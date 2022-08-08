ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Orange County Business Journal

Vuori Opens at Irvine Spectrum

Activewear brand Vuori opened a location at the Irvine Spectrum on Friday, marking the brand’s second location in Orange County. Both local outposts for Vuori are situated within Irvine Company-owned shopping centers; the retailer opened its first local outpost last year at the Fashion Island shopping center in Newport Beach.
IRVINE, CA
Mashed

The Most Popular Fast Food In California Isn't What You'd Expect

Anyone who thinks they can narrow the food culture of an entire region into a single cuisine is running a fool's errand, and California is no exception. Those who have never visited the Golden State might be inclined to count controversial juice cleanses and sprout-filled veggie sandwiches as staples of its collective diet, but the stereotypical dining scene carried on in wealthy, health-conscious pockets of Los Angeles only makes up a tiny fraction of the state's eclectic landscape of eats.
CALIFORNIA STATE
claremont-courier.com

Longtime tenants blindsided by threat of mass evictions

Claremont resident Pamela Lee had just returned from vacation late last month when she was shocked to learn that her landlord wanted her to move and was offering a cash payment if she agreed to vacate in the next two months. “Why would I do that? My friends are here,”...
CLAREMONT, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Orange County's housing market is 'normalizing'

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. — After two frantic years in Orange County real estate, Suzanne Seini finally sighs in relief. A year ago, Seini, the CEO and partner at Active Realty in Irvine, would write several offers on behalf of her client buyers, only to see them either get outbid or rejected by the seller.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood trash driver caught throwing trash on residents yard

INGLEWOOD – The trash company contracted to service Inglewood residents was caught on camera throwing trash on a residents yard. Republic Services, a division of Consolidated Waste, has a multi-year contract with the City that came under scrutiny for the high price to residents. Former councilwoman Judy Dunlap alerted the District Attorney’s office that Mayor James T. Butts voted twice to enter into exclusive negotiations with Republic after they hired his brother.
INGLEWOOD, CA
tornadopix.com

Housing Crash Is Media Fault – Orange County Register

“Mailbag” gives insight into the comments I get from readers – good, bad, or in between – and my thoughts on theirs. I’ve been a business journalist for a very long time, so excuse me for my weird old man thinking, but I know the economy is going through a major turning point when the media becomes the supposed problem.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in California

If you live in California and you absolutely love seafood then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in California that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. The food is top notch and the service is extraordinary, so there is no reason to not visit them. Are you curious to see if your favorite restaurants are on the list? Continue to read to find out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
iecn.com

Carousel Mall redevelopment in San Bernardino moving forward

Two recent high-profile actions by the San Bernardino City Council have signaled that progress continues to occur in the redevelopment of the 43-acre Carousel Mall site, a project envisioned to revitalize San Bernardino’s downtown. This activity has also spiked interest in other downtown properties. On August 3rd, the City...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
NBC Bay Area

1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes

A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

LA council committee seeks housing agreement with DTLA hotel

LOS ANGELES – A motion seeking for the city of Los Angeles to enter into a master lease with the Cecil Hotel to provide temporary homeless housing advanced in the Homeless and Poverty Committee Thursday. The hotel, a historic building which has attracted public fascination for its sordid past,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

New car-free way of getting to Ontario Airport is announced

There is now a new car-free way to travel to Ontario International Airport. Residents from throughout the region can take Metrolink right to Cucamonga Station in Rancho Cucamonga, where they will be met by ONT Connect, a direct shuttle operated by Omnitrans and powered by the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority.
ONTARIO, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Santa Monica Obtains Injunctions Against Landlords in Section 8 Voucher Discrimination Lawsuit

Judgment requires landlords to accept voucher, pay $20,000 in restitution. The Santa Monica City Attorney’s Office has obtained a stipulated judgment and injunctions against three local landlords in a lawsuit where the City alleged the landlords refused to allow a low-income tenant the right to use her Section 8 Housing Choice voucher. The voucher represented rental assistance offered to help the tenant, Liliana Dasic, stay in the home she had been in for 25 years.
NBC San Diego

$1 Million Lottery Winner Bought Ticket in Vista While Pumping Gas

One lucky San Diego County man felt the dread Californians share of filling their gas tank and walked away $1 million richer. Alfredo Mendez was in Vista when he decided to go to the ARCO gas station on 1403 South Santa Fe Ave. to pump some gas. There, he made the fateful decision to buy a 50X Fortune Scratchers ticket that he later would learn would make him rich.
VISTA, CA

