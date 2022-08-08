The South Texas Food Bank’s signature event Empty Bowls is about to come back after being halted for two years due to the pandemic. Empty Bowls XIII will combine music, art and also charity to help some of the most vulnerable in the community by providing food on the table. It returns to Sames Auto Arena on Friday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. and will feature the iconic, multi-Grammy winning, Mexican-American Chicano-rock band Los Lobos, which is famous for their rendition of songs like "La Bamba" and "Native Son."

LAREDO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO