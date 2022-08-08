ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Gun: Maverick makes history and thanks fans with special screenings

By Michael Balderston
 2 days ago
Top Gun: Maverick has soared to incredible heights at the box office this summer. Now, Paramount plans to thank US moviegoers with a "fan appreciation weekend" for making the Tom Cruise movie one of the year’s biggest hits. The screenings take place from August 12 to August 14 at theaters throughout the US.

Since it was released on May 27, Top Gun: Maverick has become the seventh-highest grossing movie at the US box office of all time, knocking the 1997 mega-hit Titanic down a rung. Globally, it is now Paramount Pictures' highest-grossing movie ever and the biggest movie of Cruise’s career. It's not just popular with audiences, it's also one of the best-reviewed movies of the year (What to Watch's Top Gun: Maverick review gave the movie five stars)! There's also some Oscars buzz — perhaps we could finally see Tom Cruise win that Oscar...

So, because of all the love for the film, Paramount Pictures is giving fans another opportunity to watch Top Gun: Maverick on the big screen — a repeat viewing that comes with some new treats. They include a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Top Gun: Maverick ( onboard the active warship the USS Roosevelt) and a new Top Gun: Maverick Collector’s print designed by UK artist Doaly (while supplies last).

You can see where these special Top Gun: Maverick screenings are taking place at topgunmovie.com . Screenings include formats like IMAX. You can also buy tickets directly at participating movie theaters, and movie theater websites/mobile apps.

"Paramount Pictures is eternally grateful to the millions of fans going to theatres to experience Top Gun: Maverick the way it was meant to be seen — on the big screen," said Chris Aronson, president, domestic distribution of Paramount Pictures. "We are excited about the Maverick fanfare starting this Friday… [this is] a small token of our appreciation for the remarkable support we have received from fans."

Top Gun: Maverick is a sequel to the 80s Cruise classic Top Gun . It takes place 30 years after its predecessor and sees Maverick (Cruise), brought back to the Top Gun flight school to train a new group of hotshot pilots for the most dangerous mission of their careers. Adding to the pressure is Penny (Jennifer Connelly) — who is one of Maverick's old flames — and Rooster (Miles Teller), a new recruit who just so happens to be the son of his old co-pilot, Goose.

What to Watch has reached out to Paramount Pictures to see if any similar events are going to be taking place anywhere else, like the UK, but at this time nothing is confirmed.

