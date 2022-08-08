ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

10NEWS

Mississippi man sets new state record by reeling in 104-pound blue catfish

NATCHEZ, Miss — Christopher Halley of Brookhaven, Mississippi, has a knack for catching big fish. While fishing on the Mississippi River near Natchez on Tuesday, he hauled up a 104-pound blue catfish on a trotline, setting a new state trophy record. According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
AOL Corp

Stacey Abrams: 'If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia'

KENNESAW, Ga. — Ahead of a consequential Georgia gubernatorial election in November, former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams is confident that if one elusive voting bloc overwhelmingly votes for her, she will come out on top. “If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia,” Abrams said...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

What’s been filmed, what’s filming in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Metro Atlanta and Georgia locales have been used extensively in Hollywood productions. Downtown’s Westin Peachtree Plaza was the site of one of the city’s first climatic film scenes, in 1979′s “Sharky’s Machine.” The Burt Reynolds crime drama ended with an assassin being shot by Reynolds near the top floor of the hotel and falling to his death.
GEORGIA STATE
State
Georgia State
City
Rome, GA
WTGS

Deputies searching for Georgia man say they found remains in pond

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Investigators searching for a Georgia man missing since 2016 may have found human remains buried in the mud at the bottom of a pond near Augusta. Officials have been looking for Simon Powell, a logger known to carry large amounts of cash since his truck was found on fire several miles from his home six years ago.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
atlantafi.com

Georgia National Fair 2022: Dates, Times, Info

One of the best times you can have outdoors in the Peach state is to attend the Georgia National Fair. And guess what: It’s happening soon. The Georgia National Fair is back and so are armband days. Purchase an armband and enjoy unlimited rides for one flat price. Georgia...
GEORGIA STATE
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 15 Best Fall Fairs in Georgia to Visit (2022)

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Fall in the state of Georgia is one of our favorite times of year, and thankfully it’s just around the corner. We love it when the air turns crisp and cool (heat...
GEORGIA STATE
kiiky.com

15 Highest-Paid High School Football Coaches in Georgia 2022

Georgia high school football coaches keep getting big paychecks of $100,000 or more. According to records obtained by First Coast News, at least 44 high school football coaches made more than $100,000 during the 2017-2018 school year. The number of coaches making at least $100,000 has doubled since the 2014-2015 school year. It depends a lot on what that coach has to offer.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

GSP vying for 2022 Best Looking Cruiser Contest

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Highway patrol agencies from different states are competing to see which department has the best-looking cruiser, with the public serving as the judge. Georgia State Patrol’s cruiser won the contest in 2020 with 51,844 votes. The cruiser was parked near the big fountain at Forsyth Park in Savannah.
SAVANNAH, GA
WEAR

5 arrested for stealing $10K in diesel fuel from Alabama gas station

PELHAM, Ala. -- Five Georgia residents are charged with stealing around $10,000 in diesel from an Alabama gas station. Pelham Police say these five suspects were arrested Friday on third degree theft charges:. Brion Tiyari Harris, 21, Conyers, GA. Brandon Michael Tyson, 23, Atlanta, GA. Makai Michael Anthony Brown, 22,...
PELHAM, AL
Clayton News Daily

Ten Georgia rural hospitals to receive $9M in stabilization grants from state agency

(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Community Health has awarded $9 million in Rural Hospital Stabilization Grants to 10 rural Georgia hospitals. The hospitals will each receive $900,000 to support initiatives strengthening underserved communities' access to care. The Rural Hospital Stabilization Grant, established in 2014, ostensibly helps...
GEORGIA STATE

