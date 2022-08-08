Watch: Home Security System Films Ghost Cat?

By Tim Binnall

A spooky piece of home security footage shows what appears to be a ghost cat scurrying across a front porch before vanishing into thin air. The eerie video was reportedly captured last month at the residence of Laura and Justin Herrington. Alerted by their security system that there was some activity outside their home, they were astonished to see the transparent shape of a feline walking across their deck. Their bewilderment only grew when they noticed that the animal seemingly dematerializes as it crosses the porch.

For her part, Laura is certain that the creature seen in the video is an apparition, however not everyone is convinced that the oddity is a genuine ghost cat. Skeptical minded viewers suggest that the 'spirit' is simply a normal cat that appears to be ghostly due to a camera glitch or some kind of digital artifact. With that in mind, what's your take on the chilling footage? Was the Herrington home visited by a otherworldly feline or is the 'apparition' merely a misidentification? Weigh in with your thoughts at the C2C Facebook page.