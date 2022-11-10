Young Sheldon season 6: next episode, teaser and everything we know

Kids grow up so fast these days, especially when you're a child prodigy. Is it a time vortex of some kind, or is it because college is such a breeze for Sheldon Cooper? Young Sheldon season 6 continues Sheldon’s undergraduate adventures after he finished his second semester of college in Young Sheldon season 5 .

He’s a little older and a little wiser in season 6, but there’s still so much for Sheldon to learn as he enters his teenage years as the precocious child genius.

Here’s everything we know about Young Sheldon season 6.

Next episode of Young Sheldon season 6

The November 10 episode of Young Sheldon is titled "A Tougher Nut and a Note on File."

Here's the episode description:

"Sheldon's search for a comic book leads him to a breakthrough; Georgie and Mandy have an uncomfortable first encounter with her parents."

Young Sheldon season 6 episode guide:

Young Sheldon season 6 episode 1: "Four Hundred Cartons of Undeclared Cigarettes and a Niblingo"

Airdate: September 29, 2022

"George Sr. bails Meemaw and Georgie out of jail; Sheldon and Missy meet Mandy; Mary feels unwelcome at church."

Fans loved how Sheldon stood up for Mary in the Young Sheldon season premiere .

Young Sheldon season 6 episode 2: "Future Worf and the Margarita of the South Pacific"

Airdate: October 6, 2022

"Sheldon and Missy try to help the family's finances; Mary struggles to find her footing without the church."

Young Sheldon season 6 episode 3: "Passion's Harvest and a Sheldocracy"

Airdate: October 13, 2022

"Sheldon must choose sides in an ethical dilemma; Mary tries her hand at writing; Mandy needs a new place to live."

Young Sheldon season 6 episode 4: "Blonde Ambition and the Concept of Zero"

Airdate: October 20, 2022

"Sheldon makes a terrifying mathematical discovery while tutoring Billy; Mary is jealous of Missy's relationship with Mandy and Meemaw."

Young Sheldon season 6 episode 5: "A Resident Advisor and the Word 'Sketchy.'"

Airdate: October 27, 2022

"At college, Sheldon decides to expand his responsibilities and become a dorm resident adviser; Meemaw and Dale make a sketchy business deal; Mary and George Sr. rekindle their romance."

Young Sheldon season 6 episode 5: "An Ugly Car, an Affair and Some Kickass Football"

Airdate: November 3, 2022

"George Sr. is asked to help with the football team; Mandy discovers Georgie and Meemaw's secret business."

Young Sheldon season 6 premiered on Thursday, September 29. It will serve as the primetime leadoff for Ghosts , So Help Me Todd and CSI: Vegas .

There is currently no release date for Young Sheldon season 6 in the UK, but we’ll be sure to provide an update as soon as one is available.

Who is in the Young Sheldon season 6 cast?

As of this writing, the full cast is set to return for the sixth season. Since it’s a new year of school for Sheldon, we can expect to see some new faces in the upcoming season as he continues his college years.

Jim Parsons returns to narrate the series, providing keen insight into what’s going on inside young Sheldon’s head.

Here are the rest of the cast members expected to return:

Iain Armitage as Sheldon

Zoe Perry as Mary

Lance Barber as George Sr.

Annie Potts as Meemaw

Montana Jordan as George

Raegan Revord as Missy

A new Cooper family photo was revealed ahead of the Young Sheldon season 6 premiere.

What is Young Sheldon season 6 about?

Thus far, each season of Young Sheldon has followed Sheldon Cooper’s life chronologically, with Sheldon entering his second semester of college in season 5 at the tender age of 12. If the pattern continues then we should see Sheldon in his second year of college at age 13 in season 6.

The show is approaching a very pivotal moment for Sheldon, as Big Bang Theory fans know that Sheldon’s father George dies when he’s 14. We’re still a year away from that happening, but knowing that it’s coming puts a whole new spin on how things play out in the final year of his life and how that could impact Sheldon’s development into a young man.

Is there a trailer for Young Sheldon season 6?

A little teaser for the upcoming season of Young Sheldon is now available and it makes the wait for the new season that much harder!

How to watch Young Sheldon season 6

Young Sheldon season 6 will air on CBS. You can watch CBS through your cable subscription or through a subscription to Paramount Plus . If you’ve cut the cord, you can also watch CBS shows like Young Sheldon on CBS via streaming platforms like FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

We assume Young Sheldon will become available in the UK through Paramount Plus, but we are waiting for official confirmation. Once we receive more information, we'll be sure to pass it along.