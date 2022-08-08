ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More monsoon storms possible this weekend!

PHOENIX — Wild monsoon storms brought heavy downpours, flooding, lightning and blowing dust to the Valley Friday night. RAINFALL TOTALS: See how much rain has fallen in your area!. Watch Weather Action Day coverage in the player. More storms are possible through the weekend as high pressure sits to...
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storms likely across Arizona through the weekend

PHOENIX — Our monsoon storm threat isn't winding down anytime soon!. Storm chances ramp up Friday with the chance for more storms each day through the weekend and early next week, too. Storms could produce gusty winds, lots of lightning, heavy rain and flooding. Air quality will also be...
First Alert Day: Risk of strong storms, flooding

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona’s Family weather team has issued a first alert day for Friday because of the risk of strong storms and flooding. Phoenix and much of the state are now under a flash flood watch through this evening. Storms that develop could lead to flooding, especially in mountain communities and areas that have seen wildfire. As of 12: 30 p.m. there were several flash flood warnings in Yavapai, Coconino and Mojave counties.
High winds, dust picking up from the West Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Parts of the West Valley are seeing wind and dust picking up on Wednesday evening as it makes its way into central Phoenix. The National Weather Service in Phoenix issued a dust advisory, which expired at 6:15 p.m. Viewers in Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather Facebook group shared videos of their windmills starting to spin as wind picked up in Buckeye. Some Surprise residents also saw a dust storm blow through, followed by lightning.
Storms, possible flooding in Flagstaff, northern Arizona

For the rest of the week and into the weekend, much of northern Arizona, including the Flagstaff area, is forecast to see gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is a risk Wednesday. Flagstaff city spokesperson, Sarah Langley, says flood potential in the wildfire-caused burn scar area is a concern.
