Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Mayor urged to add Staten Islander to MTA board

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Local elected officials are tired of Staten Islanders having no say in the MTA. Earlier this week, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn), alongside a bipartisan group of local politicians, sent a letter to Mayor Eric Adams imploring him to nominate a Staten Island resident to the MTA board, granting a seat at the table to the forgotten borough.
Gothamist

Early Addition: NYC is in a 'severe' drought situation.

Because 80% of past primary voters in the newly drawn 10th Congressional District live on majority-white blocks, here are your early links: scary hit-and-run, SoHo's go-to table lamp, bashing New Jersey, Amagansett man called the cops on a cone, Keenan Thompson's Hollywood star, pickleball can't be stopped, and more. [ more › ]
The Staten Island Advance

NYC has new plan to address youth homelessness using federal dollars

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday a new plan to end youth homelessness in New York City using federal dollars. The plan, short-titled “Opportunity Starts with a Home,” uses a 2021 $15 million Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program (YHDP) grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to fuel the plan made in partnership with nonprofit partners and youth who have experienced homelessness.
WKBN

Top Latino group jumps into contested NY House primary

The Latino Victory Fund endorsed a candidate Friday in a newly drawn New York House district where 12 Democrats are fighting for a wide-open nomination. The group’s endorsement of New York City Council member Carlina Rivera comes two days after the race’s first televised debate drew blood among its six participants, but no knockout punches. […]
The Staten Island Advance

Some NYC vehicles get speed-limiting technology installed — but not the mayor’s

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams announced technology installation in some of the city’s fleet of vehicles on Thursday that have made speeding impossible. As of June 30, the intelligent speed assist technology has been installed in 50 of the city’s vehicles as part of an $80,000 pilot program that limits speeds based on an area’s speed limits, Adams said during a Brooklyn press conference.
