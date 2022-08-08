ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Authorities ID teen stabbed to death on basketball court

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A 17-year-old teen who was found dead from an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area was identified Saturday. Jaime Castellano, Jr, 17, was identified as the stabbing victim, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. Paramedics pronounced Castellano dead at the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Pedestrian killed in collision with Metrolink

COVINA, Calif. – A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a Metrolink train Thursday in Covina. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:58 a.m. to North Irwindale Avenue and East San Bernardino Road, where they learned the train had collided with a pedestrian, the CHP said.
COVINA, CA
Solo crash in South LA leaves one dead

LOS ANGELES – One person was killed in a solo vehicle crash in South Los Angeles Thursday evening. Firefighters and paramedics were called at around 9:52 p.m. to the 1200 block of East 23rd Street, near Central Avenue, where they learned the vehicle had struck a parked truck and trapped one person inside the vehicle, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hit-and-Run in South LA leaves pedestrian dead

LOS ANGELES – Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to find the hit-and-run driver responsible for killing a pedestrian as he crossed a street in the South Los Angeles area. The man, in his 40s, was injured around 9:35 p.m. Tuesday at Broadway and 85th Street, the Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Detectives seek couple seen leaving murder scene

LOS ANGELES – Sheriff’s homicide detectives are seeking the public’s help Friday in locating a man and a woman who were seen leaving the neighborhood where police say a murder occurred in Monterey Park. Detectives investigating the scene say a murder occurred in the early morning hours...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Fatal shooting at Compton 7-Eleven leaves man dead

COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton, sheriff’s deputies said Thursday. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station were called at 10:32 a.m. Wednesday to the 800 block of West Alondra Boulevard where they found the victim on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s information Bureau.
COMPTON, CA
Man charged with murder of off-duty police officer

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today that his office has filed murder charges against Carlos Daniel Delcid for the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Monterey Park Police Officer Gardiel Solorio who was killed while he was off-duty earlier this week. “Gardiel was just starting his career in...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
LAPD media sergeant settles with City over alleged Spanish speaking ban

LOS ANGELE – A Los Angeles Police Department sergeant who alleged he was wrongfully prohibited from speaking Spanish in his role as a media spokesman has tentatively settled the lawsuit he filed against the city for discrimination, retaliation and harassment. Lawyers for plaintiff Sgt. Frank Preciado filed court papers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inglewood trash driver caught throwing trash on residents yard

INGLEWOOD – The trash company contracted to service Inglewood residents was caught on camera throwing trash on a residents yard. Republic Services, a division of Consolidated Waste, has a multi-year contract with the City that came under scrutiny for the high price to residents. Former councilwoman Judy Dunlap alerted the District Attorney’s office that Mayor James T. Butts voted twice to enter into exclusive negotiations with Republic after they hired his brother.
INGLEWOOD, CA
LA seeks to enhance enforcement of illegal cannabis operations

LOS ANGELES – Responding to what City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez described as a “substantial rise in illegal cannabis grow houses” in District 7, the Los Angeles City Council Wednesday directed various city agencies to report on how to curb those profiting off the sale of unlicensed cannabis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Compton councilman facing domestic violence allegations

COMPTON – A newly elected Compton councilman is facing domestic violence allegations from his sister. Compton Councilman Andre Spicer is alleged to have gotten into a fight with his sister on a personal matter. Screenshots of a conversation between Spicer and his niece have circulated around social media where...
COMPTON, CA
Mother of teen who hit opposing player during youth basketball game asks for diversion

SANTA ANA, Calif. – The mother of a teenage girl who sucker-punched an opposing player in the head during a youth basketball game in Garden Grove — an attack caught on cell phone video that went viral — has asked an Orange County Superior Court judge to place her in a new program that allows defendants to avoid jail time, according to court records obtained Friday.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Inglewood companies plead guilty to federal charges

INGLEWOOD – Two Inglewood companies pleaded guilty today to federal criminal charges for illegally importing protected live corals from Vietnam and, to conceal their unlawful activity, submitting false records with United States Fish and Wildlife Service. The companies are located a stone’s throw from the proposed Inuit Dome project in the 3700 block of Century Blvd.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Former LA mayor named infrastructure advisor for state

LOS ANGELES – Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa will serve as an infrastructure advisor for the state of California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday. Villaraigosa’s appointment comes amid $120 million in funding awarded by the Department of Transportation to California for eight projects. He will be tasked...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LA council committee seeks housing agreement with DTLA hotel

LOS ANGELES – A motion seeking for the city of Los Angeles to enter into a master lease with the Cecil Hotel to provide temporary homeless housing advanced in the Homeless and Poverty Committee Thursday. The hotel, a historic building which has attracted public fascination for its sordid past,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

