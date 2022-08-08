Read full article on original website
Pa. U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman returns to campaign stage months after stroke
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman returned to the campaign stage on Friday evening in Erie, accompanied by his wife Gisele and the AC/DC rock anthem “Back in Black.” After a stroke that sidelined him from public appearances for months, he broke that silence with a speech that lasted less than a quarter-hour and largely restated familiar tropes.
Nebraska cops used Facebook messages to investigate an alleged illegal abortion
A 41-year-old woman is facing felony charges in Nebraska for allegedly helping her teenage daughter illegally abort a pregnancy, and the case highlights how law enforcement can make use of online communications in the post-Roe v. Wade era. Police in Norfolk, Neb., had been investigating the woman, Jessica Burgess, and...
Rules for covering DeSantis visit to Pa. pose ethical quandary, experts say
Ordinarily, political reporters wouldn’t think twice about whether to cover next Friday’s planned visit to Pittsburgh by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. He is, after all, a potential Republican presidential contender for 2024, and he will be at a Downtown hotel stumping on behalf of Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano — a candidate who rarely speaks to reporters at all.
Pa. targets litter in new campaign
Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. “PA Fights Dirty: Every Litter Bit Matters.” is the name of an anti-littering...
Making sense of social media in Pa.’s high-profile races
With just under three months until Pennsylvania’s Nov. 8 election day, at least four candidates in the commonwealth’s high-profile races for Governor and senator are highly visible online. But even if you aren’t on popular platforms like Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, social media can be hard to ignore....
Doug Mastriano cuts his meeting short with the January 6 panel, Pompeo talks.
The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection interviewed former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and met briefly with Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano on Tuesday as it probes Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Pompeo is among several of Trump’s former Cabinet...
John Fetterman to make first public appearance as Democratic nominee in Erie
Democratic US Senate candidate John Fetterman will return to the campaign trail Friday evening in Erie, his first public appearance as his party’s nominee — and his first appearance since suffering a stroke days before winning the primary in May. The move comes weeks before the fall campaign season begins in earnest, and amid increasingly sharp criticism from his rival, Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz.
Pennsylvania environmental group pushing for air quality monitors in Delaware County communities
A Pennsylvania environmental group says infrastructure designed to protect Hispanic and Latino communities from deadly air pollution is lacking in the state. A community in Las Vegas recently received funding from the Environmental Protection Agency to install Purple Air monitors in public areas as part of their “Buen Aire Para Todos” program. The monitors are meant to track the amounts of pollutants like ozone, particulate matter, and carbon monoxide in the air.
This conservative group helped push a disputed election theory in Pennsylvania and North Carolina
Over the past two years, what many in the legal world considered a fringe theory has become an increasingly hot topic. A controversial legal theory that could radically reshape presidential and congressional elections has had a vocal supporter in filings to the U.S. Supreme Court. Since 2020, a conservative group...
Philly students talk about ending gun violence
Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. More than 300 people have been shot to death in Philadelphia in 2022....
Election 2022: How to participate in Pennsylvania’s upcoming mid-terms
The 2022 mid-term election is on the horizon. Are you planning to vote? Do you know how to vote, and where to vote, and what you might need to have when you show up to the polls? What if your voter registration is out of date, or has a mistake, and you are challenged at the polls – what can you do? What are the rules about mail-in voting?
Western Pennsylvania shelters will adopt out 21 beagles rescued from a Virginia research facility
Five animal shelters in western Pennsylvania are rehoming 21 of the up to 4,000 beagles that suffered abuse at a pharmaceutical research site in Virginia, local animal rescue leaders said Tuesday. The company Envigo bred and sold beagles for research at its facility in Cumberland, Virginia. This spring, the U.S....
Some Pennsylvania doctors call Dr. Oz’s run for Senate a ‘threat to public health’
The group is targeting Oz’s medical treatment recommendations and health product promotions during his time as host of “The Dr. Oz Show," among other things. A group of Philadelphia and state doctors have come out against Dr. Mehmet Oz’s run for U.S. Senate, proclaiming that the heart surgeon and TV personality poses “a major threat to public health” in Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania unveils plans for first-of-its-kind recreation area
The state’s new motorized recreation area preserves 5,600 acres of unique land and gives off-road enthusiasts a public place to drive. “So you think about the ecology, think about the economy and you think about the recreation, it all fits together all comes together on this site,” said Cindy Dunn, Secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). “It’s the biggest opportunity in my tenure in this role, to bring it all together.”
Outdoor recreation in Pennsylvania is serious business
Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. One of the bright spots of the COVID-19 pandemic is that more Pennsylvanians...
Armed man killed after trying to breach FBI office, standoff in Ohio
Federal investigators are examining whether Ricky Shiffer may have had ties to far-right extremist groups, including the Proud Boys. An armed man clad in body armor who tried to breach the FBI’s Cincinnati office on Thursday was shot and killed by police after he fled the scene and engaged in an hourslong standoff in a rural part of the state, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Pa. judge vows to move quickly on dispute over mail-in votes
The judge in a case brought by Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration against three counties that aren’t reporting mail-in ballots lacking handwritten dates on their return envelopes told lawyers Friday she will rule as quickly as possible. Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer presided over an online conference in...
GOP governors sent buses of migrants to D.C. — with no plan for what came next
For months now, the governors of Texas and Arizona have been sending charter buses full of migrants and refugees to Washington, D.C.’s Union Station, just a few blocks from the Capitol building. When they disembark, they find neither the local nor federal government there to meet them. Texas Gov....
Republicans have long feuded with journalists. Now many are shutting them out
I went to Wisconsin in June to report on how abortion rights are affecting the Senate and governor primaries – the idea was to do one story on the Democrats and one on the Republicans. Long story short: I heard back from the Democrats but not the Republicans. Phone...
Beagle rescue and other animal welfare issues
Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Last month, some 4,000 beagles – puppies and adults – were rescued from...
