KTAR.com
Climate experts warn the variability of Arizona’s monsoon season is increasing
PHOENIX — Arizona’s monsoon season is consistently inconsistent. Variability year in and year out between dry versus wet summers is not strange for the Sonoran Desert. However, Arizona State Climatologist Erinanne Saffell said there has been an alarming trend over the past 25 years. After an “exceptionally wet”...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More monsoon storms possible this weekend!
PHOENIX — Wild monsoon storms brought heavy downpours, flooding, lightning and blowing dust to the Valley Friday night. RAINFALL TOTALS: See how much rain has fallen in your area!. Watch Weather Action Day coverage in the player. More storms are possible through the weekend as high pressure sits to...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storms likely across Arizona through the weekend
PHOENIX — Our monsoon storm threat isn't winding down anytime soon!. Storm chances ramp up Friday with the chance for more storms each day through the weekend and early next week, too. Storms could produce gusty winds, lots of lightning, heavy rain and flooding. Air quality will also be...
AZFamily
First Alert Day: Risk of strong storms, flooding
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona’s Family weather team has issued a first alert day for Friday because of the risk of strong storms and flooding. Phoenix and much of the state are now under a flash flood watch through this evening. Storms that develop could lead to flooding, especially in mountain communities and areas that have seen wildfire. As of 12: 30 p.m. there were several flash flood warnings in Yavapai, Coconino and Mojave counties.
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon 2022: Powerful storm batters parts of Phoenix, Scottsdale
Friday saw a day of severe weather in parts of the Phoenix area, as a powerful monsoon storm brought flooding and blowing dust to parts of the Valley. We have team coverage on the weather.
Here are the Valley places that received measurable rainfall Friday
PHOENIX — Early afternoon storms brought heavy rainfall to the Valley on Friday. The Phoenix metro area was hit with severe thunderstorms around 3 p.m. and ran into the early evening hours. The weather brought heavy winds, flooding and power outages. Areas in north Phoenix and Scottsdale received the...
AZFamily
High winds, dust picking up from the West Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Parts of the West Valley are seeing wind and dust picking up on Wednesday evening as it makes its way into central Phoenix. The National Weather Service in Phoenix issued a dust advisory, which expired at 6:15 p.m. Viewers in Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather Facebook group shared videos of their windmills starting to spin as wind picked up in Buckeye. Some Surprise residents also saw a dust storm blow through, followed by lightning.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: More Valley rain on the way with flooding possible
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Early morning storms brought rainfall Valley-wide with more potentially on the way later today. Look for a high of 102 degrees in the Valley today with mostly cloudy skies this morning becoming partly sunny this afternoon. Rainfall gauges around the Valley range from a tenth of...
kjzz.org
Storms, possible flooding in Flagstaff, northern Arizona
For the rest of the week and into the weekend, much of northern Arizona, including the Flagstaff area, is forecast to see gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is a risk Wednesday. Flagstaff city spokesperson, Sarah Langley, says flood potential in the wildfire-caused burn scar area is a concern.
AZFamily
Storm chances elevated this week in Arizona; Rain expected in high country
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Morning temperatures in the 80s will warm to 103 this afternoon in the Valley, which is slightly below average for Phoenix for this time of year. There’s a slight chance of storms today with a better chance for storms this evening. It’s expected to be...
Flash Flood Watch issued for Southern Nevada as possible storms develop
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Southern Nevada, which will last on Tuesday from noon to midnight.
kjzz.org
Arizona's gas prices continue to fall as global demand dips
Gas prices are falling in Arizona, and across the nation. The average price per gallon in the state is now $4.17, while the U.S. average has slipped under $4 dollars. John Treanor is with AAA Arizona, and he says it’s a matter of basic economics. “Demand is the main...
fox10phoenix.com
How to maintain your pool during Arizona monsoon season
PHOENIX - It's been a busy monsoon season and for some, it's making caring for your pool a real headache. Josh Bazin, owner of Glistening Waters Pool Service, says the first thing you want to do is to buy test strips, stick them in the water, and test the levels.
'How do they survive?': Mosquitoes shouldn't survive in Arizona's dry climate but they come to life during monsoon
ARIZONA, USA — Mosquitoes should just die here. “Theoretically, it's too hot, too dry," Krijn Paaijmans said. "Where are they during the day? How do they survive? How did they do it?”. Paaijmans has been studying mosquitoes for years, trying to predict their movements in places where they spread...
gilaherald.com
upr.org
Heavy rainfall results in flooding for several areas throughout northern Utah
As rain and thunderstorms rolled into northern Utah over the weekend, official Flood Advisories were issued in Salt Lake, Davis, and Tooele counties Saturday afternoon by the National Weather Service. Some areas throughout the state have already experienced flooding with standing water being seen on traffic cameras in Salt Lake...
'It's unlikely this reservoir is going to be around in decades to come': Lake Powell slowly running dry, experts say
PAGE, Ariz. — Lake Powell is in trouble. Weather, climate change and low snowpack is all coming together against the lake. “Based on the best climate data that's available, it's really unlikely that this reservoir is going to be around in the decades to come," said Eric Balken with the Glen Canyon Institute.
AZFamily
Feds could reduce Arizona's share of Colorado River water as early as next week
Feds could reduce Arizona's share of Colorado River water as early as next week
kjzz.org
The wet monsoon will continue through August. Here's what that means for Arizona's drought
Thursday was a rainy morning in the Valley as powerful monsoon storms storms pounded the city overnight. The National Weather Service reports parts of Phoenix got 2 inches of rain since Wednesday night. It’s just the latest storm in what’s been a wet monsoon season in Arizona. All the rain...
