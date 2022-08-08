Read full article on original website
Two men indicted in 2017 Macon murder
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two men have been indicted for a 2017 murder in Macon. According to Superior Court documents, David Billingsley and Logan Nettles were indicted in June in connection to the July 2017 death of Chase Gillis. Court documents say Gillis was shot and killed with an AR-15 during an armed robbery.
Warner Robins woman dead after Friday afternoon wreck in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Warner Robins woman is dead after a Friday afternoon wreck in Macon. In a media release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the wreck, involving two vehicles, happened just before 5:30 p.m. Friday on Hawkinsville Road near the intersection with Rex Elder Blvd. Investigators...
39-year-old Warner Robins woman killed in traffic collision
A 39-year-old Warner Robins woman is dead after a fatal collision in Bibb County Friday. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, which involved two vehicles. The crash occurred on Hawkinsville Road near its intersection with Rex Elder Boulevard. The collision was called into the Macon-Bibb 911...
A juvenile is in critical condition after being shot on Ward St.
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two men are wanted for questioning in a Thursday shooting in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. Thursday. Deputies were called to a Ward Street address about someone that had been shot. A second call came into 911 about a juvenile that had been dropped off at the hospital after being shot. Dispatchers were told the driver inside the car that dropped the juvenile off drove away on Pine Street. The driver of the car later contacted investigators.
39-Year-Old Leigh Anne Hise Died In A Two-Vehicle Wreck On Hawkinsville Road (Macon, GA)
Bibb County Sheriff’s office responded to a two-vehicle crash that claimed a woman’s life Friday evening. The accident happened on Hawkinsville road near its intersection with Rex Elder Boulevard.
Macon man says he and friends were targets of a hate crime
A Macon man says he and his friend were targeted and now he's speaking exclusively with WGXA. "We got asked to help someone jump their car off." That's Jerome Alexander and, he says, on Tuesday while, they were lending a helping hand, they ended up being targeted. "A white dude...
Bibb Sheriff’s Office provides update on ShotSpotter technology
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is providing an update on the ShotSpotter technology that’s been in place since February. The technology helps identify gunfire incidents and provides audio alerts when gunfire happens. Sgt. Santel Smith with Crime Analysis says it’s helped deputies find...
Perry Police looking for three people for entering auto
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Take a look at the photos below. Perry Police are asking for help identifying the people in the pictures. According to a Facebook post from Perry Police Department, they're wanted for multiple entering auto offenses on Morningside Drive, King's Chapel Road, and the Camelot Subdivision area.
Suspected gang member arrested in Butts County
GRIFFIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- Butts County Deputies, along with U.S. Marshal's, GBI, and Spalding County Deputies arrested a Griffin man on aggravated assault and gang charges. While serving search and arrest warrants, law enforcement discovered multiple firearms and took Jaquavius Bland who, according to a Facebook post from the Butts County Sheriff's Office, is a known Blood member.
Houston County homeowner claims City of Warner Robins is not enforcing code properly
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins woman claims the city is not enforcing its building code properly, an issue that literally hits close to home. In December of 2019, a fire damaged a home on Westcliff Circle in Warner Robins. And yet, two-and-a-half years later, the neighbors are...
Children find 6-foot snake sneaking under nightstand in Georgia home, police say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Not all heroes wear capes. A Georgia animal enforcement officer was able to rescue a massive snake from the bedroom of a Macon home. The nonvenomous rat snake snake was found slithering its way into a Bibb County home on Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Man charged with trying to shoot ex-girlfriend and their baby at Henry County park
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A man is behind bars after Henry County police say he stalked his ex-girlfriend before trying to shoot her. Marcus Issaih Calhoun, 25, violated a temporary protective order that went into effect in March earlier this week when he showed up to his ex-girlfriend’s house.
Sheriff's Office investigating incident at Macon Walmart
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Deputies are responding to two scenes on Harrison Road at Walmart and a neighboring gas station. The call was originally dispatched as a shooting, but the Sheriff's Office confirms no one was shot. WGXA crews arrived on the scene and notice a car crashed into a...
Deputy Investigates Possible Shooting After Car Crashes Into Tree At West Macon Walmart (Macon, GA)
An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a tree at West Macon Walmart, and a possible shooting is suspected. Walmart has been reported to have fired shots, but the investigators do not believe any shots were fired during this time, and no [..]
4 Students Hospitalized After A Motor-Vehicle Crash In Bleckley County (Bleckley County, GA)
On Thursday morning, four students from Bleckley County Schools were hospitalized after a two-car accident. The crash happened at the Cochran Bypass. The accident occurred when a car hit a school bus that [..]
'Gun violence hurts everyone': Bibb commissioner, residents condemn recent crimes in west Macon
MACON, Ga. — West Bibb County residents are becoming concerned about recent crime in the area. That's after two incidents in five days at the Walmart on Harrison Road. Now, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating why a car crashed into a tree at the Walmart. For more...
65 arrested in Warner Robins in Operation Safe Streets over weekend
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- In a collaborative effort with the Houston County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Department of Public Safety, Warner Robins police conducted Operation Safe Streets over the weekend, resulting in 65 arrests. The operation included 23 WRPD officers, 22 HSCO deputies, and 20 GSP troopers along...
Crash report says Macon transit bus ran red light in July 7 wreck with SUV
MACON, Ga. — A crash report has been released on a downtown Macon bus crash involving the transit authority that happened last month. On July 7 around 6 p.m., A Macon Transit Authority bus hit a car in the intersection of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and Cherry Street.
Sharpton puts spotlight on Georgia woman’s patrol car fall
ATLANTA (AP) — The Rev. Al Sharpton demanded a full accounting of how a Georgia woman fell from a moving patrol car after her arrest, saying at her funeral Thursday that he would seek a Justice Department review of her case if the family didn’t get answers. Brianna...
'I want Justice for her murder:' Family and activists speak at funeral for Brianna Grier
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA)-- The middle Georgia woman who fell out of a police car was honored in the first of two funerals Thursday morning. Brianna Grier's funeral was more than a celebration of life though, it was a condemnation of the sheriff’s office her family says is responsible for her death and a call to action to all those who’ve heard her story.
