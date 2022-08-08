Read full article on original website
Daredevil, Wong And More Marvel Characters Keep Appearing On Disney+ And She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany Has Strong Opinions On Their Parts
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's Tatiana Maslany discusses the roles that Daredevil, Wong and more play on the Disney+ show.
Kevin Smith’s ‘Strange Adventures’ Series Scrapped by Warner Bros. Discovery
Click here to read the full article. Kevin Smith’s strange adventure with HBO Max has come to an end. The filmmaker’s “Strange Adventures” DC comic book anthology series has been axed by Warner Bros. Discovery and will not be moving forward at HBO Max, whose representatives confirmed the news to IndieWire. Smith was set to co-write and direct an episode of “Strange Adventures” as part of the anthology series around lesser-known DC characters. Smith recently shared on his “Hollywood Babble-On” YouTube show that HBO Max scrapped the series, executive-produced by Greg Berlanti. The “Clerks” director explained that he was writing an episode of...
'House of the Dragon' poster teases 'the age of dragons'
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- HBO is gearing up for the release of the new series House of the Dragon. The network shared a poster for the fantasy drama Monday featuring Emma D'Arcy. House of the Dragon is based on the George R.R. Martin book Fire & Blood, which explores the history of House Targaryen. The show is a prequel to Game of Thrones, based on Martin's A Song of Ice & Fire book series.
‘The Way Home’: Chyler Leigh Joins Cast of Andie MacDowell’s New Hallmark Series
Chyler Leigh will play the estranged daughter of Andie MacDowell's Del Landry character in the upcoming Hallmark Channel series 'The Way Home.'
Fans Threaten to Boycott ‘Black Panther 2’ Over Demands to #RecastTChalla
Amid the release of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, Marvel fans are threatening to boycott the highly anticipated film for one main reason. Marvel dropped a teaser of the Black Panther sequel at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend and got fans talking. The trailer sparked a few queries surrounding the recasting of late actor Chadwick Boseman (who played the lead role of T’Challa/Black Panther.)
‘Batgirl’ star Leslie Grace speaks out for first time after $100M movie killed by Warner Bros.
After Warner Bros.’ shocking announcement of the DC Comics film "Batgirl" being canceled, actress Leslie Grace — who was slated to play Barbara Gordon/Batgirl — is speaking out for the first time. The "In the Heights" star took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a series of...
She-Hulk Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Marvel Trailer
Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer confirms Gamora's new role
Marvel Studios didn't hold back in its San Diego Comic-Con slot over the weekend. Led by producer supremo Kevin Feige, Marvel announced a whole bunch of tantalising projects coming up in phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The studio gave the Hall H crowd a special treat, however, showing...
MCU fans outraged with how ‘Ant-Man 3’ is treating MODOK
The Mobile Organism Designed Only for Killing (MODOK) is set to appear as a villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but Marvel Cinematic Universe diehards are puzzled as to how they’ll fit into the film after recent news. In the comics, MODOK is a scientist for A.I.M. that...
Adorable Marvel Video Shows Kathryn Newton Geeking Out Because Her Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Suit Appears In New Concept Art
Kathryn Newton had no clue that her Ant-Man and the Wasp costume was shown on a poster... until we told her!
Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary days after Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Zaslav praises ‘Flash’ movie
Ezra Miller, who portrays Barry Allen, aka The Flash, as part of the DC Extended Universe, has been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont. The felony burglary charge against Miller comes almost a year before Warner Bros. is slated to release "The Flash," a $100 million film that is part of the studio's DC franchise.
After William Shatner Throws Shade With Recent Star Trek Comments, Strange New Worlds' Melissa Navia Has Questions For Him
William Shatner has a complicated relationship with the Star Trek universe and its fans. The franchise wouldn’t be what it is without Captain Kirk, but the star’s comments about Trek, its actors, and more have often caused a divide in the fandom. Such was the case recently at San Diego Comic-Con, in which Shatner claimed Gene Roddenberry would be “turning in his grave” at some of the things happening in the new shows. It was a bold statement that didn’t sit well with a good number of fans, and apparently, Strange New Worlds’ Melissa Navia. After Shatner’s shady comments, the Erica Ortegas actress had some questions for the Captain.
‘Loot’: Arthur Gets Honest With Colleagues in Finale First Look (VIDEO)
Some truth bombs are being dropped in the season finale of Apple TV+‘s new comedy series Loot and we have an exclusive first look. In the episode titled, “The Silver Moon Summit,” Arthur (Nat Faxon), Howard (Ron Funches), and Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster) make an eclectic trio as they ride horses along a beachy shore. As teased in the sneak peek above, some reveals are being made as the men learn more about one another.
And Then There Were Three: The Decline of Soap Operas on Broadcast TV
In these Days of Our Lives, daytime dramas just don’t grip broadcast TV executives like they used to. Last week, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming announced that the long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives would be moving to Peacock after nearly 57 years on NBC. That shift, scheduled for...
Sarah Podemski On The Future Of Resident Alien - Exclusive
Over the course of her career as an actor, Sarah Podemski has racked up an impressive collection of screen credits. According to IMDb, she's been seen in such series as Netflix's sci-fi mystery "Between," Prime Video's drama "Tin Star," and The CW's "Coroner," among many others. Meanwhile, she's also appeared in a variety of films and television series in her native Canada.
‘Mayans M.C.’ Cast on Where Their Characters Land After Season 4’s Complete ‘Tonal Change’ (VIDEO)
Everything has changed on Mayans M.C. The Season 4 finale left a war brewing between the brothers and gave the show “a palpable change,” according to star Sarah Bolger (Emily Galindo). Speaking with Andrea Towers at the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded, during San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Bolger, JD Pardo (EZ Reyes), Clayton Cardenas (Angel Reyes), and Danny Pino (Miguel Galindo) explained what the Mayans M.C. Season 4 finale means for their characters heading into Season 5.
‘Westworld’ Star Jeffrey Wright on Bernard’s Journey & Season 4’s Big Ideas
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Westworld, Season 4, Episodes 1-7.] Westworld‘s fourth season is steadily approaching its finale, and with it has come plenty of revelations, particularly in the penultimate installment, “Metanoia.”. Throughout the season, Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) has been able to predict what’s coming next...
Jon Hamm Joins ‘The Morning Show’ for Season 3 at Apple TV+
Jon Hamm is joining the star-studded cast of Apple TV+ flagship series The Morning Show for its upcoming third season. Fresh from landing multiple Emmy nominations for its second season, the show will welcome the former Mad Men star in a key role. Production for Season 3 of The Morning Show is slated to commence later this month.
Upcoming Marvel TV Shows Coming To Disney Plus
Still wanting more exclusive Marvel TV shows on Disney+?
‘A League of Their Own’: Abbi Jacobson Previews the Reboot’s Fresh Perspective
There’s still no crying in baseball, unless it’s to cheer this welcome reboot, A League of Their Own. Inspired by the 1992 film, the eight-episode series brings the all-female Rockford Peaches — part of the first-ever women’s pro sports league — back to the plate. Set in 1943, the story of women struggling in a traditionally male world proves a fertile field to cover today.
