KOMU
Eldon man charged in connection to 2020 trooper-involved shooting
ELDON − A man now faces felony charges in connection to a 2020 trooper-involved shooting in Eldon. A prosecutor charged David Wallace with three counts of second-degree assault on a special victim and resisting arrest Thursday in Miller County. The charges stem from an April 22, 2020 hostage situation,...
Columbia charged with assault man at the Boone County Jail
Columbia man charged after hitting a man on a phone at the Boone County Jail. The post Columbia charged with assault man at the Boone County Jail appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Rolla narcotics investigation leads to arrest
ROLLA, Mo. — A Rolla man was arrested after law enforcement discovered cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, Suboxone, Percocet and a gun in a residence. George H. Barsoum, 23, of Rolla was taken into custody after law enforcement searched a property on the 100 block of Savannah Court in Rolla, according to a press release from the […]
Judge sentences Bunceton man to probation for hitting child with vehicle
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Cooper County judge sentenced a Bunceton man to probation for hitting a child with a vehicle in 2021. Judge Robert L. Koffman sentenced Treyvon Korte at a hearing on Monday to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in physical The post Judge sentences Bunceton man to probation for hitting child with vehicle appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man pleads guilty to part in Cole County robbery
One of two men arrested for an armed robbery in Cole County last year pleads guilty. Dnozea Spain, of Columbia, pleaded down Thursday to accessory to stealing. He’ll be sentenced either August 24 or 25. He’d originally been charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. Spain and...
Lake-area woman charged with murder for hire violates bond
A Lake-area real estate agent accused in a murder-for-hire plot had her bond revoked this week and will have to spend time in jail. The post Lake-area woman charged with murder for hire violates bond appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
BOONVILLE WOMAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES FOR ASSAULT
A Boonville woman has been charged with felonies for assault after an incident on August 8. According to a probable cause statement, authorities from the Boonville Police Department responded to a residence in regards to a domestic assault in progress. Dana Bender was allegedly verbally abusing and punching another man in the residence. The victim spoke to officers, who noted bruising on the side of his face and scratch marks on his arm. The man also recorded four videos of the assault.
KTTS
Two Laclede County Men Arrested For Burglary
(KTTS News) – Two men from Lebanon are being charged in connection with a barn burglary in Camden County. Camden County deputies say that five people total were arrested in connection to the burglary. 44-year-old Jeffrey Jones and 44-year-old Bobby Alford have been charged with felony burglary and felony...
kwos.com
Victim at MU Hospital after JCMO shooting
A shooting victim is in serious condition at University Hospital in Columbia after a Jefferson City attack Thursday afternoon. Police say the 46 – year old man was shot during what they term a ‘family disturbance’ at an apartment on Ventura Avenue. A 30 – year man was arrested. Investigators say the victim is thought to have been involved at an earlier domestic assault at the home. No one else was hurt.
Jefferson City man charged with parental kidnapping
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man is facing a parental kidnapping charge after the mother reported their 3-year-old daughter missing on Friday. A Cole County prosecutor has charged Thomas Chee with one county of parental kidnapping. The child's mother called the police after Chee allegedly picked up the child from daycare but then The post Jefferson City man charged with parental kidnapping appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
California man's November jury trial will proceed as scheduled
A Moniteau County man’s murder case will proceed to trial. It was earlier today during a pre-trial hearing when a judge ruled that the week-long jury trial of Ethan Bondurant, of California, will take place beginning November 7. Bondurant is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree felony murder, four counts...
kfmo.com
Area Man Arrested for Robbery and Assault
(Camden County, MO) A man from Bonne Terre, 43 year old Jeffrey Raymond Walker, has an initial court appearance in Camden County, Missouri, today on charges of second degree robbery, third degree assault, first degree property damage, first degree harassment, assault in the fourth degree, property damage, animal abuse, and DWI persistent offender. The charges come after Walker is alleged to have attempted to rob a general store in Linn Creek near the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County August 3rd. He is also accused of assaulting several people and a dog. Walker is also said to have wrecked his pick up causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to several boats and trailers at a marina after the general store incident. Walker was arrested and taken to the Camden County detention facility.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on warrant out of Jefferson City
A Tina man was arrested by the Highway Patrol in Clay County the morning of August 12th on a felony warrant and other allegations. An arrest report shows the warrant for 40-year-old Lawrence Hart was from Probation and Parole of Jefferson City on property damage. The Patrol also accused him of tampering with a motor vehicle, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, not having a driver’s license, and displaying plates of another vehicle.
kjluradio.com
Sedalia man accused of trafficking large amount of meth agrees to bench trial
A Sedalia man will head to trial later this year after law enforcement finds pounds of methamphetamine on his property. It was earlier today when David Bridges agreed to a bench trial to take place December 2. He’s charged with second-degree drug trafficking, endangering the welfare of a child, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
kjluradio.com
Two Lebanon men arrested for Camden County burglary
Two Lebanon men are arrested in connection with a burglary in Camden County. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home off State Road BB in Montreal Monday night to check into suspicious activity. The caller told officers that several people were loading items from a home and a barn into a vehicle, while the property owner was in St. Louis.
Two Laclede County men have been arrested and charged in connection with a barn and home burglary in neighboring Camden County, located in central Missouri.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man arrested in Utah for kidnapping three-year-old daughter
A Jefferson City man travels more than 1,200 miles before he’s caught with his young daughter. Thomas Chee, 54, is charged with one count of parental kidnapping. It was last Friday when Chee contacted the mother of his three-year-old daughter to tell her he’d picked her up from daycare and was taking her on a job interview. According to court documents, Chee moved to the area three months ago from Las Vegas to be closer to his daughter.
kjluradio.com
Columbia Police seek suspicious person who allegedly broke into home on south side
Columbia Police are asking for help in identifying the suspect in a suspicious person investigation. Officers were called to a home in the 4300 block of Kentsfield Road on the city’s south side Tuesday night. The caller reported that a man had entered the home and immediately fled after being discovered.
Two men are facing charges following a burglary investigation in Montreal. The post Two men charged in Montreal burglary appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Two Laclede County men were arrested after Camden County deputies responded to suspicious activity at a barn in Montreal. Around 9 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a residence off State Road BB in Montreal in Camden County to address a report of several people loading items from a barn into […]
