Drive-by shooting recorded in surveillance video
A recent south Laredo drive-by shooting was captured on surveillance video, according to Laredo police. Officers responded to shots fired at about 4:34 a.m. Aug. 8 in the 2500 block of La Parra Lane. First officers on the scene observed several spent casings in front of a residence. Authorities also noticed a bullet holes on a blue Dodge Ram.
High-speed chase ends in collision, shutdown of Loop 20
A suspect is in custody and three people are in the hospital in serious condition following a high-speed chase which ended in a collision on Loop 20 on Saturday morning. According to the police report, “(Saturday) at approximately 7:28 am, a DPS Trooper attempted to stop a red Ford Expedition for a traffic violation by McPherson Road near the Dunkin Donuts. The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.”
'Late for a haircut': Man speeding caused 8 injuries in crash, affidavit says
The man accused of causing a crash that injured eight people said he was speeding because he was late for a haircut appointment, according to an arrest affidavit. At about 3:30 p.m. Aug. 9, officers responded to a crash with injuries at the intersection of Jacaman and Casa Verde roads. A Dodge Charger, a Buick Envision and a Dodge Caravan were involved in the crash.
WBCA announces 2023 Mr. South Texas
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The WBCA’s prestigious Mr. South Texas award winner for 2023 was announced on Friday morning at Texas Community Bank. Carroll Erwin Summers Jr. received the honor this year for his history contributing to the Laredo community as part...
Fly traps in the kitchen: Latest Laredo health inspections
The latest health inspections from the Laredo Health Department show which restaurants in the city have violations. Common violations include temperature logs not being updated, employees not completing proper training and equipment not being stored properly. Past inspections have revealed more unusual violations, though, such as paint brushes being used to butter bread and a cook wearing “crocs” shoes in a restaurant.
The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo announces Fuel Your Shopping Event; giving away gas gift cards
The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo announced details of their Fuel Your Shopping Event this week slated for Aug. 12, 2022. The Outlet Shoppes created the event to help alleviate some of the increased costs that the citizens of Laredo might have to deal with during this back-to-school season. The promotion...
PHOTOS: Children return to schools around Laredo
All over the city Wednesday, Laredo children found themselves back in schools. Parents all around the city shared with LMT some images they took of their kids returning to classrooms for the first time in the 2022-23 school year.
South Texas Food Banks' Empty Bowls XIII returning to Sames Auto Arena Friday
The South Texas Food Bank’s signature event Empty Bowls is about to come back after being halted for two years due to the pandemic. Empty Bowls XIII will combine music, art and also charity to help some of the most vulnerable in the community by providing food on the table. It returns to Sames Auto Arena on Friday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. and will feature the iconic, multi-Grammy winning, Mexican-American Chicano-rock band Los Lobos, which is famous for their rendition of songs like "La Bamba" and "Native Son."
‘Wave of emotions’: Laredo students return to classrooms
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. School is back in session. Teachers, staff, students and parents have been ready for the return. Summer vacation is over, and after plenty of back-to-school purchases, parents dropped their kids off Wednesday morning as they reported to classrooms for the first time this new school year.
CAC of Laredo to honor Emmy-winning journalist John Quiñones
The Children’s Advocacy Center of Laredo-Webb County will feature John Quiñones — a trailblazing Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist, first-generation college graduate, writer, producer and author — in its annual board fundraiser on Thursday, Aug. 18 at the IBC Annex. John Quiñones is a native of San...
NWS: Rain, thunderstorms expected this weekend throughout Laredo area
Laredo will be in line for some long-awaited rain, the National Weather Service reports. Showers could occur as early as Thursday night, with a 30% chance of rain expected mainly before midnight. The chances for rain increase to 50% on Friday and Saturday, with a 40% chance shown between Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.
Ruthe B. Cowl’s Runway for a Cause fundraiser, fashion show announced
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Ruthe B. Cowl Rehabilitation Center Board of Directors and Joe Brand held a press conference at the luxury apparel store on Thursday where they announced the fundraising event Runway for a Cause. The fashion show will take place...
Laredo College to host open house this weekend
Laredo College is two weeks away from its 2022 fall semester, yet it is not too late to enroll. The institution will be hosting an Open House at both campuses on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Join to enjoy fun activities organized by the LC Office of Student Life. Light refreshments and Chick-fil-A meals will be provided to students on a first-come first-served basis.
LC to hold investiture ceremony for new president
Laredo College will hold a celebration next week to welcome its newest president. LC will host the Presidential Investiture Ceremony to welcome Dr. Minita Ramirez as the eight leader in its history, and the first who is a woman. It will take place Monday at 10 a.m. at the Guadalupe and Lilia Martinez Fine Arts Center at the Fort McIntosh Campus.
