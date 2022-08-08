Read full article on original website
Mike Zoltan
3d ago
So, Three men approached the car saying it belonged to them? This is the same car with all of the gift cards and western union receipts, And they arrested the women and let the men go? Now they are looking for the men? Some brain-dead police work there.
3
David Smith
4d ago
post the pictures of those involved. Someone will turn them in. Do it quickly before they disappear.
5
OOOO
4d ago
Oh looky here more Joe Biden voters 😆😆😆 he'll have to get them pardoned to remain on voter roll
9
Stanly News & Press
Two arrested for drugs, possessing a stolen vehicle following chase
Following a Thursday morning multi-county chase that began in Charlotte with a stolen vehicle and ended in Albemarle, law enforcement arrested two individuals after their vehicle crashed on Concord Road, near Harwood Road in Albemarle. The driver of the vehicle, Joekeem Shamar Neal, 25, of Kannapolis, is facing charges including...
cn2.com
Victim Runs Inside Bank Asking for Help
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two Rock Hill men were charged with Strong Armed Robbery and Criminal Conspiracy during a home improvement project. The Police Department says Lamar Douglas, 42, and Wali Mel-Quan Rhinehart, 30, got into an argument with the victim who was demolishing a house in the 700 block of Green Street in Rock Hill Thursday morning around 9.
‘Chaotic’ uptown shootout leads to arrests, drug bust: CMPD
The incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. on the 100 block of Montford Point Street near O2 Lounge CLT.
wccbcharlotte.com
Deputies Arrest Burke County Man For Breaking And Entering, Larceny
BURKE CO., N.C. — A 38-year-old Morganton man is under arrest for breaking into a home on Wednesday and stealing several items, deputies say. On August 10th, deputies responded to Mount Olive Church Road in Morganton in reference to a breaking and entering and larceny that just occurred. A...
Randolph County man found hiding in attic, charged in series of vehicle thefts
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Randolph County man is facing charges relating to a series of vehicle thefts in several counties, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. On July 18, RCSO deputies came to Caraway Mtn. Road in Asheboro after getting a report about two stolen vehicles, a dump truck and a box […]
WBTV
Footage released in violent Lincoln Co. arrest
‘This hurts so much’: Youth football coaches remember teen killed in shooting. The NC Giants football league is remembering their player who was killed in a shooting on Thursday. Charge against man once accused of killing UNC Charlotte student dismissed. Updated: 56 minutes ago. The charge against Mark Carver...
Lincoln County deputy fired after ‘series of excessive force incidents’, authorities say
A Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy was terminated last week after what authorities called a “series of excessive force incidents,” including in the arrest of a road rage suspect in Lincolnton last May.
Two arrested for threatening Rock Hill man, forcing him to drive to bank for cash
The incident happened at 8:44 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, along East Main Street.
wccbcharlotte.com
Body Cam Footage Of Controversial Arrest In Lincoln County Released
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A Lincoln County deputy has been fired for repeatedly using excessive force. Body cam footage of one of these arrests was released on Friday. On May 28th, 2022, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a road rage incident that occurred in and around the area of NC Highway 73 and Will Link Lane in Iron Station.
WBTV
CMPD officer involved in fatal Forsyth County shooting placed on administrative leave
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A CMPD officer who fired shots at a murder suspect in Forsyth County has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to the police department. The officer was identified as Detective Paul Weis, of CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT). Police say that placing an...
Three juveniles steal car, rob victim at gunpoint at northeast Charlotte 7-Eleven: CMPD
The robbery happened just before 3 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on University City Boulevard near Old Concord Road.
WBTV
Help needed finding missing Concord teen
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old girl from Concord. It has been almost two weeks since Adryanna Prieto was last seen when she left her home in the middle of the night on July 30.
CMPD: 3 teens accused of robbing victim at gunpoint, stealing car, leading police on chase
CHARLOTTE — Three teens have been arrested after stealing a car and leading police on chase through multiple counties Wednesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Officers said the teens initially robbed a person at gunpoint around 3 a.m. at a 7-Eleven on University City Boulevard. After, they stole the victim’s car and drove away.
fox46.com
Police ask for more witnesses to come forward in fatal shooting, crash in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police and Lowell Police are asking for additional witnesses to come forward in a fatal shooting and crash from last week. The incident happened at 7:09 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at Wilkinson Boulevard and Redbud Drive. As police arrived at...
WBTV
One dead after shooting at Hickory furniture store, police say
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after an argument in a Hickory parking lot on Wednesday night, police say. According to the Hickory Police Department, 40-year-old Luis Alonso Torres was found with a gunshot wound to his torso in the parking lot of King Hickory Furniture located at 1028 15th Street Drive Northeast.
GPD investigates suspect who stole packages off porch of same house in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police in Gastonia are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who stole multiple packages from the same home earlier this month. The incidents happened at a home on Normen Street on Aug. 6, police said. In a tweet, the Gastonia Police Department said the thefts were committed by the same suspect.
Charlotte mom warns other parents of possible kidnapping attempt at HomeGoods store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for three people after a mom says the suspects tried to take her shopping cart with her toddler son still sitting inside. Jillian Culp said she was shopping at HomeGoods at the River Gate Shopping Center on August 5,...
wccbcharlotte.com
Deputies Arrest 2 On Drug Charges After Traffic Stop In Chester County
CHESTER CO., S.C. — Deputies arrested two people on Wednesday in Chester County after finding over 50 grams of illegal drugs inside their vehicle during a traffic stop. Around 9 a.m., Chester County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on Jennifer Hunt, 41, and Mario McCullough, 42. Police...
Stanly News & Press
Sheriff’s Office arrests Albemarle resident after finding more than 600 grams of meth
On Aug. 8, detectives with the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division conducted a traffic stop on Albemarle resident Fredrick Douglas Rush Jr. During the course of the investigation, approximately 58.2 grams of methamphetamine were seized from the stop. Two subsequent search warrants were conducted at Rush’s residences, one...
Police asking for help identifying man who broke into multiple vehicles
Officials say the suspect recently broke into cars on Walls and Anderson Street in Gastonia.
