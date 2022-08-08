ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

WITF

Pa. U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman returns to campaign stage months after stroke

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman returned to the campaign stage on Friday evening in Erie, accompanied by his wife Gisele and the AC/DC rock anthem “Back in Black.” After a stroke that sidelined him from public appearances for months, he broke that silence with a speech that lasted less than a quarter-hour and largely restated familiar tropes.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Rules for covering DeSantis visit to Pa. pose ethical quandary, experts say

Ordinarily, political reporters wouldn’t think twice about whether to cover next Friday’s planned visit to Pittsburgh by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. He is, after all, a potential Republican presidential contender for 2024, and he will be at a Downtown hotel stumping on behalf of Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano — a candidate who rarely speaks to reporters at all.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WITF

Pa. targets litter in new campaign

Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. “PA Fights Dirty: Every Litter Bit Matters.” is the name of an anti-littering...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Making sense of social media in Pa.’s high-profile races

With just under three months until Pennsylvania’s Nov. 8 election day, at least four candidates in the commonwealth’s high-profile races for Governor and senator are highly visible online. But even if you aren’t on popular platforms like Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, social media can be hard to ignore....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

John Fetterman to make first public appearance as Democratic nominee in Erie

Democratic US Senate candidate John Fetterman will return to the campaign trail Friday evening in Erie, his first public appearance as his party’s nominee — and his first appearance since suffering a stroke days before winning the primary in May. The move comes weeks before the fall campaign season begins in earnest, and amid increasingly sharp criticism from his rival, Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz.
ERIE, PA
WITF

Pennsylvania environmental group pushing for air quality monitors in Delaware County communities

A Pennsylvania environmental group says infrastructure designed to protect Hispanic and Latino communities from deadly air pollution is lacking in the state. A community in Las Vegas recently received funding from the Environmental Protection Agency to install Purple Air monitors in public areas as part of their “Buen Aire Para Todos” program. The monitors are meant to track the amounts of pollutants like ozone, particulate matter, and carbon monoxide in the air.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WITF

Philly students talk about ending gun violence

Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. More than 300 people have been shot to death in Philadelphia in 2022....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WITF

Election 2022: How to participate in Pennsylvania’s upcoming mid-terms

The 2022 mid-term election is on the horizon. Are you planning to vote? Do you know how to vote, and where to vote, and what you might need to have when you show up to the polls? What if your voter registration is out of date, or has a mistake, and you are challenged at the polls – what can you do? What are the rules about mail-in voting?
WITF

Some Pennsylvania doctors call Dr. Oz’s run for Senate a ‘threat to public health’

The group is targeting Oz’s medical treatment recommendations and health product promotions during his time as host of “The Dr. Oz Show," among other things. A group of Philadelphia and state doctors have come out against Dr. Mehmet Oz’s run for U.S. Senate, proclaiming that the heart surgeon and TV personality poses “a major threat to public health” in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania unveils plans for first-of-its-kind recreation area

The state’s new motorized recreation area preserves 5,600 acres of unique land and gives off-road enthusiasts a public place to drive. “So you think about the ecology, think about the economy and you think about the recreation, it all fits together all comes together on this site,” said Cindy Dunn, Secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). “It’s the biggest opportunity in my tenure in this role, to bring it all together.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Armed man killed after trying to breach FBI office, standoff in Ohio

Federal investigators are examining whether Ricky Shiffer may have had ties to far-right extremist groups, including the Proud Boys. An armed man clad in body armor who tried to breach the FBI’s Cincinnati office on Thursday was shot and killed by police after he fled the scene and engaged in an hourslong standoff in a rural part of the state, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
CINCINNATI, OH
WITF

Pa. judge vows to move quickly on dispute over mail-in votes

The judge in a case brought by Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration against three counties that aren’t reporting mail-in ballots lacking handwritten dates on their return envelopes told lawyers Friday she will rule as quickly as possible. Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer presided over an online conference in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Beagle rescue and other animal welfare issues

Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Last month, some 4,000 beagles – puppies and adults – were rescued from...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

