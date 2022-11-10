ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young Sheldon season 6: next episode, teaser and everything we know

By Sarabeth Pollock
 5 days ago

Kids grow up so fast these days, especially when you're a child prodigy. Is it a time vortex of some kind, or is it because college is such a breeze for Sheldon Cooper? Young Sheldon season 6 continues Sheldon’s undergraduate adventures after he finished his second semester of college in Young Sheldon season 5 .

He’s a little older and a little wiser in season 6, but there’s still so much for Sheldon to learn as he enters his teenage years as the precocious child genius.

Here’s everything we know about Young Sheldon season 6.

Next episode of Young Sheldon season 6

The November 10 episode of Young Sheldon is titled "A Tougher Nut and a Note on File."

Here's the episode description:

"Sheldon's search for a comic book leads him to a breakthrough; Georgie and Mandy have an uncomfortable first encounter with her parents."

Young Sheldon season 6 episode guide:

Young Sheldon season 6 episode 1: "Four Hundred Cartons of Undeclared Cigarettes and a Niblingo"
Airdate: September 29, 2022
"George Sr. bails Meemaw and Georgie out of jail; Sheldon and Missy meet Mandy; Mary feels unwelcome at church."

Fans loved how Sheldon stood up for Mary in the Young Sheldon season premiere .

Young Sheldon season 6 episode 2: "Future Worf and the Margarita of the South Pacific"
Airdate: October 6, 2022
"Sheldon and Missy try to help the family's finances; Mary struggles to find her footing without the church."

Young Sheldon season 6 episode 3: "Passion's Harvest and a Sheldocracy"
Airdate: October 13, 2022
"Sheldon must choose sides in an ethical dilemma; Mary tries her hand at writing; Mandy needs a new place to live."

Young Sheldon season 6 episode 4: "Blonde Ambition and the Concept of Zero"
Airdate: October 20, 2022
"Sheldon makes a terrifying mathematical discovery while tutoring Billy; Mary is jealous of Missy's relationship with Mandy and Meemaw."

Young Sheldon season 6 episode 5: "A Resident Advisor and the Word 'Sketchy.'"
Airdate: October 27, 2022
"At college, Sheldon decides to expand his responsibilities and become a dorm resident adviser; Meemaw and Dale make a sketchy business deal; Mary and George Sr. rekindle their romance."

Young Sheldon season 6 episode 5: "An Ugly Car, an Affair and Some Kickass Football"
Airdate: November 3, 2022
"George Sr. is asked to help with the football team; Mandy discovers Georgie and Meemaw's secret business."

When is the Young Sheldon season 6 release date?

Young Sheldon season 6 premiered on Thursday, September 29. It will serve as the primetime leadoff for Ghosts , So Help Me Todd and CSI: Vegas .

There is currently no release date for Young Sheldon season 6 in the UK, but we’ll be sure to provide an update as soon as one is available.

Who is in the Young Sheldon season 6 cast?

As of this writing, the full cast is set to return for the sixth season. Since it’s a new year of school for Sheldon, we can expect to see some new faces in the upcoming season as he continues his college years.

Jim Parsons returns to narrate the series, providing keen insight into what’s going on inside young Sheldon’s head.

Here are the rest of the cast members expected to return:

  • Iain Armitage as Sheldon
  • Zoe Perry as Mary
  • Lance Barber as George Sr.
  • Annie Potts as Meemaw
  • Montana Jordan as George
  • Raegan Revord as Missy

A new Cooper family photo was revealed ahead of the Young Sheldon season 6 premiere.

What is Young Sheldon season 6 about?

Thus far, each season of Young Sheldon has followed Sheldon Cooper’s life chronologically, with Sheldon entering his second semester of college in season 5 at the tender age of 12. If the pattern continues then we should see Sheldon in his second year of college at age 13 in season 6.

The show is approaching a very pivotal moment for Sheldon, as Big Bang Theory fans know that Sheldon’s father George dies when he’s 14. We’re still a year away from that happening, but knowing that it’s coming puts a whole new spin on how things play out in the final year of his life and how that could impact Sheldon’s development into a young man.

Is there a trailer for Young Sheldon season 6?

A little teaser for the upcoming season of Young Sheldon is now available and it makes the wait for the new season that much harder!

How to watch Young Sheldon season 6

Young Sheldon season 6 will air on CBS. You can watch CBS through your cable subscription or through a subscription to Paramount Plus . If you’ve cut the cord, you can also watch CBS shows like Young Sheldon on CBS via streaming platforms like FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

We assume Young Sheldon will become available in the UK through Paramount Plus, but we are waiting for official confirmation. Once we receive more information, we'll be sure to pass it along.

Looper

Young Sheldon Fans Are Divided Over The Lack Of Its Titular Character In Season 6, Episode 6

Now in its 6th season, "Young Sheldon" is exploring more mature themes as its main character enters adolescence and nears adulthood. With frequent narration from his adult counterpart (voiced by none other than "The Big Bang Theory'" star Jim Parsons), Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) reflects on the world around him as he assesses his place in it with logic and reasoning. However, as the prequel progresses, we see different shades of the Cooper family that offer further insight into Sheldon's home life and explain his many odd habits.
HollywoodLife

Jim Parsons & Iain Armitage, Who Both Play Sheldon In ‘Big Bang Theory’ Shows, Finally Meet In NYC: See Photo

Sheldon meets Sheldon! Jim Parsons smiled for a selfie alongside Iain Armitage, who plays the classic role of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Young Sheldon, on Monday, October 17. Jim, 49, of course, plays Sheldon in the classic sitcom. Iain, 14, posted the photo with the actor, who originally played the part, on his Instagram, revealing that they met at Jim’s latest theatrical production. Both Jim and Iain had huge smiles on as they stood in the theater.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Looper

Montana Jordan Could Not Keep A Straight Face While Filming A Hilarious Young Sheldon Scene

It's no secret that during its run on CBS, the detail-filled "Big Bang Theory" produced several memorable characters. With that said, not a single individual from the show can measure up to the popularity and recognizability of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons). The often uptight genius became the face of the show in short order, hence why he's so well-remembered by fans of the program. Not to mention, his immense fanbase went a long way in him getting a prequel series all his own, "Young Sheldon," with Iain Armitage taking over the title role.
TEXAS STATE
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’

Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
Cheryl E Preston

The Young and the Restless issues a warning prior to Monday's episode

The Young and the Restless issues a disclaimer prior to Monday's episode because of the subject content. If you don't like spoilers then read no more but continue if you desire to know what takes place. The action continues from Thursday inside Noah Newman's (Rorey Gibson) Club Glam on the roof of The Grand Phoenix Hotel. Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) tells Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) that something is wrong with Chelsea Lawson Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) because he saw her run out of the club towards the roof.
RadarOnline

'Everybody Knows Her Name': 'Cheers' Actress Shelley Long Looks Unrecognizable In Rare Public Sighting

Everybody knows her name, but do they recognize her face? Actress Shelley Long, whose role as Diane Chambers on Cheers catapulted her into stardom, looked opposite of her former self during a rare public outing this week, RadarOnline.com can report.The 73-year-old starlet was seen walking her pet Chihuahua in Los Angeles on Wednesday and looked unrecognizable. Long almost went completely incognito, strolling past others on the streets without being bothered.If it wasn't for one eagle-eyed fan, the Emmy winner may not have been spotted at all.Long gone are the days of her ditzy waitress character. The actress took her afternoon...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Is Wendy Seager coming back for Chicago Fire season 11?

Wendy Seager (Andy Allo) was a deceptively big part of Chicago Fire season 10. She gave Severide (Taylor Kinney) someone to bounce ideas off of, and she presented something of a reminder that Severide’s relationship with Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) was on the rocks. Things have gotten better for...
realitytitbit.com

Gabe Brown's eyeliner on Alaskan Bush People has fans talking but Raiven has a fitting reply

Alaskan Bush People star Gabe Brown becomes the talk of the town after every new episode’s release and the reason is that he now wears eyeliner on the show. A new episode of the Discovery+ show aired on October 30th. Entitled No Sleep Till Petersburg, the episode sees the Brown family battling many situations at once. There are issues with their boat and they are also chasing the deadline to see a dream property.
ALASKA STATE
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
Parade

Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced

Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

