Escambia County, FL

utv44.com

Pregnant woman escapes Prichard house fire

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A fire broke out at a home in Prichard on Newsome Street off St. Stephens Road Thursday afternoon. Prichard fire crews are still working to put out the fire. Heavy smoke is visible throughout the neighborhood. There was a pregnant woman inside the home when...
PRICHARD, AL
WEAR

High Visibility Enforcement details to begin again in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office will begin conducting High Visibility Enforcement details again in Escambia County. High Visibility Enforcement allows deputies to educate the public on driver, pedestrian and bicycle safety as well as the Florida Laws that are associated with all three of these modes of transportation used in the community.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Cyclist hit by car, hospitalized: Mobile Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said a cyclist is in the hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries, after a car hit the man when he was trying to cross over an intersection Thursday night, according to a release from the MPD. According to the release, a cyclist tried to cross the northbound lanes […]
MOBILE, AL
Escambia County, FL
Pensacola, FL
Escambia County, FL
Escambia County, FL
Ferry Pass, FL
WKRG News 5

1 killed after rear-ending semi truck: Florida Highway Patrol

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said one man is dead after rear-ending a semi-trailer truck traveling eastbound on Interstate I-10 early Friday morning, according to a release from the FHP. According to a release, a Nissan 350Z was driving eastbound near mile marker 33, while the semi trailer was traveling […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Complaints that Tillman's Corner homeless camps go unchecked and wreak havoc

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A Mobile business owner says more needs be done to address homeless camps. Since purchasing a commercial building on Highway 90 in Tillman's corner two and half months ago, Thomas Smith says daily he's had to deal with issues like theft, litter and people passed out by the front door and even defecating on the exterior walls. He says it all stems from the homeless camps in the surrounding woods.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Family identifies man killed in accident at Pace construction site

PACE, Fla. -- For the first time, the family of a man who died in a construction accident in Pace last week is speaking out. Tiffany Campbell confirmed to Channel 3 over the phone her brother, Anthony Hill, was the man killed Aug. 2 at a Pace construction site. Campbell...
PACE, FL
WEAR

Okaloosa County deputies investigating garden shop robbery

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A garden shop and nursery in Shalimar was robbed over the weekend, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says the Wildwood Garden Shoppe and Nursery was robbed twice in the past two weeks -- the first on July 25 and once again on Aug. 7.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Fort Walton Beach update on Brooks Bridge replacement

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Fort Walton Beach wants residents and visitors to prepare for more roadwork leading up to a massive project to replace Highway 98’s Brooks Bridge onto Okaloosa Island. The Florida Department of Transportation will have ground crews along HWY 98 between Aug. 15 and Aug. 18 causing […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
Public Safety
NewsBreak
WKRG News 5

‘Dancer’ arrested for burglarizing storage units: Pensacola Police

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Pensacola police, a “dancer” at Lookers in Pensacola, allegedly burglarized three storage units back in July, stealing a variety of items totaling $8,805, including several vintage dresses and solid gold R2-D2 memorabilia. On July 11, Pensacola police officers were dispatched to 195 East Fairfield Drive, Life Storage, in reference […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola attorney gives clients tips on preventing contractor issues

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Former clients of Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks and Jesse LaCoste have shared Channel 3 what they call their personal horror stories. They handed over thousands in deposits, signed over insurance benefits to the men, and never saw the work completed. In some cases, they say the work never started.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

2 arrested for trafficking heroin in Pensacola: ECSO

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two Pensacola men were arrested for allegedly trafficking heroin after a traffic stop Wednesday night. Sherrod D’Anthony Young, 25, and Samuel Kableb Walter, 29, were arrested after being stopped for having tinted windows at the intersection of N. 49th Ave., and Jackson Street in Pensacola. According to the arrest report, Escambia […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Car shot up at Le Grande Drive, 2 shootings in 1 hour

UPDATE (Aug. 11, 11:45 a.m.): Ava Boden, 49, was arrested. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police were called to Le Grande Drive for a possible shooting Wednesday, Aug. 10. When officers arrived on scene, they found a car that was shot around 8:15 p.m. Mobile Police confirmed no one was injured. WKRG News 5 spoke […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Juvenile shot at I-65 Service Road: Mobile Police

UPDATE (Aug. 11, 11:47 a.m.): Erimontay Armstrong, 20, was arrested. UPDATE (8:35 p.m.): Officers on scene confirmed that a male juvenile was shot. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a juvenile was shot at I-65 Service Road near Emogene Street.  The shooting happened Wednesday, Aug. 10 around 7:25 p.m. in […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

UPDATE: Arrest warrant served for Pensacola contractor Matt Banks

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The warrant for Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks has been served, Pensacola Police confirmed to Channel 3 Thursday afternoon. A warrant was issued several days ago for Banks' arrest. Pensacola Police say Banks showed at the Okaloosa County Jail Wednesday night. Banks' name was run through the system...
PENSACOLA, FL

