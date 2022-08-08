The issue is he is in a larger home that was allocated to three people, he and his parents. Now that they have passed, it’s only him. He needs to move to a one bedroom and a,low a family needing the space to move in. Or go get his own place on his own.
This is a rental property owned by a housing authority. It is a family dwelling with multiple bedrooms. He is now a single person. Most likely, his family paid the £400 per month based on income and rent control. As a single man, he does not need 3 bedrooms, and the rent is probably slated to rise. Since this is NOT his family's property, there is no right to survivorship. As a grown man, he should have saved up, and bought his own home.
sorry he needs to move the house wasn't owned by his family so he has no say so. He's been offered a 1 bedroom apartment and he should take it.
Comments