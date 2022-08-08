Read full article on original website
Singer Jilly Anais discusses her new project, ‘Copy & Paste’
Jilly Anais is an LA-based singer who recently dropped her debut project, Copy & Paste. Anais has opened for 2 Chainz and built a loyal following on YouTube. Her songs are catchy, fun, and definitely something listeners will enjoy. Tell us about your struggles in the industry. Did you ever...
New Music Friday: Megan Thee Stallion returns with important message
Megan Thee Stallion headlined this week of new releases with her new album, Traumazine. The project comes on the heels of a turbulent couple of years after the alleged situation of Tory Lanez shooting her in the foot. The album sounds like a frustrated artist took all of her emotions into a studio and let the world hear it through hard-hitting 808s. The album features Future, Rico Nasty, Key Glock , Latto, Jhene Aiko, Lucky Daye, Sauce Walka and Dua Lipa among others.
Celebrities trash Irv Gotti for discussing alleged romance with Ashanti
A few celebrities like Fat Joe and Judge Greg Mathis have publicly blasted Irv Gotti for speaking about an alleged sexual affair he had with singer Ashanti. Gotti was the boss of Murder Inc. record label at the turn of the century that once employed rising star singer and songwriter Ashanti. On the popular podcast “Drink Champs,” Gotti said that he fell in love with Ashanti, despite being married at the time. Gotti also explained that he was crushed when he learned that Ashanti eventually started dating Nelly.
Pete Davidson underwent trauma therapy after being tormented by Kanye
Pete Davidson, the man whom Kim Kardashian dated after announcing her divorce from Ye West, was traumatized by the rapper to the point that he had to undergo psychological therapy. The former “Saturday Night Live” star “has been in trauma therapy in large part,” since the beginning of April 2022...
Lori Harvey explains why she moves on from boyfriends (video)
Socialite Lori Harvey gives fans insight into her innermost thoughts for the first time and provides cryptic clues as to why she has moved on from several high-profile boyfriends in the past few years. Pop culture observers believed that Harvey had found her life partner with actor Michael B. Jordan...
Ja Rule has last word concerning Irv Gotti’s comments about Ashanti
Ja Rule has entered the chat. The rapper expressed his thoughts a number of times this week about Irv Gotti’s comments on “Drink Champs” regarding Ashanti. During the interview, Gotti discussed how he came up with Ashanti’s song “Happy” after they had sex, and also talked about how he doesn’t miss the singer after having better experiences with his past flings.
Detroit singer Parris Carey shares his journey on debut EP ‘Boy Interrupted’
Parris Carey is a singer and songwriter based in Detroit. Carey has been in love with music since a young age, and now he’s growing into his own and making music that is relatable and touches his listener’s soul. He’s been working on his first EP Boy Interrupted for some time now, and finally released it to the world on Aug. 8.
Comedian Teddy Ray dead at 32
Another Black comedian has been taken away from the world too soon. On Aug. 12, multiple reports confirmed comedian Teddy Ray died at 32. His cause of death has not been reported. Ray was best known for his viral clip talking about a woman being “double-cheeked up” on a Thursday...
Ne-Yo says Ice-T let him grab his wife Coco’s behind
Strange confessional sessions pop off all the time on the popular podcast “Drink Champs” hosted by rap veteran N.O.R.E., and Ne-Yo’s visit to the set did not deviate from that theme. Ne-Yo, 42, explained to the host that he had long fantasized about grabbing the protruding derriere...
Jean Elie and Mike Gauyo discuss their new ALLBLK dramedy series ‘Send Help’
Jean Elie is the leading cast member and co-creator and Mike Gauyo is the writer and co-creator of ALLBLK’s new dramedy series “Send Help.” After working together on the Issa Rae show “Insecure,” Elie and Gauyo are back to tell the story of a Haitian-American living in Hollywood.
Octogenarian who once performed with The Beatles stuns with impromptu singing
This 81-year-old retired medical assistant wowed nursing home residents with an impromptu vocal performance at a fundraiser. Dave Williams stunned everyone with his note-perfect rendition of ‘Unchained Melody’, by The Righteous Brothers. But the virtuoso performance would have come as no shock to those who knew Williams as...
‘The Breakfast Club’ is over, says co-host Angela Yee; Twitter reacts
One of the most successful Black radio shows of all time has come to an official end as we know it, one of the hosts of the show told a shocked Twitter, sending fans into a frenzy on Tuesday evening, Aug. 9, 2022. The longtime co-host Angela Yee delivered the...
Lashana Lynch is set to play Bob Marley’s wife in a new biopic
Lashana Lynch — who portrayed MI6 agent Nomi in the James Bond motion picture — is said to be in line to take on the role of Rita Marley in the as-yet untitled film for Paramount. Sources have told Deadline that there was a lengthy search to find...
Dwayne Johnson would become a pet for this female rapper
Dwayne Johnson is known as “The Rock,” but for this female rapper, he’s willing to turn into a pet. Johnson and Kevin Hart are teaming up again which will make this their fifth movie together. This time, they’ll be doing voice-overs for animated characters in the movie DC League of Super-Pets.
