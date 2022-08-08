ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn Daily

Auburn's schedule is well represented in the preseason USA Today poll

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ynOll_0h9PREMm00

The Auburn Tigers face many teams that are on the preseason USA Today poll.

The Auburn Tigers did not make the cut in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Five teams on the Tigers' schedule did appear, including the Alabama Crimson Tide grabbing the top overall spot. The Tigers will travel to Tuscaloosa for the Iron Bowl this year.

Auburn's other rival appeared as the third-ranked team according to the poll. Auburn's first road game of the season will be in Athens, Georgia to take on the defending national champs.

Texas A&M is ranked seventh, the Arkansas Razorbacks are ranked 23rd, and Ole Miss is 24th.

The other ranked team from the SEC is Kentucky at 21.

There is a chance that the Penn State Nittany Lions will be ranked when they come to Jordan Hare Stadium on September 17th. The Auburn Tigers will also potentially see a ranked LSU team a few weeks later depending on how their season starts under new head coach Brian Kelly.

The Auburn Tigers will have an opportunity to finish the season on this list but due to their late-season skid and 6-7 finish a year ago, it would have been a stretch to see Bryan Harsin's team on this preseason poll.

The USA Today Coaches Poll

1-Alabama

2-Ohio State

3-Georgia

4-Clemson

5-Notre Dame

6-Michigan

7-Texas A&M

8-Utah

9-Oklahoma

10-Baylor

11-Oklahoma State

12-Oregon

13-North Carolina State

14-Michigan State

15-USC

16-Pitt

17-Miami

18-Texas

19-Wake Forest

20-Wisconsin

21-Kentucky

22-Cincinnati

23-Arkansas

24-Ole Miss

25-Houston

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaches Poll#Clemson#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Usa Today#The Auburn Tigers#Texas A M#Sec#Lsu
CBS 42

Auburn QB TJ Finley who inked historic NIL deal, arrested by police

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley is in custody at the Lee County Detention Facility on a charge of attempt to elude the Auburn Police Department. According to Detention records Finley was in custody as of Thursday. WRBL has reached out to Auburn police and the university itself for a comment on […]
AUBURN, AL
wtvy.com

Ivey welcomes South Dakota Governor to Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A potentially positive update about the health and well being of Alabama Governor Kay Ivey came in the form of a series of photos sent by her office on Friday of her greeting an important guest to the state. The Governor’s office put out a release...
ALABAMA STATE
themadisonrecord.com

Extension Service: How to deal with chiggers

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – One of the peskiest outdoor insects may be crawling around your neck of the woods. Chiggers are nearly invisible and hard to control because of their size. However, with the appropriate control, you can keep your family off their menu. What is a chigger?. Chiggers,...
AUBURN, AL
wvtm13.com

WVTM 13 Investigates: Poarch Creek lottery lobbying influence

Our research shows that two-thirds of the Alabama Legislature, more than 100 lawmakers, have received campaign cash from the Poarch Band of the Creek Indians. One veteran lawmaker tells WVTM 13 that special gambling interests are keeping lottery legislation from passing in Montgomery. Learn more in the video above. "I...
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

WTVM News Leader 9 to expand local news programming

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Gray Television’s ABC affiliate WTVM News Leader 9 serving Columbus GA., is expanding its local newscasts starting September 5th. It will offer an additional two half-hours of local news in new time periods each weekday. These newscasts include WTVM News Leader 9 Midday (12:30 pm/11:30am central), WTVM News Leader 9 Evening (7:30pm/6:30central). With the addition of these newscasts, WTVM will offer more than 37 hours of original local newscasts weekly.
COLUMBUS, GA
auburnvillager.com

Candidate Q&A: Ward 5: Leah Billye Welburn V

The Auburn Villager sent out a questionnaire to all of the candidates for City Council running in contested races. The following are the responses (in italics) provided byWard 5 candidate Leah Billye Welburn V, who is running against Sarah Jane Levine and Henry "Sonny" Moreman III for the seat.
AUBURN, AL
CBS 42

$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been about one year since the federal eviction moratorium ended. Now, with rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they’ve seen an uptick in those seeking help. Attorney Nicholas McKinney provides legal counsel for those facing eviction. “We pretty much prevent help people from losing […]
ALABAMA STATE
aldailynews.com

Nearly 800 Alabamians sign up for rapid worker training programs

Nearly 800 Alabamians have signed up for a new, rapid workforce training platform launched earlier this year by the Alabama Community College System. As of Wednesday, 292 people had completed the certificate programs that take about three weeks and combine online work and on-site training at campuses around the state.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

WATCH LIVE: Montgomery police call 3 p.m. news conference

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert has called a 3 p.m. news conference to discuss an “MPD Special Announcement.”. Details on what the announcement will cover were not immediately available. WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference on our website at WSFA.com, on our mobile...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | Unarmed, tazed and beaten

Once again, thank God for video technology. Unfortunately – once again – the footage shows police officers using excessive force against an unarmed citizen. In the video, viewers can see the citizen running from the police before being tazed and falling to the ground. He is laying there, essentially immobile, when the attack begins.
WETUMPKA, AL
WTVM

3 arrested for owning, operating chop shop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested three people on altering Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) while owning and operating a chop shop. On August 10, the Columbus Police Department conducted a joint operation with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency that included five search warrants served at five separate locations including:
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Police searching for 2 Phenix City burglary suspects

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is searching for two men for questioning in a burglary. Authorities ask for the public’s help in identifying the two men in the photo below:. If anyone has information on the suspects’ whereabouts, contact Investigator San Nicolas at 334-448-2819...
PHENIX CITY, AL
Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
876
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Auburn athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/auburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy