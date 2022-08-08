Fox has garnered strong demand — and record prices — for advertising across its NFL offerings ahead of its Super Bowl LVII broadcast. “We sold more NFL Sunday advertising in the current upfront market than we did across Sunday and Thursday combined in the prior year’s market,” said CEO Lachlan Murdoch. “This excludes ad commitments for the upcoming Super Bowl, where we are pacing well ahead of schedule.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO