Bozeman, MT

MY 103.5

Piece of Prime Bozeman Real Estate Finally Sees Action

If you have a good business idea that resonates with the people of Bozeman, you can make a lot of money. We recently published a photo gallery of empty spaces and buildings in the Bozeman area, but we missed a few spots. Not only are these two spots close together, they are also prime storefronts for future businesses.
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

Do You Know The Hidden Bakeries of Bozeman?

Bakeries are a constant source of happiness. Whether you're craving bread, pastries, or cakes, bakeries almost always have something you want. While we've got some great popular bakeries in Bozeman, did you know there are a variety of 'hidden' bakeries in the area as well?. Bozeman has many fantastic bakeries...
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

Is This The Best Way To Get Around Bozeman?

This might be the most relaxing way to get around Bozeman, and is certainly something I would like to try. Getting around Bozeman can be difficult with the high amounts of traffic during the summer. Locals have been figuring out different ways to get around Bozeman more efficiently and without spending gas money.
BOZEMAN, MT
Bozeman, MT
Lifestyle
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
City
Bozeman, MT
MY 103.5

Single And Ready To Mingle? This Bozeman “Lady” Is On The Prowl.

Back when I was in my single days, folks who met up online were considered...well, a bit of an outsider and often thought of as a little desperate. Meeting someone online and then getting together could totally result in an awkward conversation if someone asked "how did you two meet?" You would then either have to fess up or come up with some sort of creative story that you would both have to stick to.
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

It’s Here! Bobcat Pride in Full Force at This Fun Bozeman Event

If you love the Montana State Bobcats, you can show off your Bobcat pride at this fun event in downtown Bozeman. Montana State University and the Downtown Bozeman Association have teamed up for the 10th Annual Cat Walk. The event is happening on Friday, August 19 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Bozeman.
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

Is It Time To Come Together And Save This Bozeman Landmark?

I work about half a block away from the old Bozeman Deaconess Hospital. The beautiful old building is in the process of coming down and I, for one, am sad about it. I'm a lover of the old style and while I certainly appreciate the new and modern buildings that are quickly becoming part of the Bozeman landscape, I, like many others, worry that we're losing our history.
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

What Do Montanans Wish Would Make A Comeback? Here Are The Top 5.

Not to sound like that old man who yells at the kids to get off my lawn, but it seems that with every year, I wax nostalgic for days gone by. I mean, who doesn't think back to the "good ole days" and how things used to be? Back before everyone's head was buried in a screen and people actually talked to each other instead of opting for texting the other person. I'm I the only one that misses those days?
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

The Ultimate Guide to Asian Food in Bozeman

Need to try something new and exciting for lunch or dinner? You might want to check this out. Bozeman is one of the best food cities in Montana. We have upscale restaurants, family-friendly spots, and incredible food trucks everywhere. We have so many restaurants, we decided to create The Ultimate Guide to Burgers in Bozeman.
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

Single People Of Bozeman, Is This A Deal Breaker?

We've all been on some bad dates in our lifetimes, but one thing consistently comes up as a deal-breaker, and I don't understand it. A lot of dating these days starts on apps such as Tinder, Hinge, and Bumble, and it's a whole new world. People can learn about your hobbies, interests, and whether you prefer the beach or mountains before you've exchanged a word. While this information might help you find someone with similar interests, it's not the best way to get to know someone. Plus, there is one question that people will base their entire opinion of you off of.
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

Bozeman Residents Truly Miss This 80’s Hangout. We Need One Again

As I think back to my childhood, there is one thing that will forever stand out. It was the place to be every Friday and Saturday night. You got to hang out with your friends unsupervised and have your first "slow skate" with a crush. This is also the place where the "good kids" would say swears. Ahh...the good times.
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

Is Your Dog The Coolest In Montana? You Can Prove It

Do you have the cutest, cuddliest, smartest pup in the world? Well, most of us think that about our fur-babies, even if they did chew up our favorite pair of shoes...twice. Bozeman is a dog-crazy town and this event will show you that. With extra shakes, licks, and wags, you definitely want to get signed up.
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

One of Bozeman’s Most Popular Breakfast Spots is For Sale

Times are certainly changing in Bozeman. Many places that have existed for decades are no longer around. Even some of the places that still exist just aren't the same anymore. Bozeman has quite a few awesome breakfast spots. Many of them have been around for years and have earned a solid reputation. One of the more popular places for breakfast in Bozeman is the Nova Cafe downtown. The restaurant first opened in 2005 and has been filling the bellies of Bozemanites ever since.
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

This is One Major Improvement That Bozeman Needs Right Now

As the Bozeman area continues to grow, there's been an increasing problem. No, we're not talking about the housing market, we're talking about the infrastructure. On almost every corner in Bozeman, you'll see a new hotel, apartment complex, or condo. Developers have been buying up most of the available land and replacing historic neighborhoods with large multi-story buildings.
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

Huge New Development Coming To Bozeman: What That Means For Us

Will this new development be a good thing for Bozeman, or will it exacerbate issues that locals already face?. Bozeman's population growth seems as though it won't slow any time soon, and as much as we want to blame outsiders, we aren't helping the cause either. If you don't know, there is still tons of undeveloped property around Bozeman, but almost all of it is has become available for development.
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

10 Devastating Pictures of Old Bozeman Building Being Demolished

Much of Bozeman is quickly becoming modernized, but at what cost? Is Bozeman's character being lost, and is it possible to ever get it back?. Bozeman residents don't hold back when it comes to voicing frustration about all of the changes happening in Bozeman. Houses and businesses that have been around for decades are being torn down to make way for fancy new apartment complexes and condos. Historic neighbourhoods are being levelled to the ground and developers are forever changing the things we know and love about Bozeman.
