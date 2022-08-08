Read full article on original website
Keesha Dia Anderson
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Keesha Dia Anderson, 39, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 9, 2022. She was born on November 28, 1982, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, the daughter of Burton (Dawn) Anderson, Jr. and Barbi (Robbie) Mason.
Perry Lane Strader
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Perry Lane Strader, 68, of Clarksburg, passed away Tuesday, Au…
Jesus Fest kicks off in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Mother Nature finally cooperated with a local festival Friday evening at Jackson Square in Clarksburg as the West Virginia Jesus Fest kicked off its weekend activities. The festival is an annual celebration of love in Christ and bringing together different faith communities in order...
Monongalia County (West Virginia) Fair to wrap up Saturday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Saturday is the last day to visit the Monongalia County Fair which has something for just about everyone and just about everything for kids. Saturday is Sharon Seman's Kids Day, with highlight events including a diaper derby, face painting and "all kinds of other activities," Fair President Kathy Eichensehr said.
Seth Drvar helps anchor Hawk's offensive line
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — University junior Seth Drvar wanted to be a running back, but was told being an offensive or defensive lineman would be more ideal. Little did he know he would play along the offensive line for the remainder of his career and have the opportunity to play on the defensive line as well.
Second Saturday event set in Kingwood
KINGWOOD – Saturday will be the final Kingwood Blueprint Communities Second Saturday Street Fair of the season, and organizers say it will be the biggest yet. The street fair will be held on Price Street from noon until 5 p.m. and will have something for everyone.
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education to renew therapy contracts, handle federal funds Tuesday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education will meet for a regular session on Tuesday, which will include two contract renewals for therapist services. The therapists are Milestones and Music and Best Life Therapy, which provide music therapy and speech therapy, respectively.
West Virginia team strives to make a better eye shield
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — More than 6 million people per year undergo eye surgeries and require an eye shield for protection during the healing process. A team at Intermed Labs in Morgantown learned in July 2021 that the shields on the market aren’t very comfortable or easy to use, and set out to make something better. The result was SNAPS, now in beta testing before going to mass market.
FTR
REEDSVILLE — State police charged William Edward Mankins, 59, of Independence, with third-offense driving on license suspended for DUI on Aug. 8. Magistrate Cindy McCrobie set bond at $20,000. According to the criminal complaint, troopers stopped Mankins while he was driving an ATV on W.Va. 7 without a helmet. He passed field sobriety tests but has two prior convictions for driving on a license suspended for DUI.
Salem, West Virginia, man accused of using stolen debit card for Twisted Tea & Red 100s purchase
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 47-year-old Salem man is alleged to have used a stolen debit card to buy an alcohol-infused tea and cigarettes at a convenience store. James Franklin Lattea remained jailed Friday on a bond requiring the posting of $5,000 surety or $500 cash on charges of access device fraud and conspiracy.
Update: Three fatalities confirmed in Marion Co., West Virginia, plane crash; plane was flying from Bloomfield, Indiana to Pennsylvania
METZ, W.Va. (WV News) — A Thursday evening plane crash in Marion County has left three confirmed casualties, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle told WV News that Thursday evening that a plane went down in the Mannington/Metz area of Marion County.
Aurora/Eglon News
The Union Ambulance Service recently mailed out subscription application forms to households in Union District. A paid subscription entitles the holder to emergency transportation to Preston Memorial, or Garrett Memorial Regional Hospital when needed. Additional donations help with training and equipment. Please support your local squad. The Aurora Area Historical...
Fundraiser helps provide Preston HS with new equipment
KINGWOOD — One of the consistent comments coming from Preston High School’s football program this preseason is how much physically stronger the team is, on average, compared to last year. “We already have three kids who can bench press over 300-pounds [nobody on the team could last year]...
County commissioners award more ARPA funds
KINGWOOD — Two more projects received the nod for stimulus funding from the Preston County Commission Tuesday. Commissioners awarded American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Town of Terra Alta in the amount of $500,000 to replace a water tower and to the Town of Rowlesburg, $200,000 went for improvements to its sanitary sewer system.
After Casey Mitchell's arrest, Huggins reflects on troubled scorer's time at West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W,Va. (WV News) — It was early in what would become Bob Huggins’ run to the Final Four in 2010. He knew he had himself a pretty good team, for sure, and he had gotten himself the No 1 rated junior college player out of Chipola Junior College named Casey Mitchell.
Lions Clubs sponsor golf scramble
KINGWOOD — All seven of Preston County Lions Clubs are once again joining forces to hold a golf scramble at Alpine Lake Resort outside Terra Alta. The scramble is scheduled for Aug. 27 with a noon tee time. Spots are still open for $300 per team.
Rowlesburg critical needs sewer project to begin Aug. 22
ROWLESBURG — The town of Rowlesburg will begin to see sewer work begin in Manheim and on Church Road later this month. Mayor Eric Bautista said at this week’s council meeting that the contract with Brian Vandevender Contracting, LLC, in Morgantown, was signed last week.
Whitehair returns from injury to lead defending champs as sophomore QB
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — After an abbreviated debut on the high school football scene a year ago, Fairmont Senior quarterback Brody Whitehair is ready for a full shot at the spotlight. As a freshman in 2021, Whitehair took over the starting job in the middle of the Polar...
Two charged with possession of catalytic converters
KINGWOOD — Two people were charged with possessing catalytic converters after a vehicle fire on Interstate 68. According to criminal complaints, firefighters called Preston 911 Aug. 6 after seeing catalytic converters inside the vehicle. Deputies said they found two in the vehicle, and those in the car had no written proof they owned them.
Reedsville Council hears noise complaints
REEDSVILLE — Complaints from residents of Brandon Acres about noise they say is made by ATI Industries dominated the Monday evening meeting of Reedsville Council. Monday was not the first time complaints about ATI have been brought to council’s attention. At an October 2018 meeting, previous council members heard similar complaints about noise and about profanity allegedly used by workers.
