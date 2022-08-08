Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Person of interest in disappearance of Acadiana ride-share driver in court ahead of unrelated trial
Brandon Francisco, 36, of Mansura, who is a person-of-interest in the disappearance of Ella Goodie of Scott, was in court in Rapides Parish on Wednesday, ahead of a trial scheduled in two weeks in a different case on a charge of attempted second-degree murder, according to KPLC. In addition to...
theadvocate.com
Man wanted in Gonzales shooting captured in Baton Rouge
A Gonzales man wanted in a Monday evening shooting that injured two was captured Friday morning in Baton Rouge, police officers said. Jerome Bergeron, 20, is accused of speeding toward a four people waking on South Abe Street in Gonzales around 7:25 p.m. Monday, getting out of the sedan he was driving and opening fire, Gonzales police have said.
Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants
Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants. Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 04:18 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 26 and Ardoin Road in regard to a cow in the roadway. When deputies arrived, they discovered the cow had been hit by a vehicle.
theadvocate.com
After breakouts, riot, Baton Rouge's youth jail to get big security upgrade
Baton Rouge's aging Juvenile Detention Center, which has been the focus of growing criticism after a riot and high profile escapes, will get new security doors and other safety improvements, parish officials said Thursday. The city-parish will use $2 million to install as many as 50 metal security doors throughout...
Ville Platte pair arrested for using youth baseball credit card at casinos
A Ville Platte pair were arrested by Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies after they admitted to using a youth baseball organization's credit card at several different casinos in Louisiana.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Raises for police officers vital to public safety
It’s good news that city-parish employees will get pay raises, especially in light of today’s higher inflation. But we say it is especially important that raises will go to officers of the Baton Rouge Police Department. In the midst of a significant rise in crime nationally, as well...
evangelinetoday.com
Suspect is arrested for contractor fraud
On June 3, 2022, and investigation was opened in reference to a case of contractor fraud. During the investigation it. was discovered that the suspect Chad Fritz of Breaux Bridge agreed to complete a construction job for the victim who. resides in Evangeline Parish. Once a contract was agreed upon,...
A contractor out of Breaux Bridge is arrested after charging a client thousands of dollars for work never completed.
Griffin vs. Lafayette Consolidated Government: Former interim chief wants answers
Former interim police chief, Wayne Griffin, who was appointed in October 2021 and later fired in January of this year, wants his police job back.
Man chasing cat into street gets hit by car in Lafayette, dies
** Lafayette Police issue correction** Police now say the man who died was trying to clear the roadway of the dead animal when he himself was struck and killed. LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -– A man who was reportedly chasing his cat was struck and killed by a car traveling on Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette. […]
Acadiana man deals with surprise $2,900 water bill from Lafayette Utilities System
Breaux Bridge man arrested on weapon and narcotics charges
Narcotics detectives with St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office make a narcotics and weapons arrest in Breaux Bridge.
theadvocate.com
Jeanerette woman killed after colliding with farm tractor in Iberia Parish
A Jeanerette woman was killed after her vehicle collided with a farm tractor on La. 85 in Iberia Parish. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. Friday. Mariah A. Francis, 24, of Jeanerette, was driving a 2011 Cadillac SRX south on La. 85 near La. 673 when she failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the centerline and struck a 2014 Case farm tractor in the northbound lane, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
brproud.com
One dead in crash on I-12 East entrance ramp
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Emergency responders confirm that one person has died in a crash on I-12 East. According to BR Traffic, “All lanes are open on the entrance ramp from Jefferson Highway to I-12 East. Congestion remains minimal.”. The Baton Rouge Police Department, EMS, Baton Rouge...
Armed and Dangerous: Deputies search for wanted Louisiana man
The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is asking for the public's help in finding a wanted man considered armed and dangerous.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory completed 21-day rehab program, city attorney says
Lafayette Parish Mayor-President Josh Guillory has returned from rehab, where he was seeking treatment for excessive alcohol use and post-traumatic stress disorder. The Lafayette City Council and Parish Council were notified at 11:22 a.m. Friday via an email from City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan that Guillory was back in town. Guillory...
School mourns loss of beloved employee killed in crash
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary High School community is mourning the loss of a beloved staff member killed in a crash in East Feliciana Parish. According to the school, Stacey Hornsby, 53, served as a school clerk for many years. Counselors and social workers are being made available to help students and employees.
theadvocate.com
Man, teen arrested in May shooting death of 18-year-old woman, Baton Rouge police say
Two people, one of them a 15-year-old, have been arrested in a May shooting that killed an 18-year-old woman as she sat in the passenger seat of a car, Baton Rouge police say. Naquez Preston, 20, of Baton Rouge, and the unnamed teenager were taken into custody Thursday in the May 18 shooting death of Madison Brown, BRPD spokesman Don Coppola said.
Policy changes for expecting and parenting students in Lafayette Parish
Supporting the academic success of pregnant and parenting students
Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving Hwy. 90 burglary near Mermentau
Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish is asking for help in solving a residential burglary that occurred in the 7000 block of Hwy. 90 near Mermentau.
