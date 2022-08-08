ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

iheart.com

This Is Arizona's Best Mexican Restaurant

Mexican cuisine is one of the most popular in the United States. With its flavor-packed dishes, it's easy to see why everyone loves it. LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurant in each state. The website states, "From favorite spots for tacos to long-running neighborhood joints and acclaimed restaurants serving regional Mexican cuisine, here are the best places to eat Mexican food in every US state."
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

Watch: 'Floating' Horses Filmed in Arizona

A family vacationing in Arizona filmed a mesmerizing video in which a pair of horses appear to be floating on a river, however the wondrous sight is merely a fantastic optical illusion. The bewildering sight was reportedly captured by Kelli Rogers as she and her grandchildren were visiting Tonto National Forest last month. While paddle boarding along the park's Salt River, they spotted a pair of horses nearby and Rogers filmed the breathtaking creatures with her cell phone.
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

Here's The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Colorado

If you love waking up in the morning to the smell of bacon, or itching for that first meal of the day, then breakfast restaurants are here for you. These spots are running at the crack of dawn and serve some of America's favorite comfort eats, from pancakes and classic platters to regional faves like chicken and waffles and shrimp and grits. Some of these joints may have some boozy drinks waiting for you, as well.
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

Flying Umbrella Impales, Kills Woman On The Beach

A South Carolina woman died in a freak accident while lounging on Surfside Beach in Garden City. A gust of wind lifted the beach umbrella out of the sand and sent it flying through the air. The umbrella impaled 63-year-old Tammy Perreault in the chest as bystanders, including off-duty medical...
GARDEN CITY, SC
iheart.com

14 Indicted In Catalytic Converter Ring

Beaverton Police Department Detectives began an investigation into the trafficking of stolen catalytic converters in late 2021. The investigation, which culminated last week with the search of eight locations to include a waterfront residence in Lake Oswego, led to the seizure of over 3,000 catalytic converters, hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, a high-end vehicle, and jewelry.
BEAVERTON, OR
iheart.com

This Florida Spot Is Perfect For A Quiet Weekend Getaway

Sometimes the best vacations are the quiet ones. There are people who would trade quiet countrysides for crowds and party centers. On top of that, weekend trips can soothe the soul like week-long breaks. These can be short road trips or quick flights to places you typically wouldn't visit. If...
DESTIN, FL
iheart.com

Hopeful Weekend Forecast For Rain

The Omaha office of the National Weather Service says, believe it or not, the region will see increasing rain chances beginning Sunday night and continuing into Tuesday. While not a drought buster, this rain event could be a bit more widespread with locations from northeast Nebraska into southwest Iowa having the best chance of seeing 1” or more.
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

'Bored' Teens Capture Massive Alligator In South Carolina

Three teenagers vacationing in South Carolina were issued citations for mistreating an alligator after they allegedly tied the creature up in a pond because they were bored. Officers with Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a group of teens who tied up an alligator at a rental property near Folly Field Beach on Hilton Head Island last week, per Island Packet. The teens, two 16-year-olds and a 19-year-old, were visiting from Connecticut when they saw an alligator swimming in a pond in their backyard and decided to capture it because they were "bored," they later told officers.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

Here's The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Washington

If you love waking up in the morning to the smell of bacon, or itching for that first meal of the day, then breakfast restaurants are here for you. These spots are running at the crack of dawn and serve some of America's favorite comfort eats, from pancakes and classic platters to regional faves like chicken and waffles and shrimp and grits. Some of these joints may have some boozy drinks waiting for you, as well.
WASHINGTON STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In Louisiana

Peanut butter and jelly. Rice and beans. Shrimp and grits. Who doesn't love a good food combination? One of America's favorite combos remains macaroni and cheese, the carbo-loaded and cheesy dishes a mainstay on most restaurant menus. LoveFood searched around the country to find the best mac and cheese in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Louisiana History

If you've ever played the lottery, chances are you have dreamed of what you would do with your prize, from buying a new car and building your own home to finally taking that vacation you have always dreamed about. While some lottery games see winners getting $25,000, $100,000 or even $1 million prizes, other jackpots have an even more jaw-dropping number attached.
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

"Pee-Wee" is Iowa State Fair's Big Boar

(Des Moines, IA) -- Pee-Wee, a 6-year-old Hereford of Marv Rietema and Owen Sandbulte of Sioux Center, won first place in the Big Boar Contest judged Thursday, August 11, at the 2022 Iowa State Fair, tipping the scales at 1300 pounds. Purdy Boy, the 6-year-old Chester cross breed shown by the Purdy Boy Partnership of Pleasant Hill, earned second place, weighing in at 1156 pounds.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

50 things to do in Colorado this weekend

DENVER — Are you ready for some football? Denver Broncos football is back! The Broncos and Dallas Cowboys kick off the 2022 preseason Saturday, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High. Boulder County Fair. LONGMONT — The Boulder County Fair. Kids, families and friends will...
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

VIDEO: 'Idiot' Nearly Falls To Death At Bryce Canyon National Park

A viral video shared on social media shows a man nearly fall to his death at Bryce Canyon National Park. The @TouronsOfYellowstone Instagram account, which gets its name from the combination of "tourist" and "moron" and typically shares incidents at Yellowstone National Park that validate the nickname, posted the video on Monday (August 8), which shows a man hop over a barricade before losing his balance and nearly sliding off the cliff before coming to a quick stop.
ACCIDENTS
iheart.com

Town Of Dewitt Police On The Lookout For Bank Robber

Town of Dewitt, N.Y. - The Town of DeWitt Police on the lookout for a bank robber. Around 9:30 Friday morning they responded to the Key Bank, on Techumseh Road for a robbery. They are in their early stages of the investigation and Information is limited at this time. The...
DEWITT, NY
iheart.com

This Is The Best Sub Shop In Tennessee

Sandwiches are the perfect meal for someone on-the-go, a customizable food that will ensure you will have the exact bite you want. Fortunately with the number of sandwich shops around the country, you're never too far from an incredible sandwich. LoveFood compiled a list of the best sub shop in...
TENNESSEE STATE
iheart.com

Florida Democratic Party Chair Endorses 10 School Board Candidates

Ten candidates for school board races across the state just received an endorsement from the Chairman of the Florida Democratic Party. They include three incumbents in Palm Beach County, where the school board came under fire for keeping a mask mandate in place, defying state orders. In a statement, Chairman...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

79 Year Old Oswego County Man Arrested For Murdering His Neighbor

Town of Scribe, N.Y. - A 64-year-old is dead and a 79-year-old id charged with 2nd Degree murder in Oswego County. Last night around 4-45 Oswego County Sheriff's Deputes say that a call came to 911 about hearing gun shots around the intersection of Middle and Creamery roads -- north of 104 in Scriba.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY

