ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Related
theadvocate.com

Man wanted in Gonzales shooting captured in Baton Rouge

A Gonzales man wanted in a Monday evening shooting that injured two was captured Friday morning in Baton Rouge, police officers said. Jerome Bergeron, 20, is accused of speeding toward a four people waking on South Abe Street in Gonzales around 7:25 p.m. Monday, getting out of the sedan he was driving and opening fire, Gonzales police have said.
GONZALES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants

Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants. Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 04:18 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 26 and Ardoin Road in regard to a cow in the roadway. When deputies arrived, they discovered the cow had been hit by a vehicle.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#School Resource Officer#Fbi#Mass Shooting#Law Enforcement#Texas State University#Lpso
theadvocate.com

Our Views: Raises for police officers vital to public safety

It’s good news that city-parish employees will get pay raises, especially in light of today’s higher inflation. But we say it is especially important that raises will go to officers of the Baton Rouge Police Department. In the midst of a significant rise in crime nationally, as well...
BATON ROUGE, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Suspect is arrested for contractor fraud

On June 3, 2022, and investigation was opened in reference to a case of contractor fraud. During the investigation it. was discovered that the suspect Chad Fritz of Breaux Bridge agreed to complete a construction job for the victim who. resides in Evangeline Parish. Once a contract was agreed upon,...
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Jeanerette woman killed after colliding with farm tractor in Iberia Parish

A Jeanerette woman was killed after her vehicle collided with a farm tractor on La. 85 in Iberia Parish. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. Friday. Mariah A. Francis, 24, of Jeanerette, was driving a 2011 Cadillac SRX south on La. 85 near La. 673 when she failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the centerline and struck a 2014 Case farm tractor in the northbound lane, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
IBERIA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

One dead in crash on I-12 East entrance ramp

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Emergency responders confirm that one person has died in a crash on I-12 East. According to BR Traffic, “All lanes are open on the entrance ramp from Jefferson Highway to I-12 East. Congestion remains minimal.”. The Baton Rouge Police Department, EMS, Baton Rouge...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

School mourns loss of beloved employee killed in crash

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary High School community is mourning the loss of a beloved staff member killed in a crash in East Feliciana Parish. According to the school, Stacey Hornsby, 53, served as a school clerk for many years. Counselors and social workers are being made available to help students and employees.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy