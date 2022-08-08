MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A Mobile business owner says more needs be done to address homeless camps. Since purchasing a commercial building on Highway 90 in Tillman's corner two and half months ago, Thomas Smith says daily he's had to deal with issues like theft, litter and people passed out by the front door and even defecating on the exterior walls. He says it all stems from the homeless camps in the surrounding woods.

