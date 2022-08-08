Read full article on original website
utv44.com
Pregnant woman escapes Prichard house fire
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A fire broke out at a home in Prichard on Newsome Street off St. Stephens Road Thursday afternoon. Prichard fire crews are still working to put out the fire. Heavy smoke is visible throughout the neighborhood. There was a pregnant woman inside the home when...
School bus carrying 27 kids crashes, no injuries: Florida Highway Patrol
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a school bus carrying 27 children “side-swiped,” a sedan Friday morning, but no one was injured, according to a release from FHP. According to the release, the school bus was traveling south on Eden Square near Kittrell Lane when a sedan was driving west on […]
WEAR
High Visibility Enforcement details to begin again in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office will begin conducting High Visibility Enforcement details again in Escambia County. High Visibility Enforcement allows deputies to educate the public on driver, pedestrian and bicycle safety as well as the Florida Laws that are associated with all three of these modes of transportation used in the community.
Cyclist hit by car, hospitalized: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said a cyclist is in the hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries, after a car hit the man when he was trying to cross over an intersection Thursday night, according to a release from the MPD. According to the release, a cyclist tried to cross the northbound lanes […]
WEAR
Stolen vehicle crashes into Escambia County home, investigation ongoing
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Authorities are investigating a crash early Thursday morning in Escambia County involving a stolen vehicle. Florida Highway Patrol says a stolen white Ford F-350 pickup truck with a Georgia license tag backed into a home at approximately 2 a.m. on Hawthorne Drive in Warrington. According to...
1 killed after rear-ending semi truck: Florida Highway Patrol
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said one man is dead after rear-ending a semi-trailer truck traveling eastbound on Interstate I-10 early Friday morning, according to a release from the FHP. According to a release, a Nissan 350Z was driving eastbound near mile marker 33, while the semi trailer was traveling […]
utv44.com
Complaints that Tillman's Corner homeless camps go unchecked and wreak havoc
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A Mobile business owner says more needs be done to address homeless camps. Since purchasing a commercial building on Highway 90 in Tillman's corner two and half months ago, Thomas Smith says daily he's had to deal with issues like theft, litter and people passed out by the front door and even defecating on the exterior walls. He says it all stems from the homeless camps in the surrounding woods.
Pensacola shed destroyed by lightning: What you can do to protect your property
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A shed was considered a complete loss after being struck by lightning in Pensacola Tuesday morning. How often does lightning strike a shed or home and how can you protect your shed during severe weather? “According to a study from the U.S. Fire Administration, an estimated 17,400 fires happen each year […]
WEAR
Family identifies man killed in accident at Pace construction site
PACE, Fla. -- For the first time, the family of a man who died in a construction accident in Pace last week is speaking out. Tiffany Campbell confirmed to Channel 3 over the phone her brother, Anthony Hill, was the man killed Aug. 2 at a Pace construction site. Campbell...
WEAR
Okaloosa County deputies investigating garden shop robbery
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A garden shop and nursery in Shalimar was robbed over the weekend, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says the Wildwood Garden Shoppe and Nursery was robbed twice in the past two weeks -- the first on July 25 and once again on Aug. 7.
Fort Walton Beach update on Brooks Bridge replacement
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Fort Walton Beach wants residents and visitors to prepare for more roadwork leading up to a massive project to replace Highway 98’s Brooks Bridge onto Okaloosa Island. The Florida Department of Transportation will have ground crews along HWY 98 between Aug. 15 and Aug. 18 causing […]
WEAR
Report: Crestview man killed after his car collides into tractor trailer on I-10
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a man in Santa Rosa County early Friday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 24-year-old man from Crestview was traveling eastbound on I-10 near mile marker 33 when he collided with the rear of a tractor trailer driving in front of him at approximately 1:49 a.m.
Man killed at Oakwood Terrace Apartments, Escambia Co. deputies investigate
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was killed at Oakwood Terrace Apartments off Truman Avenue. Officers were called to the complex Thursday, Aug. 11 around 6:20 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found a man shot inside an apartment. He died from his injuries, according to the […]
‘Dancer’ arrested for burglarizing storage units: Pensacola Police
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Pensacola police, a “dancer” at Lookers in Pensacola, allegedly burglarized three storage units back in July, stealing a variety of items totaling $8,805, including several vintage dresses and solid gold R2-D2 memorabilia. On July 11, Pensacola police officers were dispatched to 195 East Fairfield Drive, Life Storage, in reference […]
WEAR
Pensacola attorney gives clients tips on preventing contractor issues
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Former clients of Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks and Jesse LaCoste have shared Channel 3 what they call their personal horror stories. They handed over thousands in deposits, signed over insurance benefits to the men, and never saw the work completed. In some cases, they say the work never started.
WEAR
Body of missing man recovered in wooded area in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies recently recovered the body of an Escambia County man who went missing a month ago. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Channel 3 on Tuesday that the body of 47-year-old Donald Milligan was recovered on July 26 in a wooded area of Blue Angel Pkwy.
2 arrested for trafficking heroin in Pensacola: ECSO
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two Pensacola men were arrested for allegedly trafficking heroin after a traffic stop Wednesday night. Sherrod D’Anthony Young, 25, and Samuel Kableb Walter, 29, were arrested after being stopped for having tinted windows at the intersection of N. 49th Ave., and Jackson Street in Pensacola. According to the arrest report, Escambia […]
Car shot up at Le Grande Drive, 2 shootings in 1 hour
UPDATE (Aug. 11, 11:45 a.m.): Ava Boden, 49, was arrested. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police were called to Le Grande Drive for a possible shooting Wednesday, Aug. 10. When officers arrived on scene, they found a car that was shot around 8:15 p.m. Mobile Police confirmed no one was injured. WKRG News 5 spoke […]
Juvenile shot at I-65 Service Road: Mobile Police
UPDATE (Aug. 11, 11:47 a.m.): Erimontay Armstrong, 20, was arrested. UPDATE (8:35 p.m.): Officers on scene confirmed that a male juvenile was shot. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a juvenile was shot at I-65 Service Road near Emogene Street. The shooting happened Wednesday, Aug. 10 around 7:25 p.m. in […]
WEAR
UPDATE: Arrest warrant served for Pensacola contractor Matt Banks
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The warrant for Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks has been served, Pensacola Police confirmed to Channel 3 Thursday afternoon. A warrant was issued several days ago for Banks' arrest. Pensacola Police say Banks showed at the Okaloosa County Jail Wednesday night. Banks' name was run through the system...
