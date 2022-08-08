PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona’s Family weather team has issued a first alert day for Friday because of the risk of strong storms and flooding. Phoenix and much of the state are now under a flash flood watch through this evening. Storms that develop could lead to flooding, especially in mountain communities and areas that have seen wildfire. As of 12: 30 p.m. there were several flash flood warnings in Yavapai, Coconino and Mojave counties.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO