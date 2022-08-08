ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Is Redbox (RDBX) Stock Down 40% Today?

Shareholders will receive 0.087 shares of CSSE stock for each share of RDBX stock they own. RDBX stock is down more than 70% year-to-date (YTD). Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) stock is continuing to decline today after the company announced that it has received shareholder approval to merge with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE). Redbox first announced this merger in May, valuing the company at around $335 million.
7 Safe Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now

Let’s begin by defining the realm of small-cap stocks before we discuss those that appear to be strong, safe investments currently. As their name implies, small-cap stocks have lower market capitalizations than both mid-cap and large-cap stocks. The range of market cap defining the class is typically from $300 million to $2 billion. Large-cap stocks carry a market cap of at least $10 billion. Mid-caps bridge the difference.
