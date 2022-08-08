Verlin Wine, age 80, of Marion passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born on August 2, 1942 in Van Buren, Indiana the son of the late Russell and Sylvia (Baker) Wine. He was born and grew up on the family farm in Van Buren where he loved working in the fields and taking care of his dairy cows. He graduated from Van Buren High School in 1960, and then went to work at Culligan Water Conditioning in 1962. After being employed for 13 years, he then became the owner in 1975. He looked forward to going to work every day so he could serve his customers, who he also considered friends. He sold the business to his son Mitch in 2010 and although he was “retired”, he continued to work there for 10+ years.

MARION, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO