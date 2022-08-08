Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn, wheat futures extend gains on U.S. crop risks
CHICAGO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and wheat futures rose on Wednesday, as hot, dry weather in parts of the United States and Europe kept attention on harvest risks, while soybeans settled lower after notching contract highs. Traders also adjusted positions ahead of the U.S. Department...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn, wheat ease after rally; European, U.S. weather in focus
SINGAPORE, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and wheat futures retreated on Thursday from previous session's strong gains, triggered by trader concerns over hot and dry weather conditions in key exporting countries. Soybeans were largely flat. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Live cattle, hog futures firm on meaty consumer demand
CHICAGO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures rose on Thursday, with several back months hitting new life-of-contract highs on thin trading, as domestic demand for beef this summer continues to be stronger than expected, traders said. Meanwhile, lean hog futures rose - with the October and...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Hog, cattle futures climb following broad commodities rally
CHICAGO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures rose on Wednesday, with the October contract hitting a life-of-contract high on brisk pork demand and broad strength in commodities on signs of decelerating U.S. inflation, traders said. Livestock and other commodities rose along with Wall Street equity markets...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 7-10 cents, soy down 5-10 cents, corn steady-2 cents lower
CHICAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. Note: Muted trade expected in corn, soybeans and wheat ahead of release of U.S. Department of...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago soybean futures bounce back after USDA forecasts massive U.S. harvest
CHICAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures turned higher on Friday, as traders questioned a surprisingly large record-crop forecast and focused instead on August weather as recent hot and dry days threaten key U.S. growing areas. Soybean futures slid sharply after the U.S. Agriculture Department on Friday forecast U.S....
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat falls 1% after four-session rally; key U.S. report in focus
SINGAPORE, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures snapped a four-session winning streak on Friday, with the market dropping from a two-week high, as investors squared positions ahead of a key U.S. report on global supply and demand. Corn and soybeans edged lower, although concerns about hot and dry weather...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago grains firm on yield uncertainty ahead of USDA report
CHICAGO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and soybean futures rose higher on Thursday as a weaker U.S. dollar lent support to dollar-priced commodities and traders squared up their positions ahead of a key government report. Meanwhile, corn futures firmed, supported by concerns about hot and dry weather stressing the...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-China lowers 21/22 soybean import estimate amid hog farming losses
Aug 12 (Reuters) - China's agriculture ministry on Friday lowered its estimates for soybean imports in the 2021/2022 crop year to 91.02 million tonnes, down 1.98 million tonnes from the previous month's estimate, after heavy hog industry losses reduced demand for soymeal. Imports will be down 8.8% from the previous year, said the Chinese Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (CASDE) report, which also lowered its estimates for edible oil production in the 2021/22 year by 320,000 tonnes to 27.68 million tonnes. It did not change estimates for the coming 2022/23 crop year that starts in October. Estimates to corn output, imports and consumption were also unchanged, however recent low temperatures and excessive rainfall in the northeast, might impact corn growth in some areas, it said. Key numbers from the monthly CASDE report are below: 2020/2021 2021/22 August 2021/22 July 2022/23 August Percentage Estimate Forecast Forecast change Corn - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage (mln hectares) 41.264 43.324 42.524 42.524 0.00% Output (mln tonnes) 260.66 272.55 272.56 272.56 0.00% Imports (mln tonnes) 29.56 20 18 18 0.00% Consumption (mln tonnes) 282.16 287.7 290.51 290.51 0.00% Exports (mln tonnes) 0 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.00% Balance (mln tonnes) 8.06 4.83 0.04 0.04 0.00% Soybean - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage (mln hectares) 9.882 8.4 9.933 9.933 0.00% Output (mln tonnes) 19.6 16.4 19.48 19.48 0.00% Imports (mln tonnes) 99.78 91.02 95.2 95.2 0.00% Consumption (mln tonnes) 113.26 107.88 112.87 112.87 0.00% Exports (mln tonnes) 0.06 0.08 0.15 0.15 0.00% Balance (mln tonnes) 6.06 -0.54 1.66 1.66 0.00% Cotton - crop year Sept-Aug Beginning stocks (mln tonnes) 7.36 7.6 7.15 7.16 0.14% Planted acreage (mln hectares) 3.17 3.028 3.034 3.034 0.00% Output (mln tonnes) 5.91 5.73 5.74 5.86 2.09% Imports (mln tonnes) 2.75 1.75 2.05 2.05 0.00% Consumption (mln tonnes) 8.4 7.9 7.85 7.85 0.00% Exports (mln tonnes) 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.00% Ending Stocks (mln tonnes) 7.6 7.16 7.07 7.19 1.70% Sugar - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage (mln hectares) 1.453 1.316 1.362 1.362 0.00% Cane 1.191 1.163 1.163 1.163 0.00% Beet 0.262 0.153 0.199 0.199 0.00% Output (mln tonnes) 10.67 9.56 