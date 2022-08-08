Read full article on original website
Related
wfft.com
One injured after shooting on Fort Wayne's southeast side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting at the 800 block of Ventura Lane. They say a man is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after an argument led to the shooting. The shooter stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Police investigating shooting on Illinois Road near I-69
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police are investigating a shooting on Illinois Road near the I-69 interchange. Police say they responded to a call around 1:45 p.m. at that location. Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound. Paramedics took her to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
wfft.com
Coroner identifies victim in Greene Street shooting in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen county coroner named the man killed in a shooting on Fort Wayne's Southeast side yesterday afternoon. Police responded to the 1400 block of Greene Street where they found 23-year-old Jaiyvian Hamilton of Fort Wayne suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities say he died...
wfft.com
Man arrested in Greene Street shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne police arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened on the city's southeast side yesterday afternoon. 19-year-old Michael Glover is charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. Police responded to the 1400 block of Greene Street just before 1...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfft.com
One child dead, second arrested in Fort Wayne shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One child is dead and another is in police custody following a shooting Monday. Officers found the victim inside with a gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they found and arrested another child at a different location. They say that...
wfft.com
Motorcyclist seriously injured on US 33 near Cook Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Allen County Sheriffs are investigating a potential crash between a motorcycle and a semi truck. Around 8:20 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to an accident on U.S. 33 near Cook Road. Officials say a semi turning onto U.S. 33 may have collided with the motorcyclist...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Man found dead in Fort Wayne home, FWPD investigating
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they are investigating after a man was found dead in a home south of downtown Monday evening. In a release, FWPD says officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of Stophlet St....
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD investigating fatal shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department says they are investigating after a man was found dead at a southeast side apartment Monday afternoon. Police say dispatch received a call ‘that a friend was shot’ along with other calls of reports of hearing shots fired.
WOWO News
Man found dead in home near Electric Works
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials are investigating after a man was found dead in a home near Electric Works. Police were called to the 1200 block of Stophlet Street at 9:05 p.m. Monday on a report of an unresponsive man. Officers arrived on scene and found a man in a home. Firefighters arrived a short time later and pronounced the man dead.
wfft.com
City of Fort Wayne storm debris collection ends August 19
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The City of Fort Wayne will be ending their storm debris collection service for residents impacted by the June 13 and July 5 storms by Friday, August 19, when all requests for debris removal will be completed. Beginning August 19, the Republic Services compost...
WANE-TV
Teen bicyclist airlifted after crash in Steuben County
CLEAR LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — A 16-year-old Fort Wayne boy was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Steuben County Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around just after 3 p.m. in the area of C.R. 700 East and West Clear Lake Drive. According to a report from...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Crash causes U.S. 30 lanes to shut down Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A crash on U.S. 30 causes backups Wednesday evening. At Doyle Rd., officials say there is an accident where all lanes are blocked for the next hour and a half. At this time, it is unclear how many vehicles were involved and...
WOWO News
Kendallville woman shot with arrow
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) – Shortly after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to an address on Glory Ave. in Kendallville on a report of a woman shot with an arrow. On arrival, officers located a female victim in the garage of the home suffering from a wound to her lower back after being struck with an arrow.
wfft.com
U.S. 6 between Maple Street and C.R. 28 to close on August 15
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the closure of U.S. 6 in Butler for railroad crossing reconstruction between Maple Street and C.R. 28. Norfolk Southern is scheduled to start the work on or after August 15, with work expected to last for a week.
wfft.com
What's next for initiative aimed at bringing passenger rail service back to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Vanessa Givands sees all walks of life ride her bus every day. “People going to work, people shopping, people going to the doctor, everything," Givands said. One of those people is Richard Coleman, who relies on Citilink every day to get to his job at...
WOWO News
Worker dies in DeKalb Co. incident
DeKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A worker died and another was injured after a fall in a DeKalb County commercial building Thursday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 that Kevin Rodgers, 24 of Laurel Hill, Florida, was removing metal roofing from a building in Waterloo that previously burned to prepare it for demolition. That’s when he fell through the roof. He had on a safety harness but it was not attached to an anchor point.
wfft.com
TSA looking for future Fort Wayne International Airport employees
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne International Airport is looking for new workers. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) invited job-seekers to the WorkOne building to discuss potential hires. Spokesperson Jessica Mayle says the Fort Wayne International Airport isn’t struggling with staffing right now, but the agency wants to...
WIBC.com
Fort Wayne Drug Ring Taken Down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Fort Wayne drug ring’s story finally got it’s conclusion. Six people have been convicted, and if you add up the years for each individual conviction, prosecutors handed out over 100 years of prison time. Court documents say 56-year-old Eddie Knox of Fort...
wfft.com
Help, Not Handcuffs focuses on education during push against proposed jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - "Congrats on your first week of school" and "No new jail." These two messages may seem unrelated, but the Help, Not Handcuffs Coalition wants parents to be aware of the real-world effects a new jail across from Southeast Fort Wayne schools could have on the community.
Barber shop owner charged in murder of Indiana police officer during traffic stop
Investigators said the suspect had made a song about killing an officer.
Comments / 0