65 Whole Foods Stores' Will Soon Accept Palm Scans As Payment in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Orange County Business Journal
Vuori Opens at Irvine Spectrum
Activewear brand Vuori opened a location at the Irvine Spectrum on Friday, marking the brand’s second location in Orange County. Both local outposts for Vuori are situated within Irvine Company-owned shopping centers; the retailer opened its first local outpost last year at the Fashion Island shopping center in Newport Beach.
The Most Popular Fast Food In California Isn't What You'd Expect
Anyone who thinks they can narrow the food culture of an entire region into a single cuisine is running a fool's errand, and California is no exception. Those who have never visited the Golden State might be inclined to count controversial juice cleanses and sprout-filled veggie sandwiches as staples of its collective diet, but the stereotypical dining scene carried on in wealthy, health-conscious pockets of Los Angeles only makes up a tiny fraction of the state's eclectic landscape of eats.
claremont-courier.com
Longtime tenants blindsided by threat of mass evictions
Claremont resident Pamela Lee had just returned from vacation late last month when she was shocked to learn that her landlord wanted her to move and was offering a cash payment if she agreed to vacate in the next two months. “Why would I do that? My friends are here,”...
Major supermarket chain opens another new grocery store location in Thousand Oaks
A major grocery store chain with a "high tech twist" just opened a brand new store location in California. Read on to learn more. If you're one of those people who despise waiting in the checkout line, you'll be happy to learn that there's a new grocery store in town that lets you walk out of the store after you've shopped for your items.
2urbangirls.com
LA City minimum wage hike for health care workers on hold after petition filed against it
LOS ANGELES – A recently approved ordinance raising the minimum wage of some health care workers in the city to $25 per hour was temporarily suspended from taking effect Thursday by the city clerk’s office after a referendum petition challenging the ordinance was filed. Mayor Eric Garcetti signed...
spectrumnews1.com
Orange County's housing market is 'normalizing'
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. — After two frantic years in Orange County real estate, Suzanne Seini finally sighs in relief. A year ago, Seini, the CEO and partner at Active Realty in Irvine, would write several offers on behalf of her client buyers, only to see them either get outbid or rejected by the seller.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood trash driver caught throwing trash on residents yard
INGLEWOOD – The trash company contracted to service Inglewood residents was caught on camera throwing trash on a residents yard. Republic Services, a division of Consolidated Waste, has a multi-year contract with the City that came under scrutiny for the high price to residents. Former councilwoman Judy Dunlap alerted the District Attorney’s office that Mayor James T. Butts voted twice to enter into exclusive negotiations with Republic after they hired his brother.
tornadopix.com
Housing Crash Is Media Fault – Orange County Register
“Mailbag” gives insight into the comments I get from readers – good, bad, or in between – and my thoughts on theirs. I’ve been a business journalist for a very long time, so excuse me for my weird old man thinking, but I know the economy is going through a major turning point when the media becomes the supposed problem.
Black woman says IHOP manager told her to pay for food before serving
A Black woman is suing IHOP for civil rights violations, alleging she was told by a manager where she dined at the downtown Los Angeles location in April that she would have to pay her bill before her food was served.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in California
If you live in California and you absolutely love seafood then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in California that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. The food is top notch and the service is extraordinary, so there is no reason to not visit them. Are you curious to see if your favorite restaurants are on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Former L.A. Mayor Villaraigosa named infrastructure advisor for California
Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa will serve as an infrastructure advisor for the state of California. Villaraigosa’s appointment comes amid $120 million funding awarded by Department of Transportation to California for eight projects.
iecn.com
Carousel Mall redevelopment in San Bernardino moving forward
Two recent high-profile actions by the San Bernardino City Council have signaled that progress continues to occur in the redevelopment of the 43-acre Carousel Mall site, a project envisioned to revitalize San Bernardino’s downtown. This activity has also spiked interest in other downtown properties. On August 3rd, the City...
Officials reveal the reason for the strange taste in California’s tap water
Many California residents have discovered a strange taste in their tap water this summer, many believe the water has been mixed with some substances and wonder if it’s safe to drink it.
NBC Bay Area
1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes
A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
2urbangirls.com
LA council committee seeks housing agreement with DTLA hotel
LOS ANGELES – A motion seeking for the city of Los Angeles to enter into a master lease with the Cecil Hotel to provide temporary homeless housing advanced in the Homeless and Poverty Committee Thursday. The hotel, a historic building which has attracted public fascination for its sordid past,...
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
Fontana Herald News
New car-free way of getting to Ontario Airport is announced
There is now a new car-free way to travel to Ontario International Airport. Residents from throughout the region can take Metrolink right to Cucamonga Station in Rancho Cucamonga, where they will be met by ONT Connect, a direct shuttle operated by Omnitrans and powered by the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority.
Santa Monica Mirror
Santa Monica Obtains Injunctions Against Landlords in Section 8 Voucher Discrimination Lawsuit
Judgment requires landlords to accept voucher, pay $20,000 in restitution. The Santa Monica City Attorney’s Office has obtained a stipulated judgment and injunctions against three local landlords in a lawsuit where the City alleged the landlords refused to allow a low-income tenant the right to use her Section 8 Housing Choice voucher. The voucher represented rental assistance offered to help the tenant, Liliana Dasic, stay in the home she had been in for 25 years.
NBC San Diego
$1 Million Lottery Winner Bought Ticket in Vista While Pumping Gas
One lucky San Diego County man felt the dread Californians share of filling their gas tank and walked away $1 million richer. Alfredo Mendez was in Vista when he decided to go to the ARCO gas station on 1403 South Santa Fe Ave. to pump some gas. There, he made the fateful decision to buy a 50X Fortune Scratchers ticket that he later would learn would make him rich.
(Los Angeles, CA) - The people have spoken in the new survey on the best Mexican fast-food chain. Chipotle has come out on top in a new survey of Mexican fast-food chains, beating out Taco Bell as the best place to get your taco fast-food fix.