10.35 10.35 0.00% Cane sugar 9.13 8.7 9.21 9.21 0.00% Beet sugar 1.54 0.86 1.14 1.14 0.00% Imports (mln tonnes) 6.34 4.5 5 5 0.00% Consumption (mln tonnes) 15.5 15.4 15.6 15.6 0.00% Exports (mln tonnes) 0.13 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.00% Balance (mln tonnes) 1.38 -1.52 -0.43 -0.43 0.00% Edible oils - crop year Oct-Sept Output (mln tonnes) 28.64 27.68 29.25 29.25 0.00% Soybean oil 17.14 15.85 16.75 16.75 0.00% Rapeseed 5.72 5.93 6.53 6.53 0.00% Peanut oil 3.37 3.42 3.45 3.45 0.00% Imports (mln tonnes) 10.74 6.6 8.43 8.43 0.00% Palm oil 5.02 3.2 4.5 4.5 0.00% Rapeseed 2.37 1.3 1.5 1.5 0.00% Soybean oil 1.23 0.45 1.2 1.2 0.00% Consumption (mln tonnes) 36.35 36.34 36.34 36.34 0.00% Exports (mln tonnes) 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.00% Balance (mln tonnes) 2.76 -2.34 1.07 1.07 0.00% (Reporting by Emily Chow and Beijing newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)
Agriculture Online
NOPA July U.S. soybean crush forecast at 171.525 million bushels -survey
CHICAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush in July likely rebounded from a nine-month low the prior month to the highest point since March, analysts said ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Monday. NOPA members, which handle about 95% of all soybeans...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Aug 17-23
MOSCOW, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for Aug. 17-23, the agriculture ministry said. Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Aug 17-23 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,018.1 3,034.0 3,705.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 367.3 301.7 317.6 Aug 10-16 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,219.6 3,504.9 3,802.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 369.4 310.6 317.6 Aug 3-9 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,626.8 2,945.4 3,311.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 371.9 311.2 320.2 July 27-Aug 2 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,951.7 3,002.6 2,923.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 388.2 321.0 319.0 July 20-26 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,984.9 4,413.7 3,144.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 386.8 332.9 303.0 July 13-19 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,558.9 3,775.9 3,075.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 401.6 340.7 323.0 July 6-12 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,635.0 3,337.6 2,196.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 404.4 352.5 322.0 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-French maize crop rating tumbles as drought deepens
PARIS, Aug 12 (Reuters) - French maize crop conditions declined steeply last week to their lowest level in at least a decade, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed, as a worsening drought and latest heatwave baked fields in the European Union's top grain producer. An estimated 53% of French grain...
Agriculture Online
Russia to ban some imports of seeds from Europe and Canada
MOSCOW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russia will ban imports of some seeds from several locations in Europe and Canada from Aug. 15, its agriculture safety watchdog said on Thursday, citing non-compliance by suppliers with phytosanitary requirements as the reason. Imports of tomato and carrot seeds will be banned from a...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-U.N. expects 'big uptick' in ships wanting to export Ukraine grain
UNITED NATIONS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The United Nations expects a "big uptick" in ships wanting to export Ukraine grain through the Black Sea after transit procedures were agreed and a goal of 2-5 million tonnes a month is "achievable," a senior U.N. official said on Wednesday. Russia, Ukraine, Turkey...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Aug. 8
PARIS, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on the crop conditions of French grain maize and spring barley harvest progress, covering week 31 ending Aug. 8. Figures are percentages of the crop area. GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 31 average in France 3 16 27 49 4 Week 30 2022 2 11 24 56 6 Week 31 2021 0 1 8 80 11 SPRING BARLEY HARVEST Percent sown Week 31 average in France 100 Week 30 2022 99 Week 31 2021 77 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin, editing by Gus Trompiz)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-EU, Korea say U.S. plan for EV tax breaks may breach WTO rules
BRUSSELS, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The European Union and South Korea raised concerns about proposed U.S. tax credits for purchases of electric vehicles, saying they may adversely affect foreign-made vehicles and breach World Trade Organization (WTO) rules. Under the $430 billion climate and energy bill passed by the U.S. Senate...
Agriculture Online
Financial investors reduce net long position in Euronext wheat
PARIS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - * Non-commercial market participants cut their net long position in Euronext's milling wheat futures and options in the week to Aug. 5, data published by Euronext on Wednesday showed. * Non-commercial participants, which include investment funds and financial institutions, lowered their net long position to...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Brazil's JBS Q2 profit falls almost 10%, but tops estimates
SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, posted an almost 10% drop in net profits, to $766 million, driven by the relative weakness of its U.S. beef and pork units in the second quarter, according to an earnings statement on Thursday. Still, it beat analysts...
