Saint Louis, MO

stlmag.com

Ben Poremba to open Bar Moro in former Billie-Jean space in Clayton

After much anticipation, Zoë Robinson's former Billie-Jean space in Clayton has a new tenant with a familiar name. Acclaimed restaurateur Ben Poremba of Bengelina Hospitality Group plans to open Bar Moro (7610 Wydown) in late summer or early fall. The restaurant will feature Mediterranean cuisine, with Spain and Portugal at the forefront.
CLAYTON, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

City Diner in St. Louis Has Closed

A "Restaurant Space for Lease" sign hangs in the front window of what for 30 years has been the City Diner on South Grand. Sources tell the RFT that the diner closed last week with no warning. The sign represents the end of a staunch mainstay on the street. Since...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Restaurants Openings and Closings: July 2022

The good news? Openings outweighed the closings this past month. The bad news? We're already most of the way through the year and have lost some gems. Baileys' Range in Shaw opened its doors in July to the joy of the neighborhood — everyone could use some more milkshakes in their life. There's also more bakeries and cafes to balance out what we've lost, especially in Clayton where business boomed this month.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Bissel Mansion for sale

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One of Missouri’s oldest historic homes is up for sale right here in St. Louis. The Bissell Mansion in North City is nearly 200 years old, built by Captain Lewis Bissell in 1823. A sign outside the property claims it is St. Louis’ oldest brick home.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Eagles coming to St. Louis for Hotel California Tour

CBS Analyst chats about retirees on fixed income struggling with inflation. Academy Air has special offers on heating, cooling and electrical services. Academy Air has special offers on heating, cooling and electrical services. Yum! Great Day indulges in delicious sandwiches for National Sandwich Month!. Updated: 12 hours ago. Yum! Great...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Union to remove park exercise equipment

After 13 years, exercise equipment around Union City Park is being taken down. “It was beautiful, it was all those colors that were popular then,” Union Park Advisory Board President Suzy Curnutte said at Thursday’s board meeting. “But, when I’m there, I see the young kids on it, messing it up, playing on it, tearing it up. It was a great idea, and it did work well, but it got way overused.”
UNION, MO
FOX2Now

Grub and Groove at Francis Park takes place Saturday

ST. LOUIS – If you like to eat and enjoy good music, Grub and Groove is on Saturday at Francis Park in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood between Eichelberger, Nottingham, Donovan, and Tamm Avenues. Chris Murphey is the cofounder and coproducer of the event. He explained that admission is free, and all the proceeds support Francis Park. Click here for more information.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

New Hi-Pointe Drive-In in Ballwin To Serve 'Greatest Hits' Only

Hi-Pointe Drive-In is going back to the basics in Ballwin. A Little Hi (15069 Manchester Road, Ballwin; hipointedrivein.com) is expected to come to the area in the fall. Micro-menu items will "highlight the greatest hits" of Hi-Pointe Drive-In locations, focusing specifically on Hi-Pointe’s signature burgers, fries, and shakes. The Frisco melt and the menu mainstay Smash Burger are some examples of what main courses will look like, while homemade milkshakes include the Jungle Love Ore-Oreo. A rotating menu of "over-the-top" burger options will still be offered, as well.
BALLWIN, MO
Boone Country Connection

New Melle Country Market Music Festival Sept. 10

New Melle Country Market is hosting the 2nd Annual New Melle Music Festival on September 10, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last year the Festival had over 1000 visitors, and a bigger crowd is expected this year. The music will play in two sessions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then 2 to 6 p.m. and will feature Chris Lozano and the Coyote Band.
NEW MELLE, MO

