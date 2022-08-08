Read full article on original website
blufftontoday.com
Firefighters battle blaze at Yemassee church
A church that was established more than 100 years ago caught fire early Friday and firefighters from at least three counties battled the blaze. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the FBI were there around 11 a.m. to investigate the fire at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Yemassee, Jasper County Sheriff Donald Hipp said.
wtoc.com
Magnet fishers cited for find at Fort Stewart
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - A recent magnet fishing trip at Fort Stewart has left one man and his team in hot water. The group is now collectively facing thousands of dollars in fines after Fort Stewarts officials say they violated federal law by magnet fishing on the army installation’s property.
Beaufort family asks for help after home destroyed by fire
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A Beaufort County family is now dealing with the painful aftermath of a fire that destroyed their home. Fire officials say the fire started early Tuesday morning from a burning candle in one of the bedrooms. The flames quickly spread to most of the house. The family living there said they’re […]
wtoc.com
Groundbreaking for new Liberty County fire station
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - People in Midway will see some big fire department changes soon. Liberty County officials broke ground on a new county fire station Friday. Construction is already underway for Liberty County’s Fire Station One. Officials say this project is years in the making. The new...
WTGS
Construction workers damage gas line near corner of Eisenhower and Sallie Mood
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Construction workers damaged a large gas line while working near the corner of Eisenhower Drive and Sallie Mood Drive Friday afternoon, according to Savannah Fire Department. The Savannah Fire Department advises people to avoid the area until gas company crews are able to take care...
WJCL
Neighbor, longtime customer reacts to destructive fire at beloved Chatham County restaurant
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A landmark restaurant in Chatham County went up in flames on Thursday. The fire started just after midnight at Pearl's Saltwater Grille. Kim Scott lives down the road from the waterfront restaurant. She told WJCL she had been going to the seafood spot since she was a child.
wtoc.com
New red light installed on Cypress Lake Road in Bulloch Co.
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Drivers who travel Cypress Lake Road will see a red light in their path that’s been on the county’s wish list for years. Crews finished some of the final steps to get the light ready at Cypress Lake Road and Veterans Parkway. Bulloch County leaders said they started years ago asking the state for a stop light at this spot due to the number of accidents, injuries and even deaths.
wtoc.com
Fire crews putting out fire at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Pearl’s Saltwater Grille caught fire early Thursday morning. The LaRoche Avenue restaurant is still standing, but there is significant damage. Fire Chief James Vickers, for Chatham Emergency Services, says they got a fire alarm from the kitchen around 12:17 a.m. Fire crews were on scene three minutes later.
wtoc.com
Deep Center helps lead fees and fines reform in Chatham County
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The state of Georgia ranks second in the nation for reliance on fines and fees revenue, according to the Deep Center. The Savannah-based non-profit is working to change that. Chatham County is one of five areas selected to get involved in Cities and Counties for...
wtoc.com
No shootings last month in Savannah’s City Market
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah had a month of no shootings in City Market. It follows back-to-back shootings two weekends in a row. A double and triple shooting just two weekends a part last month in City Market had people and businesses fearing for their safety. Jeff Brochu, owner of...
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Oskar
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When a dog is a mixed breed, it just means they take the best of different kinds of dogs. Like Oskar, a 2-year old German Shepherd-Golden Retriever mix.
'Bored' Teens Capture Massive Alligator In South Carolina
The teens were issued citations after reportedly tying up the gator and throwing objects at it.
Man faces nearly 8 years in prison for trying to smuggle guns through Port of Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An Iraqi man living in the Peach State is headed to prison for trying to smuggle guns through the port of Savannah. Prosecutors said 43-year-old Nihad Al Jabari tried to ship six rifles and three handguns in August 2020. Authorities found the guns hidden in a shipping container for spare auto parts. […]
yourislandnews.com
No injuries reported in downtown Beaufort shooting
Several shots were fired near a downtown restaurant in Beaufort on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10. There were no injuries resulting from the gunfire. A social media post from the Beaufort Police Department stated that the incident was reported at approximately 1:45 p.m. in the vicinity of Port Republic and Carteret streets.
live5news.com
Sheriff’s office warning of ‘Snapchat’ hoax
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they are aware of a “hoax” going around on the social media platform Snapchat. A post claims there is a “serial killer or abductor” in the Bluffton area that just tried to kidnap a woman. The sheriff’s office says they have not received any reports that would back this post up.
Deadly crash ends after driver hits bridge, ends up in water in Bulloch County
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A deadly crash ended in Bulloch County after the driver struck a bridge and then ended up in the water. The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Ashton Mingle, 27, took police on a high-speed chase around 4:47 a.m. on Aug. 7. Mingle was driving on a suspended license and was […]
Savannah Gardens resident says AC was out for 5 days, another months
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With hot and dangerous heat waves, there have been concerns with some Savannah Gardens Apartments occupied units having reportedly broken air conditioner units. “I was without air for five days,” said a woman who has lived at the apartments for 3 years. She chose not to identify herself because she fears retaliation. […]
wtoc.com
State Route 25 at Barnsley Rd. back open after incident
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: All roads are back open according to the Port Wentworth Police Department. The Port Wentworth Police Department is on the scene of an incident that has shut down State Route 25 at Barnsley Road in front of City Hall. Police say it will be...
WSAV-TV
Clear the Shelters Rescue of the Week!
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Renegade Paws Rescue brings us our fur-tastic rescue of the week, Malini aka Squishy! Little Squishy is a current foster dog who suffers Bell’s Palsy but that is just one thing that makes her so unique! She is an extremely sweet and approachable dog who will give endless an amount of kisses in return for belly rubs.
WJCL
Hilton Head fire chief Retirement
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Hilton Head's fire chief, Brad Tadlock, is calling it quits after 34 years of service, announcing his retirement on Wednesday afternoon. He will be retiring on Oct. 3. Information on who will fill his position has yet to be announced. Tadlock started as an...
