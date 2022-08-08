Read full article on original website
LIV Golf Hit With Legal Setback
U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman dealt the PGA Tour its first victory in a legal challenge brought by LIV Golf last week as she denied a temporary restraining order that would have cleared three of the Saudi-backed circuit’s participants to compete in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. In her...
Live Events Boost UFC Owner to $1.3B Quarter
Endeavor Group generated $1.3 billion in revenue in Q2 2022, driven by the return of capacity crowds at live sporting events. The entertainment conglomerate — which owns mixed martial arts promotion UFC and talent agency WME — saw its Events, Experiences, & Rights segment post $627.9 million in revenue — up from $99.2 million for the same period last year.
Disney Hits $21.5B, Hints Sportsbook Partnership Coming
Disney is approaching its 99th birthday, and the company is still finding ways to grow. The media giant saw revenue rise 26% year-over-year, hitting $21.5 billion in the fiscal quarter ending July 2. Disney+ jumped to 152.1 million subscribers, vaulting analysts’ expectations of 147 million. ESPN+ jumped 53% to...
Serena Williams Pushes Selena Gomez’s Startup to $100M Valuation
In the same Vogue feature where Serena Williams announced her possible retirement after the U.S. Open, the tennis star said she’ll continue to prioritize investment in women-owned businesses. Days later, the 23-time Grand Slam champion is already holding true to her promise. Williams’ venture fund, Serena Ventures, led a...
PGA Tour Touts Projected Earnings to Keep Players
The PGA Tour is asking its players to consider their potential futures within the professional golf organization amid a contentious relationship with upstart LIV Golf. The tour has created a document that details projected earnings for a group of players — some of the world’s best — if they started their careers in 2022.
Commercial Gaming Industry Posts Record $14.8B Quarter
The commercial gaming industry keeps setting records as more states continue to legalize sports betting. The American Gaming Association reports that Q2 2022 saw the industry accumulate $14.8 billion in revenue — a new quarterly record. The figure — which encompasses all forms of legal gambling — represents a...
La Liga’s Long Game in North America
As La Liga kicks off its 92nd season with Friday’s match between Osasuna and Sevilla, the league is seeing its North American plan take shape. In 2018, the league launched La Liga North America, a 50-50 partnership with Relevent Sports Group, to grow the top-flight Spanish league’s fan base across the Atlantic.
Michael Jordan ‘98 Finals Jersey Could Fetch $5M at Auction
Michael Jordan memorabilia is always bound to make an impact in the collectibles market — but its latest entry could set a record. Jordan’s game-worn jersey from Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals — the climax of the famed “Last Dance” season — will be going up for auction online at Sotheby’s from Sept. 6-14.
Fox Reports Record NFL Ad Prices Ahead of Super Bowl
Fox has garnered strong demand — and record prices — for advertising across its NFL offerings ahead of its Super Bowl LVII broadcast. “We sold more NFL Sunday advertising in the current upfront market than we did across Sunday and Thursday combined in the prior year’s market,” said CEO Lachlan Murdoch. “This excludes ad commitments for the upcoming Super Bowl, where we are pacing well ahead of schedule.”
Chargers Co-Owner Backs Off Demand to Sell Entire Franchise
The sister of Los Angeles Chargers owner Dean Spanos backed off her desire to force a complete sale of the franchise, according to court documents obtained by Front Office Sports. The attorney for Dea Spanos Berberian wrote in a San Joaquin County Superior Court that the increased revenue from the...
Serena Collectibles Spike on eBay After Retirement Announcement
Serena Williams’ retirement announcement sparked a frenzy in the market for her collectibles. E-commerce giant eBay reported to Front Office Sports that sales of Williams collectibles surged 968% on its platforms on August 9 — the day the all-time tennis great announced her retirement from the sport. Specifically,...
The Atlanta Dream’s Rebuild Is Bigger Than Basketball
Everything about the Atlanta Dream is loud. The local gym that hosts team practices has acoustics that allow even quiet conversations to be heard some 100 yards away. Then, of course, the team blasts music on an amplifier. Their games at the Gateway Center at College Park feature live DJs...
NFL Reportedly Adding a Black Friday Game for Amazon
The NFL is reportedly looking to expand its domination of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The league will add a game on Black Friday, most likely starting in 2023, per Sports Business Journal. The league may wait until 2024 for the first edition of the game, but all signs are pointing...
Endeavor to Sell 10 Minor League Baseball Teams
Silver Lake has entered an agreement to purchase Diamond Baseball Holdings from Endeavor for $280 million. Formed last year, Endeavor owns 10 minor league baseball teams through DBH — including affiliates of the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs, and New York Yankees. The company purchased six clubs in December and four in January for $64.2 million.
Bayern Munich to Make Growth Push in U.S. Market
German soccer giant Bayern Munich is looking to expand its reach in the U.S., a market that presents a major opportunity for growth, according to the Financial Times. Bayern — the fifth-most valuable soccer club in the world at $4.3 billion — belongs to the Bundesliga, a league looking to compete with its British rival, the Premier League.
