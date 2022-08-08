ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins add to scouting staff with the hires of Greg Pateryn, Chris Butler

By Gavin Lee
 4 days ago
Feb 7, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Greg Pateryn (29) in action during the game between the Wild and the Stars at the American Airlines Center. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins have made some additions to their scouting and development staff, with one name having played in the NHL just last season. Greg Pateryn will join the team as a professional scout, essentially announcing his retirement as a player after parts of nine seasons in the league. The team has also hired Chris Butler as a player development coach and Garrett Peters as a global crossover scout.

Pateryn, 32, spent most of last season with the San Diego Gulls of the AHL, recording 12 points in 35 games. He also played 10 times for the Anaheim Ducks, taking his career total to 290 regular season matches. A fifth-round pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2008, he played for the Ducks, San Jose Sharks, Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild, Dallas Stars and Montreal Canadiens over his professional career.

With the Penguins, he’ll be tasked with scouting Western Conference teams and will be based out of California, where he has played the last two years.

Butler, meanwhile, also concluded his playing career rather recently, retiring after the 2018-19 season. The 35-year-old former defenseman played 407 NHL games spread over parts of 11 seasons, suiting up for the Buffalo Sabres, Calgary Flames and St. Louis Blues. After retirement, he spent a year with the Arizona Coyotes as an amateur scout but will now be joining Trevor Daley in helping the organization’s defensive prospects. He reports to Tom Kostopolous, the team’s director of player development.

Peters joins the Penguins have five seasons with the St. Louis Blues, where he served as an amateur scout. He will scout players in North America and Europe for the Pittsburgh organization.

