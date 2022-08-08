ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Music Friday: Megan Thee Stallion returns with important message

Megan Thee Stallion headlined this week of new releases with her new album, Traumazine. The project comes on the heels of a turbulent couple of years after the alleged situation of Tory Lanez shooting her in the foot. The album sounds like a frustrated artist took all of her emotions into a studio and let the world hear it through hard-hitting 808s. The album features Future, Rico Nasty, Key Glock , Latto, Jhene Aiko, Lucky Daye, Sauce Walka and Dua Lipa among others.
Celebrities trash Irv Gotti for discussing alleged romance with Ashanti

A few celebrities like Fat Joe and Judge Greg Mathis have publicly blasted Irv Gotti for speaking about an alleged sexual affair he had with singer Ashanti. Gotti was the boss of Murder Inc. record label at the turn of the century that once employed rising star singer and songwriter Ashanti. On the popular podcast “Drink Champs,” Gotti said that he fell in love with Ashanti, despite being married at the time. Gotti also explained that he was crushed when he learned that Ashanti eventually started dating Nelly.
Ja Rule has last word concerning Irv Gotti’s comments about Ashanti

Ja Rule has entered the chat. The rapper expressed his thoughts a number of times this week about Irv Gotti’s comments on “Drink Champs” regarding Ashanti. During the interview, Gotti discussed how he came up with Ashanti’s song “Happy” after they had sex, and also talked about how he doesn’t miss the singer after having better experiences with his past flings.
Comedian Teddy Ray dead at 32

Another Black comedian has been taken away from the world too soon. On Aug. 12, multiple reports confirmed comedian Teddy Ray died at 32. His cause of death has not been reported. Ray was best known for his viral clip talking about a woman being “double-cheeked up” on a Thursday...
Ne-Yo says Ice-T let him grab his wife Coco’s behind

Strange confessional sessions pop off all the time on the popular podcast “Drink Champs” hosted by rap veteran N.O.R.E., and Ne-Yo’s visit to the set did not deviate from that theme. Ne-Yo, 42, explained to the host that he had long fantasized about grabbing the protruding derriere...
Dwayne Johnson would become a pet for this female rapper

Dwayne Johnson is known as “The Rock,” but for this female rapper, he’s willing to turn into a pet. Johnson and Kevin Hart are teaming up again which will make this their fifth movie together. This time, they’ll be doing voice-overs for animated characters in the movie DC League of Super-Pets.
