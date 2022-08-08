Shareholders will receive 0.087 shares of CSSE stock for each share of RDBX stock they own. RDBX stock is down more than 70% year-to-date (YTD). Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) stock is continuing to decline today after the company announced that it has received shareholder approval to merge with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE). Redbox first announced this merger in May, valuing the company at around $335 million.

