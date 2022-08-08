ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Two men indicted in 2017 Macon murder

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two men have been indicted for a 2017 murder in Macon. According to Superior Court documents, David Billingsley and Logan Nettles were indicted in June in connection to the July 2017 death of Chase Gillis. Court documents say Gillis was shot and killed with an AR-15 during an armed robbery.
MACON, GA
Warner Robins woman dead after Friday afternoon wreck in Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Warner Robins woman is dead after a Friday afternoon wreck in Macon. In a media release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the wreck, involving two vehicles, happened just before 5:30 p.m. Friday on Hawkinsville Road near the intersection with Rex Elder Blvd. Investigators...
MACON, GA
A juvenile is in critical condition after being shot on Ward St.

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two men are wanted for questioning in a Thursday shooting in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. Thursday. Deputies were called to a Ward Street address about someone that had been shot. A second call came into 911 about a juvenile that had been dropped off at the hospital after being shot. Dispatchers were told the driver inside the car that dropped the juvenile off drove away on Pine Street. The driver of the car later contacted investigators.
MACON, GA
Macon man says he and friends were targets of a hate crime

A Macon man says he and his friend were targeted and now he's speaking exclusively with WGXA. "We got asked to help someone jump their car off." That's Jerome Alexander and, he says, on Tuesday while, they were lending a helping hand, they ended up being targeted. "A white dude...
MACON, GA
Bibb Sheriff’s Office provides update on ShotSpotter technology

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is providing an update on the ShotSpotter technology that’s been in place since February. The technology helps identify gunfire incidents and provides audio alerts when gunfire happens. Sgt. Santel Smith with Crime Analysis says it’s helped deputies find...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
Perry Police looking for three people for entering auto

PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Take a look at the photos below. Perry Police are asking for help identifying the people in the pictures. According to a Facebook post from Perry Police Department, they're wanted for multiple entering auto offenses on Morningside Drive, King's Chapel Road, and the Camelot Subdivision area.
PERRY, GA
Suspected gang member arrested in Butts County

GRIFFIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- Butts County Deputies, along with U.S. Marshal's, GBI, and Spalding County Deputies arrested a Griffin man on aggravated assault and gang charges. While serving search and arrest warrants, law enforcement discovered multiple firearms and took Jaquavius Bland who, according to a Facebook post from the Butts County Sheriff's Office, is a known Blood member.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
Sheriff's Office investigating incident at Macon Walmart

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Deputies are responding to two scenes on Harrison Road at Walmart and a neighboring gas station. The call was originally dispatched as a shooting, but the Sheriff's Office confirms no one was shot. WGXA crews arrived on the scene and notice a car crashed into a...
MACON, GA
65 arrested in Warner Robins in Operation Safe Streets over weekend

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- In a collaborative effort with the Houston County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Department of Public Safety, Warner Robins police conducted Operation Safe Streets over the weekend, resulting in 65 arrests. The operation included 23 WRPD officers, 22 HSCO deputies, and 20 GSP troopers along...
WARNER ROBINS, GA

