Savannah, GA

blufftontoday.com

Firefighters battle blaze at Yemassee church

A church that was established more than 100 years ago caught fire early Friday and firefighters from at least three counties battled the blaze. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the FBI were there around 11 a.m. to investigate the fire at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Yemassee, Jasper County Sheriff Donald Hipp said.
YEMASSEE, SC
wtoc.com

Magnet fishers cited for find at Fort Stewart

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - A recent magnet fishing trip at Fort Stewart has left one man and his team in hot water. The group is now collectively facing thousands of dollars in fines after Fort Stewarts officials say they violated federal law by magnet fishing on the army installation’s property.
FORT STEWART, GA
wtoc.com

Groundbreaking for new Liberty County fire station

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - People in Midway will see some big fire department changes soon. Liberty County officials broke ground on a new county fire station Friday. Construction is already underway for Liberty County’s Fire Station One. Officials say this project is years in the making. The new...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
Savannah, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
wtoc.com

New red light installed on Cypress Lake Road in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Drivers who travel Cypress Lake Road will see a red light in their path that’s been on the county’s wish list for years. Crews finished some of the final steps to get the light ready at Cypress Lake Road and Veterans Parkway. Bulloch County leaders said they started years ago asking the state for a stop light at this spot due to the number of accidents, injuries and even deaths.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Fire crews putting out fire at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Pearl’s Saltwater Grille caught fire early Thursday morning. The LaRoche Avenue restaurant is still standing, but there is significant damage. Fire Chief James Vickers, for Chatham Emergency Services, says they got a fire alarm from the kitchen around 12:17 a.m. Fire crews were on scene three minutes later.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Deep Center helps lead fees and fines reform in Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The state of Georgia ranks second in the nation for reliance on fines and fees revenue, according to the Deep Center. The Savannah-based non-profit is working to change that. Chatham County is one of five areas selected to get involved in Cities and Counties for...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

No shootings last month in Savannah’s City Market

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah had a month of no shootings in City Market. It follows back-to-back shootings two weekends in a row. A double and triple shooting just two weekends a part last month in City Market had people and businesses fearing for their safety. Jeff Brochu, owner of...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Oskar

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When a dog is a mixed breed, it just means they take the best of different kinds of dogs. Like Oskar, a 2-year old German Shepherd-Golden Retriever mix.
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

No injuries reported in downtown Beaufort shooting

Several shots were fired near a downtown restaurant in Beaufort on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10. There were no injuries resulting from the gunfire. A social media post from the Beaufort Police Department stated that the incident was reported at approximately 1:45 p.m. in the vicinity of Port Republic and Carteret streets.
BEAUFORT, SC
live5news.com

Sheriff’s office warning of ‘Snapchat’ hoax

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they are aware of a “hoax” going around on the social media platform Snapchat. A post claims there is a “serial killer or abductor” in the Bluffton area that just tried to kidnap a woman. The sheriff’s office says they have not received any reports that would back this post up.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Savannah Gardens resident says AC was out for 5 days, another months

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With hot and dangerous heat waves, there have been concerns with some Savannah Gardens Apartments occupied units having reportedly broken air conditioner units.  “I was without air for five days,” said a woman who has lived at the apartments for 3 years. She chose not to identify herself because she fears retaliation.   […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

State Route 25 at Barnsley Rd. back open after incident

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: All roads are back open according to the Port Wentworth Police Department. The Port Wentworth Police Department is on the scene of an incident that has shut down State Route 25 at Barnsley Road in front of City Hall. Police say it will be...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
WSAV-TV

Clear the Shelters Rescue of the Week!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Renegade Paws Rescue brings us our fur-tastic rescue of the week, Malini aka Squishy! Little Squishy is a current foster dog who suffers Bell’s Palsy but that is just one thing that makes her so unique! She is an extremely sweet and approachable dog who will give endless an amount of kisses in return for belly rubs.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Hilton Head fire chief Retirement

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Hilton Head's fire chief, Brad Tadlock, is calling it quits after 34 years of service, announcing his retirement on Wednesday afternoon. He will be retiring on Oct. 3. Information on who will fill his position has yet to be announced. Tadlock started as an...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC

