Authorities ID teen stabbed to death on basketball court
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A 17-year-old teen who was found dead from an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area was identified Saturday. Jaime Castellano, Jr, 17, was identified as the stabbing victim, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. Paramedics pronounced Castellano dead at the...
Pedestrian killed in collision with Metrolink
COVINA, Calif. – A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a Metrolink train Thursday in Covina. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:58 a.m. to North Irwindale Avenue and East San Bernardino Road, where they learned the train had collided with a pedestrian, the CHP said.
Authorities ID last two victims of deadly Windsor Hills crash
LOS ANGELES – Authorities have released the names of two of the victims who were killed in a crash at a Windsor Hills intersection who have been identified by family members and mourners at a memorial, according to various media reports Thursday. One of the victims is Lynette Noble....
Solo crash in South LA leaves one dead
LOS ANGELES – One person was killed in a solo vehicle crash in South Los Angeles Thursday evening. Firefighters and paramedics were called at around 9:52 p.m. to the 1200 block of East 23rd Street, near Central Avenue, where they learned the vehicle had struck a parked truck and trapped one person inside the vehicle, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.
Hit-and-Run in South LA leaves pedestrian dead
LOS ANGELES – Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to find the hit-and-run driver responsible for killing a pedestrian as he crossed a street in the South Los Angeles area. The man, in his 40s, was injured around 9:35 p.m. Tuesday at Broadway and 85th Street, the Los...
Detectives seek couple seen leaving murder scene
LOS ANGELES – Sheriff’s homicide detectives are seeking the public’s help Friday in locating a man and a woman who were seen leaving the neighborhood where police say a murder occurred in Monterey Park. Detectives investigating the scene say a murder occurred in the early morning hours...
Fatal shooting at Compton 7-Eleven leaves man dead
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton, sheriff’s deputies said Thursday. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station were called at 10:32 a.m. Wednesday to the 800 block of West Alondra Boulevard where they found the victim on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s information Bureau.
Murder convictions reversed in Compton shooting that left 3-year-old dead
LOS ANGELES – A state appeals court panel Friday reversed the convictions of two ex-convicts for the murder of a 3-year-old boy who was struck by gunfire during a shootout between the two men in the parking lot of a Compton liquor store. The three-justice panel from California’s 2nd...
Former Inglewood teacher charged with murder linked to additional assault case, authorities seek other victims
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. – Sheriff’s homicide investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying potential victims of sexual assaults of a teacher who is also a homicide suspect at a news conference Thursday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials and a captain in the Gardena Police...
Man charged with murder of off-duty police officer
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today that his office has filed murder charges against Carlos Daniel Delcid for the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Monterey Park Police Officer Gardiel Solorio who was killed while he was off-duty earlier this week. “Gardiel was just starting his career in...
LAPD media sergeant settles with City over alleged Spanish speaking ban
LOS ANGELE – A Los Angeles Police Department sergeant who alleged he was wrongfully prohibited from speaking Spanish in his role as a media spokesman has tentatively settled the lawsuit he filed against the city for discrimination, retaliation and harassment. Lawyers for plaintiff Sgt. Frank Preciado filed court papers...
Deputy testifies it is ‘common practice’ to take crime scene photos on personal cellphones in Kobe Bryant crash site photos suit
LOS ANGELES – Testimony is expected to resume Monday in the federal civil trial of a lawsuit brought by Lakers star Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, and another family alleging misuse of photos from the scene of a January 2020 helicopter crash that took the lives of their loved ones and five others.
Inglewood trash driver caught throwing trash on residents yard
INGLEWOOD – The trash company contracted to service Inglewood residents was caught on camera throwing trash on a residents yard. Republic Services, a division of Consolidated Waste, has a multi-year contract with the City that came under scrutiny for the high price to residents. Former councilwoman Judy Dunlap alerted the District Attorney’s office that Mayor James T. Butts voted twice to enter into exclusive negotiations with Republic after they hired his brother.
LA seeks to enhance enforcement of illegal cannabis operations
LOS ANGELES – Responding to what City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez described as a “substantial rise in illegal cannabis grow houses” in District 7, the Los Angeles City Council Wednesday directed various city agencies to report on how to curb those profiting off the sale of unlicensed cannabis.
Compton councilman facing domestic violence allegations
COMPTON – A newly elected Compton councilman is facing domestic violence allegations from his sister. Compton Councilman Andre Spicer is alleged to have gotten into a fight with his sister on a personal matter. Screenshots of a conversation between Spicer and his niece have circulated around social media where...
Mother of teen who hit opposing player during youth basketball game asks for diversion
SANTA ANA, Calif. – The mother of a teenage girl who sucker-punched an opposing player in the head during a youth basketball game in Garden Grove — an attack caught on cell phone video that went viral — has asked an Orange County Superior Court judge to place her in a new program that allows defendants to avoid jail time, according to court records obtained Friday.
Inglewood companies plead guilty to federal charges
INGLEWOOD – Two Inglewood companies pleaded guilty today to federal criminal charges for illegally importing protected live corals from Vietnam and, to conceal their unlawful activity, submitting false records with United States Fish and Wildlife Service. The companies are located a stone’s throw from the proposed Inuit Dome project in the 3700 block of Century Blvd.
Former LA mayor named infrastructure advisor for state
LOS ANGELES – Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa will serve as an infrastructure advisor for the state of California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday. Villaraigosa’s appointment comes amid $120 million in funding awarded by the Department of Transportation to California for eight projects. He will be tasked...
LA City minimum wage hike for health care workers on hold after petition filed against it
LOS ANGELES – A recently approved ordinance raising the minimum wage of some health care workers in the city to $25 per hour was temporarily suspended from taking effect Thursday by the city clerk’s office after a referendum petition challenging the ordinance was filed. Mayor Eric Garcetti signed...
LA council committee seeks housing agreement with DTLA hotel
LOS ANGELES – A motion seeking for the city of Los Angeles to enter into a master lease with the Cecil Hotel to provide temporary homeless housing advanced in the Homeless and Poverty Committee Thursday. The hotel, a historic building which has attracted public fascination for its sordid past,...
