fox5atlanta.com
Local officials cannot regulate dumping stinky animal processing waste at farms in Georgia
State law provides specific protection for where soil amendments are used — forbidding counties from any regulation. The result? Soil amendments are being spread on farms near neighborhoods or along waterways throughout rural Georgia.
10NEWS
Mississippi man sets new state record by reeling in 104-pound blue catfish
NATCHEZ, Miss — Christopher Halley of Brookhaven, Mississippi, has a knack for catching big fish. While fishing on the Mississippi River near Natchez on Tuesday, he hauled up a 104-pound blue catfish on a trotline, setting a new state trophy record. According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries...
AOL Corp
Stacey Abrams: 'If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia'
KENNESAW, Ga. — Ahead of a consequential Georgia gubernatorial election in November, former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams is confident that if one elusive voting bloc overwhelmingly votes for her, she will come out on top. “If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia,” Abrams said...
CBS 46
What’s been filmed, what’s filming in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Metro Atlanta and Georgia locales have been used extensively in Hollywood productions. Downtown’s Westin Peachtree Plaza was the site of one of the city’s first climatic film scenes, in 1979′s “Sharky’s Machine.” The Burt Reynolds crime drama ended with an assassin being shot by Reynolds near the top floor of the hotel and falling to his death.
WMAZ
Free technical college, pay raises for teachers highlight Stacey Abrams' economic plan
ATLANTA — UPDATE:. Democrat and governor hopeful Stacey Abrams gave her economic plan Tuesday night in front of business owners at Atlantucky Brewery in Atlanta. The small businesses were chosen, as it highlights the businesses, Abrams said she wants to help, should she win the November election. “I’m going...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia horse track faces accusations of animal cruelty
Allegations of gambling and animal cruelty have surfaced at a Georgia horse track. The owner of the facility in Lamar County says the complaints are not true.
WTGS
Deputies searching for Georgia man say they found remains in pond
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Investigators searching for a Georgia man missing since 2016 may have found human remains buried in the mud at the bottom of a pond near Augusta. Officials have been looking for Simon Powell, a logger known to carry large amounts of cash since his truck was found on fire several miles from his home six years ago.
atlantafi.com
Georgia National Fair 2022: Dates, Times, Info
One of the best times you can have outdoors in the Peach state is to attend the Georgia National Fair. And guess what: It’s happening soon. The Georgia National Fair is back and so are armband days. Purchase an armband and enjoy unlimited rides for one flat price. Georgia...
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 15 Best Fall Fairs in Georgia to Visit (2022)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Fall in the state of Georgia is one of our favorite times of year, and thankfully it’s just around the corner. We love it when the air turns crisp and cool (heat...
kiiky.com
15 Highest-Paid High School Football Coaches in Georgia 2022
Georgia high school football coaches keep getting big paychecks of $100,000 or more. According to records obtained by First Coast News, at least 44 high school football coaches made more than $100,000 during the 2017-2018 school year. The number of coaches making at least $100,000 has doubled since the 2014-2015 school year. It depends a lot on what that coach has to offer.
GPB morning headlines for August 8, 2022
The three white men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery more than two years ago are scheduled to be sentenced Monday for their federal hate crimes convictions. Georgia's tax revenues got off to a strong start to the fiscal year. The Savannah Bananas are the Coastal Plains League champions. Tagged as:. GPB...
Middle Georgia neighbors say Air Force flyover damaged their homes
BONAIRE, Ga. (AP) — Some Georgia homeowners say that an Air Force flyover of a youth baseball tournament physically damaged their homes. WMAZ-TV reports that an F-15 Eagle from Robins Air Force Base flew over a Little League baseball tournament in Warner Robins on Wednesday. Alisha Brown, who lives...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Georgia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
2 Louisiana women responsible for over $500,000 in identity fraud indicted on Racketeering charges in Georgia
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest and indictment of two Louisiana women. On Aug. 1, a Troup County Grand jury indicted Deavian Andrews and Tynea Gray for Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering, an offense that subjects both to a 5 to 20-year prison sentence. On April 7, […]
CBS 46
GSP vying for 2022 Best Looking Cruiser Contest
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Highway patrol agencies from different states are competing to see which department has the best-looking cruiser, with the public serving as the judge. Georgia State Patrol’s cruiser won the contest in 2020 with 51,844 votes. The cruiser was parked near the big fountain at Forsyth Park in Savannah.
Georgia sheriff’s office major reunited with hospital team who saved him
ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) – A Georgia law enforcement officer has been reunited with the team of healthcare workers and first responders who saved his life back in May of this year. Three months ago on May 8, 2022, then Captain, now Major Ken Faust, with the Doughtery County Sheriff’s Office, suffered what experts described as […]
cltampa.com
Video shows alligator named 'Big Head Fred' eating smaller gator at Florida spring
Big Head Fred is hungry, and meat is back on the menu, boys. A recent video posted to Facebook by Kayla Jane of Kayla Jane's Crystal Kayaks shows a large alligator in Florida's Silver Springs savagely enjoying a much smaller gator for lunch. "Big Head Fred is back at it...
WEAR
5 arrested for stealing $10K in diesel fuel from Alabama gas station
PELHAM, Ala. -- Five Georgia residents are charged with stealing around $10,000 in diesel from an Alabama gas station. Pelham Police say these five suspects were arrested Friday on third degree theft charges:. Brion Tiyari Harris, 21, Conyers, GA. Brandon Michael Tyson, 23, Atlanta, GA. Makai Michael Anthony Brown, 22,...
Sources: Governor proposing another round of rebates for Georgia taxpayers
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is considering proposals for another round of rebates for Georgia state taxpayers, sources told Channel 2 Action News. The same sources told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that the governor is also looking to include a homeowner property tax rebate. Both rebates would be...
Clayton News Daily
Ten Georgia rural hospitals to receive $9M in stabilization grants from state agency
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Community Health has awarded $9 million in Rural Hospital Stabilization Grants to 10 rural Georgia hospitals. The hospitals will each receive $900,000 to support initiatives strengthening underserved communities' access to care. The Rural Hospital Stabilization Grant, established in 2014, ostensibly helps...
