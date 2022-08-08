Read full article on original website
pawtracks.com
How to tell if your cat is a Maine Coon mix (and why you should care)
There are plenty of cat breeds that tend to be big and fluffy, but one of the best-known breeds fitting this description is the Maine Coon. These cats are not only impressive in size, but they tend to have fantastic personalities that make them beloved family pets, too. While purebred Maine Coons are a little more uncommon in rescues and shelters, it’s possible that you adopted a Maine Coon mix that still has some of the breed’s distinctive characteristics. While telling exactly which breeds your cat is can be a little tricky, it’s worth doing some investigative work to better understand your cat’s background and what that might mean for the care he needs during his life.
petcreeks.com
Why Do Dogs Bark At Other Dogs Walking By (7 Helpful Tips)
Why do dogs bark at other dogs walking by is always a common question among dog owners who are worried about their dog barking at other dogs!. In this post, I will be discussing some of the most common reasons why dogs bark at other dogs walking by. I will...
dogster.com
Why Do Dogs Sit on Your Feet?
Dogs sitting on our feet is a simple act that many pet parents experience regularly, but the reason isn’t so simple. The most common reason why our dogs sit at or on our feet is to feel a sense of security. California-based dog trainer Ash Miner, a certified trick...
katzenworld.co.uk
How to Trap Outdoor Cats & Kittens Certification Workshop
Community Cats Podcast, in partnership with Neighborhood Cats, will host their monthly Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Certification Workshop on Sunday, August 7, 2022 from 2 – 4:30 p.m. EDT. This monthly interactive workshop helps people learn how to help lost, abandoned, or homeless cats and kittens. Anyone with a passion for...
Rescue One Organization Hunting for Doggie Fosters
It’s no secret that there is an astounding number of dogs in shelters and rescues waiting for their fur-ever homes. In the United States alone, 3.1 million dogs enter shelters on yearly basis. And it’s understandable that not everyone is capable of taking on another member of the family. But sometimes it’s the short commitments […] The post Rescue One Organization Hunting for Doggie Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
dailyphew.com
Cat Jumps Straight Into His Owner’s Arms After Being Lost For 536 Days
We love cats not only because they’re cute and awesome and perfect, but also because they’re independent little explorers who love going on adventures of their own. However, it sometimes poses problems for their owners who are worried sick at home not knowing when their furry friend is coming back home. This is why animal activists have long been encouraging people to microchip their pets – this way, there’s a far greater chance to reunite with your beloved friend if it goes missing.
The Human-Sized Bat Still Amazes Scientists
man standing next to giant golden crowned flying fox in the PhilippinesSakundes/Reddit. Bats have always been quite controversial in the media, especially in the last two years, but the golden flying fox species of bats hold a very special place on the internet. Many years ago when this species of bats started to become more mainstream on the media, it was thought to be fake or photoshopped, but this specific species can grow over 7 feet in height.
People
Fluffy Frenchie Overcomes His 'Disgusting' Past to Help Rescue Dogs from Puppy Mills
Stanley the fluffy French bulldog has earned the nickname Stanley Smiles because of his big, natural grin, but just a few months ago, this adorable dog was found in "deplorable conditions." Today, Stanley resides at Roadogs Rescue, a nonprofit in Los Angeles that specializes in assisting and adopting out "bulldog...
pethelpful.com
Woman Carries Huge Newfoundland Like a Puppy in Irresistible Viral Video
The term 'gentle giant' stuck around for a reason: some of the largest dogs are really just the biggest babies. This includes Newfoundlands, who are known not only for their size but for their loving, affectionate nature, too. No wonder @thenewfcrew has 9 of them!. No, you didn't read that...
notabully.org
Why Does My Dog Sleep In His Crate While The Crate Door Is Open?
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. Crate training is one of the best things you can do for your pup, but it can be hard for us as humans to understand the appeal of being within a crate. For...
Border Collie Pulls Off ‘Lassie’-Like Rescue
A black Border Collie helped lead search and rescue crews to his injured dog dad. Authorities said Saul acted “in true ‘Lassie’ fashion.” The pup and his dog parent were hiking near California’s Tahoe National Forest when the 53-year-old man fell 70 feet from a ridge. He broke his hip and multiple ribs. His fate looked grim without the aid of medical personnel.
Do dogs get tired of barking? What dog breeds bark the most? Your pup’s behavior explained
Man's best friend sure can cause a ruckus sometimes. But do they ever tire of their own barking? When should you be concerned? Here's what to know.
topdogtips.com
Border Sheepdog Dog Breed Profile
The Border Sheepdog is an alert dog who makes a great, active companion. Learn more about living with this fairly new designer breed!. The beautiful Border Sheepdog breed is a crossbreed from mixing the Border Collie with a Shetland Sheepdog. He goes by the names Sheltie Border and Border Sheltie.
I vacuum my lawn every week to keep it pristine – my neighbours thought I’d lost the plot but now everyone’s doing it
WHILE many people are mourning their once-luscious garden lawns, scorched by the hot weather, Dawne Deeks is making neighbours green with envy. Teaching assistant Dawne, 51, a married mum of two, is not facing a hosepipe ban, but should that come it is no problem as all she uses to tend her garden is a vacuum cleaner.
Love at first stripe! Adorable rhino and zebra babies become best mates at sanctuary after they were found orphaned in the wild
Adorable pictures show the ‘live-saving’ friendship of seven-month-old rhino Daisy and zebra Modjadji who were both rescued by an orphan animal sanctuary in South Africa. Daisy and Modjadji, whose name means ‘rain queen’, were both nurtured back to health at Care For Wild animal sanctuary in the Barberton Nature Reserve near South Africa’s border with Eswatini.
pawesome.net
Are Border Collies Good Guard Dogs?
One of the most intelligent breeds, Border Collies make for excellent agility and obedience dogs. These high-energy herders have loads of stamina and make great pets for active families. But if you’re looking for a pet that can protect you and your family and are wondering if a Border Collie...
pethelpful.com
Cat's Epic Attempt to Stop Mom From Leaving the House Is Absolutely Priceless
Our fur babies are some of the sweetest hellos and the hardest goodbyes, but dogs are the ones typically known for being clingy. In this popular TikTok video, though, it's a fuzzy feline trying to keep her mama from going to work!. Luna the black cat is absolutely precious and...
Finally feline great! Heartwarming photos show how far rescue pets have come after finding a forever home as International Cat Day is celebrated across the world
Today marks International Cat Day - and what better way to celebrate and raise awareness about the beloved felines, than viewing heartwarming images of rescue pets before and after finding a new home. Proud pet owners from across the globe shared their touching photographs of rescue cats prior and following...
akc.org
English Cocker Spaniel History: Standing As a Breed of Its Own
AKC is a participant in affiliate advertising programs designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to akc.org. If you purchase a product through this article, we may receive a portion of the sale. Fanciers of English Cockers cherish the unique combination of...
Upworthy
There's a website that matches you with the perfect dog or cat suited to your personality
It isn't easy finding the right one. Whether it's a life partner, a job or even substantial investments like a house or a car, we give a considerable amount of time and thought to pick the one that best suits our personality and lifestyle. Welcoming a furry best friend into your life is no different. While one person's dream pet might be an energetic canine who can join them on long runs on the beach, another might prefer a cuddle partner for evenings spent snuggled up on the couch. Thankfully, there's a website out there that can match you up with the right dog or cat!
