE: Gilla Brewing Company, Gonzales, 6 p.m. JOVIN WEBB DUO: Le Chien Brewing Company, Denham Springs, 6 p.m. MIKE ESNEAULT: Stab's Prime Steak and Seafood, 6 p.m. ORIGINAL MUSIC GATHERING: La Divina Italian Café,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge elementary school shifts online due to COVID cases

Wedgewood Elementary in Baton Rouge shifted to remote learning Friday after several positive COVID-19 cases were reported and is planning to return to in-person instruction Monday. It is the first public school in Baton Rouge to announce a shift to virtual learning since the 2022-23 school year started this month.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man wanted in Gonzales shooting captured in Baton Rouge

A Gonzales man wanted in a Monday evening shooting that injured two was captured Friday morning in Baton Rouge, police officers said. Jerome Bergeron, 20, is accused of speeding toward a four people waking on South Abe Street in Gonzales around 7:25 p.m. Monday, getting out of the sedan he was driving and opening fire, Gonzales police have said.
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

See what's under construction on Drusilla Lane

A new Lake Urgent Care | Lake After Hours and Total Occupational Medicine clinic is under construction on Drusilla Lane, across the street from its current location. The 12,000-square-foot clinic at 3282 Drusilla Lane is expected to open in December and will feature 14 exam rooms and curbside express care. Lake Urgent Care has eight locations in Baton Rouge. Salco Construction is the contractor.
BATON ROUGE, LA

