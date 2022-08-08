Read full article on original website
bestofthenorthwest.com
Salem Riverfront Park: Just Right.
Sometimes, a city just gets it right. Salem has always been blessed with a beautiful location right on the Willamette River and on the edge of the Willamette Valley wine region. The city has taken advantage of this ideal location by improving the Riverfront Park and utilizing it and its great potential. First they added an old-time refurbished Salem Riverfront Carousel, housed indoors to keep it safe from the elements. They added the A.C. Gilbert Discovery Village Children’s Center – a fabulous place to take the little ones. They began removing the remnants of old industrial sites that marred the natural beauty of the area. The park is refurbished with wide, undulating paths that follow the river and criss cross to the playground, or to the little Salem Riverboat which docks at the park and can take visitors on leisurely cruises on the river. There are plenty of benches set out so visitors can sit and watch the wildlife play in the wetland areas that hug the shore of Minto Brown Island across the water. There is plenty of room for a picnic in the shade of a tall oak tree, or a game of frisbee on wide lawns.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ New, fossilized insect discovered by Oregon State University
Researchers at Oregon State University discover a new type of insect fossilized in amber. The 100 million-year-old specimen has unique features like bulging eyes with 360-degree vision, sticky feet to find and snare its food and an elongated mouth. It measures a whopping five millimeters — less than a quarter...
oregonbusiness.com
French Wine ‘Royalty’ Buys Oregon Vineyard
The Burgundian Drouhin wine family expands its Oregon footprint with purchase of Methven Family Vineyards. The Drouhin wine family has purchased the Methven Family Vineyards in Dayton, according to multiple reports this week. The Methven vineyard is the second Oregon acquisition by the international winemaking family from France’s Beaune region,...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Oregon dogs eat winning lottery ticket; Still a winner
Oregon Lottery officials showed dogged effort in piecing together a torn up, winning ticket that the owners said was eaten by their two dogs. Lottery officials said Nathan and Rachael Lamet of Salem sent in the damaged ticket with a note and a picture of their two Alaskan Klee Kias, 11-month-old Apple and 2-year-old Jack.
railfan.com
Burlington Northern EMD SW1000 Saved in Oregon
PORTLAND — A former Burlington Northern SW1000 well known among Pacific Northwest railfans has been saved and will eventually call the Oregon Rail Heritage Center home. BNSF Railway SW1000 “GN 3613” departed BNSF property earlier this week on Portland & Western’s 663 job headed for Albany, Ore. The end cab switcher was then interchanged to the Albany & Eastern Railroad for restoration before heading back north to Portland to join the collection at the Oregon Rail Heritage Center.
3.9M earthquake strikes off Oregon Coast
A small earthquake shook less than 100 miles off the Oregon Coast on Friday afternoon, according to officials.
See the Lincoln County ZIP codes with most eye-popping home values
It’s no secret that the Oregon coast is a nice place to live. But can you afford to buy there? Here are average single family home values for Lincoln County by ZIP code. Home prices have been rising swiftly along with mortgage rates, a combination that demoralizes buyers because homes become less affordable. If there’s any good news for home buyers, it’s that prices aren’t rising as fast as they once were. In June, the median resale price of an existing home was 13.4% higher than a year before, whereas, in February, the year-over-year price increase was 17.1%. Higher mortgage rates helped drive the price slowdown.
psuvanguard.com
The monks behind the books
If you’ve ever walked the stacks of Portland State’s Branford Price Miller Library, you’ve likely noticed the distinctive hard-cloth bindings on a number of books on the shelves. From academic journals to dissertations, many of the library’s specialty bookbinding needs are performed by a community of Trappist monks from the Our Lady of Guadalupe Trappist Abbey in Carlton, Oregon.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Central Oregon Cascade Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 21:23:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-10 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Oregon Cascade Foothills; North Oregon Cascade Foothills; North Oregon Coast Range; Willamette Valley SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING EXPECTED THIS EVENING ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE CASCADES...CASCADE FOOTHILLS WILLAMETTE VALLEY AND COAST RANGE RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 602, 604, 605, AND 606 * AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette Valley, Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire Weather Zone 606 Central Oregon Cascade Foothills. * THUNDERSTORMS...LAL 3 (Scattered thunderstorms). * IMPACTS...Frequent lightning and critically dry fuels may result in numerous fire starts. Thunderstorm outflow winds may result in erratic fire spread.
beachconnection.net
Poaching Offenses Get Oregon Coast Dory Boat Stiff Penalties, Suspensions
(Tillamook, Oregon) – Poaching is a serious offense in Oregon, even when it comes to fishing on the coast. Oregon coast wildlife officials made that clear last month when a commercial fisherman operating out of Pacific City was hit with fairly heavy penalties for not reporting his catch and even hiding it, a sentence which included losing his fishing license for five years.
hh-today.com
Surpised by police presence on a quiet corner
Bike rides often take me into the old Willamette Neighborhood, which normally is quiet without much traffic. So I was surprised Wednesday to come across a fleet of city police and sheriff’s vehicles parked around one corner. A sign quickly explained the situation. “Police training,” it said.
tornadopix.com
New study shows housing shortage has spread across the Pacific Northwest | North West
There simply aren’t enough homes in the Seattle area. It’s a long-standing problem here, as it is in other major coastal cities. But now, a new report finds that the problem has spread to parts of the country where, until recently, housing was more plentiful and affordable, even in the American interior. And in the Northwest, it’s not just a problem in the Seattle and Portland areas.
opb.org
Oregon hospitals ask for help from the state
Your browser does not support the audio element. Most hospitals in Oregon are currently at over 90% capacity, despite the fact that COVID-19 hospitalizations are nowhere near their highest peaks. Last month Salem hospital was so full it had to turn ambulances away from the emergency room for a few...
14 charged in Oregon connected to multi-state catalytic converter theft ring
A catalytic converter trafficking bust ended with more than a dozen people being indicted on July 29, the Beaverton Police Department announced Thursday.
WashCo DA talks catalytic convertor theft ring bust, ‘quality of life’ crime
After 14 people were indicted this week for their alleged involvement in a “theft ring” involving thousands of catalytic convertors, Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton talked to KOIN 6 News about the importance of prosecuting these crimes.
Bullet pierces Corvallis apartment, wounds man in shoulder
A Corvallis man was hospitalized after a bullet pierced through his apartment and struck him in the shoulder on Sunday, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office.
Court documents reveal new details in murder of woman whose body was found in landfill
The body of Kaylee Birdzell, who the Washington County Sheriff's Office says was killed sometime either late July 31 or in the early morning hours of Aug. 1, was recovered days later in a landfill near Corvallis.
Police identify man killed in Salem train collision
Salem police announced Monday that they identified the man who was fatally struck by a train last week.
Missing woman’s body found in Corvallis landfill; suspect faces murder charge
The body of a missing woman was found in a Corvallis landfill Tuesday morning, according to Washington County Sheriff's Office.
kykn.com
Salem Man Dies in Interstate 5 Crash
On Tuesday August 2, 2022, at about 1:15 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 5 north of Albany. Preliminary investigation revealed that a white box truck operated by, Jay Ward, age 46, from Salem, was northbound near milepost 236 when for unknown reasons left the roadway onto the median shoulder. After going on the median shoulder, the truck rolled multiple times before coming to rest.
