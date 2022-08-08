Read full article on original website
Salamonie Lake to host annual extravaganza August 26 and 27
WABASH COUNTY, IN- Salamonie Lake’s annual corn-themed extravaganza, It’s A-Maize Thing, is back for another season with events taking place Aug. 26 and 27. Did you know corn is Indiana’s number one leading commodity? Venture over to Salamonie Lake, enjoy the events, and celebrate corn!. – Friday...
Crossroads Bank to be recognized as 2022 Business of the Year
WABASH COUNTY, IN- Grow Wabash County is thrilled to announce that Crossroads Bank has been selected as the 2022 Business of the Year and will be honored during Grow Wabash County’s Annual Dinner Celebration on Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Honeywell Center. “It is always an honor to take...
PPD and PFD first to participate in advanced wellness screening
This from the Peru Police Department: PERU, IN- This week, the Peru Police Department, and the Peru Fire Department, in partnership with the Dukes Healthcare Foundation, hosted Sigma Tactical Wellness to provide advanced cardiac and metabolic testing for our police officers and firefighters. The Peru Police Department and the Peru Fire Department are the first agencies in the State of Indiana to participate in this advanced screening that identifies and provides strategies for managing cardiovascular disease andmetabolic syndrome.
Wildflower Trolley Tour on sale Tuesday, August 16
WABASH, IN- Visit Wabash County is pleased to announce the release of a new interactive trolley tour highlighting three wildflower farms in Wabash County. The Wildflower Create & Take Trolley Tour will go on sale to the public on August 16 at noon. Spend the morning exploring three wildflower farms in Wabash County and creating keepsakes from each stop.
Donations being accepted for repair of Miami Nation of Indians Building
MIAMI COUNTY, IN- The Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana need your help. Their Tribal Complex is the former Peru High School building built in 1938-39. The property was added to the National Historic Registry in the mid 2000s. The building is used to operate the Tribe, run a food bank which is open to all Miami County residents and beyond, store and archive historical artifacts, conduct Bingo from (main income), house a museum in, and hold a gift shop.
Larry Douglas “Doug” White
Larry Douglas “Doug” White, 90, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 9:40 pm, Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at his home. He was born on September 22, 1931, in Jewell Ridge, Virginia, to Perry and Willie (Osborne) White. Doug was a graduate of Richland Virginia High School. He married Apollonia...
FSSA announces pilot program to integrate mental health, addiction peer recovery professionals in Indiana county jails
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction today announced the launch of a pilot program designed to engage incarcerated individuals with mental health and substance use disorders with certified peer professionals and wraparound services. The Integrated Reentry and Correctional Support...
Verlin Wine
Verlin Wine, age 80, of Marion passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born on August 2, 1942 in Van Buren, Indiana the son of the late Russell and Sylvia (Baker) Wine. He was born and grew up on the family farm in Van Buren where he loved working in the fields and taking care of his dairy cows. He graduated from Van Buren High School in 1960, and then went to work at Culligan Water Conditioning in 1962. After being employed for 13 years, he then became the owner in 1975. He looked forward to going to work every day so he could serve his customers, who he also considered friends. He sold the business to his son Mitch in 2010 and although he was “retired”, he continued to work there for 10+ years.
Bertha B. (Chambers) Hillsamer
Bertha B. (Chambers) Hillsamer was born November 4, 1925 and died July 31, 2022. Between those two dates was a life well lived. Bertha was born in East Alton, Illinois and later moved to Gas City, Indiana where she lived with her parents and 9 siblings. Bertha had a beautiful singing voice. With the help of her voice teacher, Mrs. Kibblinger, she became a sought-after soloist. Bertha was employed at the Marion Chronicle for several years beginning in high school and moving her way up to the editor of the women’s page.
Grant County Sheriff’s Department understaffed and underfunded
This from International Union Police Association Local #825 in Grant County: GRANT COUNTY, IN- Law Enforcement today is facing greater challenges than ever before. Officers are being shot and killed at an unprecedented rate. Officers are being vilified by much of the media and a few feckless politicians. Meanwhile, thankfully, the “defund the police” movement is dying a natural and anticipated death as violent crime has increased where law enforcement personnel have been depleted.
Todd M. Cochran
Todd M. Cochran, age 49 of Marion passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 in Gas City. Todd was born on September 25, 1972 in Wabash, Indiana, the son of Edward Cochran and Mary (Timmons) Reading. He was a fantastic pool player and had played in lots of tournaments over the years. He was also a good bowler.
James M. Kemmer
James M. Kemmer, age 98 of Marion, went to be with the Lord on August 9, 2022 at Suite Living Senior Living, Marion, Indiana with his three daughters at his bedside. He was born on October 14, 1923 in Grant County, Indiana to the late William and Gertrude (Jacob) Kemmer. He graduated from Sweetser High School and began farming and raising livestock. Jim married Wanda Jean George on May 17, 1945. She preceded him in death on January 25, 1995.
2022-23 Wabash Valley Music Association Series announced
WABASH, IN — The 2022-23 Wabash Valley Music Association Series is on sale now. The series includes six musical, vocal, dance, and Broadway performances at the Honeywell Center, offering a savings of up to 62% compared to purchasing each show individually. WVMA members enjoy the benefit of selecting seats...
Susan K. Warner
Susan K. Warner, 76, Huntington, passed away at 6:36 pm on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Envive Healthcare in Huntington. She was born in Anderson, Indiana, on Wednesday, March 6, 1946, to Virgil and Mary (McDonald) Olsen. She married Ralph Warner, and he preceded her in death. Susan graduated from...
William “Bill” E. Glessner
William “Bill” E. Glessner, 88, of Swayzee, passed away at 10:36 am on Sunday, August 7, 2022, in his son’s home. He was born in Swayzee on January 21, 1934, to James and Eva (Simons) Glessner. On January 17, 1954, he married Phyllis Whiteman, and she preceded him in death on March 1, 2001. He married Rosemary Houk Fryback on February 5, 2011, and she survives.
Juanita Joanne Wade
Juanita Joanne Wade, 95, Marion, passed away at 11:14 pm on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Colonial Oaks Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Sunday, April 3, 1927, to George and Mary (Pickard) Hall. Joanne graduated from Marion High School in 1945 and entered commercial...
Kaylin Dawn McGhee
Kaylin Dawn McGhee, 8 years of age, of Marion, passed away at 2:57 pm on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. She had suffered from complications due to a house fire which took her family home. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Sunday, August 25, 2013, the cherished daughter of Lindsey McGhee and Walter “Wally” Duncan.
