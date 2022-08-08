Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Sea View senior housing dream might be dead — no signs of progress from leaders
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — City officials wanted to transform a Mid-Island eyesore that’s attracted late-night troublemakers for decades into a 344-unit senior housing complex, but it’s been on hold since 2017. Now, they can’t say what’s next. A spokeswoman for the New York City Economic...
Mayor urged to add Staten Islander to MTA board
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Local elected officials are tired of Staten Islanders having no say in the MTA. Earlier this week, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn), alongside a bipartisan group of local politicians, sent a letter to Mayor Eric Adams imploring him to nominate a Staten Island resident to the MTA board, granting a seat at the table to the forgotten borough.
New Yorkers Face $23 Congestion Charge To Enter Manhattan
The MTA is proposing a congestion charge for Manhattan. Prices range from $9 to $23 if you want to enter Manhattan south of 60th street. The MTA wants to dissuade people from using cars, while making money to fund public transport. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) recently released the Central...
Early Addition: NYC is in a 'severe' drought situation.
Because 80% of past primary voters in the newly drawn 10th Congressional District live on majority-white blocks, here are your early links: scary hit-and-run, SoHo's go-to table lamp, bashing New Jersey, Amagansett man called the cops on a cone, Keenan Thompson's Hollywood star, pickleball can't be stopped, and more. [ more › ]
It gets worse: Congestion pricing means more trucks as well as a new toll for Staten Islanders (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – We’re finally starting to find out what we’re really going to be in for when congestion pricing is the rule of the road. And it’s not good news for Staten Islanders. The MTA the other day released an environmental assessment of the...
Governor Hochul signs new street safety laws
A legislative package to enhance street safety laws in New York was signed by Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday. The new laws will hinder traffic-related fatalities and thwart hit-and-run incidents.
NYC has new plan to address youth homelessness using federal dollars
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday a new plan to end youth homelessness in New York City using federal dollars. The plan, short-titled “Opportunity Starts with a Home,” uses a 2021 $15 million Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program (YHDP) grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to fuel the plan made in partnership with nonprofit partners and youth who have experienced homelessness.
Firefighter injured in Staten Island house fire
The flames broke just before 8:30 p.m. on the second floor of a three-story home on Gary Court in the Bulls Head section.
New Yorkers living in a state – five of them – of emergency
(The Center Square) – Gun violence, an increasing problem, is one of five states of emergency most New Yorkers have been living under for months, and in some cases more than a year. Others statewide are for COVID-19, a health-care staffing shortage, and monkeypox. The fifth is local to...
NYC Council bill would ban landlords from checking tenants’ criminal history
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Members of the New York City Council and housing-rights advocates renewed their push Thursday to end landlords’ ability to check their tenants’ criminal histories. Proposed legislation, known as the “Fair Chance for Housing Act,” failed in previous council iterations, but had 29 co-sponsors...
Top Latino group jumps into contested NY House primary
The Latino Victory Fund endorsed a candidate Friday in a newly drawn New York House district where 12 Democrats are fighting for a wide-open nomination. The group’s endorsement of New York City Council member Carlina Rivera comes two days after the race’s first televised debate drew blood among its six participants, but no knockout punches. […]
Some NYC vehicles get speed-limiting technology installed — but not the mayor’s
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams announced technology installation in some of the city’s fleet of vehicles on Thursday that have made speeding impossible. As of June 30, the intelligent speed assist technology has been installed in 50 of the city’s vehicles as part of an $80,000 pilot program that limits speeds based on an area’s speed limits, Adams said during a Brooklyn press conference.
A peek into the finances of Adams' deep-pocketed chief of staff
Frank Carone is every bit as wealthy as his lavish lifestyle suggests.
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Thursday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Thursday, Aug. 11, at 11 p.m., until Friday, Aug. 12, at 5 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the...
'Live, work, play': Why businesses are choosing Brooklyn over Manhattan in pandemic recovery
“People just love the live, work and play vibe that we’ve got going here,” said Randy Peers, the president and chief executive officer of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce on the WCBS Small Business Spotlight, sponsored by Dime Community Bank.
New York Tenant Skips out on $17,000 Rent and Leaves Former Landlord Holding the Bag
Federal stimulus packages, created as a result of the C.A.R.E.S. Act provided protections such as eviction moratoriums, rental assistance programs, and landlord protections to encourage self-sufficiency while preventing homelessness and allowing real estate investors to flourish as they created passive income streams.
Well-known physical therapist opens new Staten Island practice
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After working as a teacher for several years at Moore Catholic High School, Barry Goldman, 46, went back to college to become a physical therapist. In both careers, he found himself educating people. “I might not be educating students [as a physical therapist], but I’m still...
Severe drought conditions develop across parts of tri-state
Parts of the tri-state area are seeing alarming drought conditions not seen in years, if not decades, with a very hot summer that has also brought little rainfall.
Obese Rat Got Stuck in Busy Brooklyn Sidewalk
There are all kinds of things lying on city streets that you try to avoid stepping on. You don't want to step on dog feces, chewed bubble gum, needles and I guess when you are in Brooklyn you can add a rat's head to that list. According to the New...
New York pushes ahead on congestion pricing. Now comes the hard part.
Top transit officials in New York released a long-awaited environmental assessment of congestion pricing, providing clues as to how the new tolling system could work.
