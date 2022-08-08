ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Family joined for sign dedication to son Ethan Small killed in 2019 DUI crash

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NzIz5_0h9PQwjB00

Family joined for sign dedication to son Ethan Small killed in 2019 DUI crash 00:42

Law enforcement officers joined the family of Ethan Small to dedicate a sign to his memory. Small died after being hit by a repeat drunk driver at Osage Street and Colfax Avenue.

CBS

That crash happened in 2019 but the pandemic delayed the dedication. Small's parents say it's important to continue his legacy.

"This sign is a reminder to us to do that and it's a reminder ... to never get into a car intoxicated because you do not have control. It becomes a weapon, and it creates death," father Howard Small told CBS4.

The driver who killed Ethan Small had a suspended license when he hit Small.

Small's parents have worked with lawmakers to strengthen the state's DUI laws.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Police search for clues in teen Josiaz 'Jojo' Aragon's death

Outside of the Southwest Recreation Center in Denver sits a blood-stained sidewalk where the body of 14-year-old Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon was found in broad daylight on Monday."These circumstances were certainly alarming," said Doug Schepman, a Denver Police Department spokesperson. "A passerby saw Jojo, saw a person down, recognized that they were deceased and it was suspicious and called police." On what would have been Aragon's 15th birthday, the department hosted a news conference hoping to learn more about how the teenage boy died. Police said Aragon didn't live in the area."We believe that this homicide probably occurred somewhere around 1:15...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Small
Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Denver

Man's body found in area of Flying J Ranch Park in missing person search

Investigators found a man dead in the area of the Flying J Ranch Park trailhead northwest of Conifer on Tuesday. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office originally responded to the area on a missing person report. According to the sheriff's office, when investigators where on scene of the trailhead, they found a vehicle that belonged to the missing person. Investigators were conducting the search as early as 5 a.m. In an update just after 12:30 p.m., the sheriff's office confirmed the search was over when the body of a man was found. CBS4 was told investigators could not identify the body on Tuesday, and the condition made it impossible to immediately report a possible cause of death.The sheriff's office did say there was no indication "foul play" was involved,
CONIFER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#The Dedication
CBS Denver

Police search for suspect after car stolen with baby inside

Police in Aurora searched for a suspect after a vehicle was stolen with a 15-month-old baby inside. That vehicle, a brown RAV-4 and the child were both located a short time later. The child was found unharmed when the vehicle was located in the 9500 Block of East Colfax Avenue. The suspect was seen running away from the area. That suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 20-25 years old, 5-foot-10 wearing a black baseball cap, with a black shirt, black pants and black pants. After a search for the suspect turned up nothing, police urged anyone with information about the car theft or the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado firefighter from Craig hotshot crew killed while battling Oregon wildfire

A Colorado firefighter died while battling a wildland fire out of state. It happened this week in western Oregon and the firefighter's name was Collin Hagan. Hagan, 27, was working on assignment with the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew and was killed by a falling tree on Wednesday. He was originally from Toivola, Michigan."Our thoughts are with the crew, and the firefighter's friends and family," West Metro Fire wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday. Sheriff John Hanlin from Douglas County in Oregon where the wildfire is burning wrote that it is "a sad day in public safety.""On behalf of the men and women of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to Firefighter Hagan's family, friends, co-workers and all who knew this brave young man," Hanlin wrote.The Big Swamp Fire in Oregon started on Monday in the Willamette National Forest near Oakridge, to the southeast of Eugene. It was listed at approximately 130 acres on Thursday.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Bank robbery suspect Jonathan Dugan admits to crimes in Uber

Proud Summit County Uber driver Michael McManus says he makes the most trips around the high country for Uber out of anyone. But his trip on July 5 was one for the books."I'm picking him up at the Summit County Jail... pull up there... there is a gentleman who says he has been waiting on an Uber for an hour," McManus recalled. "I could tell real quick he was a talker."McManus said he got to talking with the rider, Jonathan Dugan about how he ended up in jail in the first place. His whole ride is recorded on his dash...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Jared Fitzgerald sentenced to 262 months for bank robbery

Jared Fitzgerald of Colorado Springs has been sentenced to 262 months in federal prison for four counts of bank robbery. That's a more than 21-year sentence.Authorities said his first robbery happened on July 24, 2020. That's when Fitzgerald went into the MidFirst Bank on North Cook Street in Denver.Prosecutors said he pulled out a gun before ordering employees to open the vault. Then he went back and robbed the same bank that October.In April of last year, he hit a Power Credit Union in Pueblo. In July, prosecutors said he was visibly armed with a handgun when he robbed a Wells Fargo in Wheat Ridge.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Denver

Cyclist injured in hit-and-run near Syracuse Street in Denver

A bicyclist was was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash with a vehicle near Syracuse Street on Wednesday morning, Denver Police Department tweeted. According to DPD, police responded to the crash in the area of E 13th Ave and Syracuse.A driver in a medium blue Ford Explorer SUV was involved in the crash with the cyclist and left the scene. Police say the suspect vehicle could have damage on the driver-side mirror. The Ford was last seen traveling westbound on 13th.Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Teen arrested in I-70 deadly shooting of Kevin Piaskowski

Police have arrested a 17-year-old suspect wanted in last month's deadly shooting on Interstate 70. Kevin Piaskowski was shot and killed on July 31. The juvenile suspect was arrested by police in Denver with assistance from officers in Westminster. Investigators said that the shooting suspect and the victim were unknown to each other. The shooting occurred after the suspect was seen driving a stolen Dodge Ram aggressively on I-70.The shooting was captured on a nearby driver's dashcam and showed a silver truck swerving around traffic before opening fire at Piaskowski.  Immediately following the shooting, the suspect was involved in a multi-vehicle...
CBS Denver

Honoring fallen El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Peery

The community of Colorado Springs is preparing to honor a sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty. Deputy Andrew Peery is one of two shooting victims killed last Sunday in Security.  Friday morning, deputies raised a flag outside the El Paso County Sherriff's Office. There was a six-minute moment of silence, one minute for every year he served El Paso County.  Deputies then lowered the flag so it can be draped on Peery's casket. An outpouring of flowers and letters covers Deputy Peery's cruiser. Peery's funeral will be Monday at New Life Church in Colorado Springs and is open to the public. The other victim who died last Sunday is reportedly the suspect's wife.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police host school supply caravan on Aug. 13

The Denver Police Department is hosting a back-to-school caravan with several stops on Saturday. The caravan will make stops at five locations around the city on Aug. 13. Supplies will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis. The caravan will stop at 11194 E 45th Ave, Lincoln Tech at 10 a.m., 1313 Xenia Street at 11 a.m., Cheltenham Elementary at noon, the Lighthouse Church at 1 p.m. and 2998 South Kenton Street at 2 p.m.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Wheat Ridge police boost security at Carnation Festival

Security organizers with the long-standing Carnation Festival in Wheat Ridge are making some changes following several violent crimes this summer across the nation, including the mass shooting that left seven people dead at a Fourth of July Parade in Highland Park, Illinois. "When I first started it was more about just the community coming out and enjoying it. Unfortunately, with some of the things that have happened in and around the country, law enforcement has had to change their stance," said Commander Lucas Hunt with the Wheat Ridge Police Department. Hunt has been in law enforcement for 35 years and...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
55K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy