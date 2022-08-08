Read full article on original website
Melanie Lynskey Is in Touch With Some of Her "Sweet Home Alabama" Children: "Very Cute, Sweet Kids"
"Sweet Home Alabama" was released in 2002, but — two decades later — star Melanie Lynskey says she's still in touch with some of the kids who appeared in the movie with her. In a poolside interview that InStyle shared on TikTok on Aug. 9 to accompany her...
Caitriona Balfe Proves It Was "Crystal Clear" She Was Meant to Be Claire in "Outlander" Audition Tape
Caitriona Balfe stars as Claire Fraser in "Outlander," playing a nurse, doctor, and — most importantly — time traveler in the long-running historical drama. On Aug. 9, in celebration of the show's eighth anniversary, Sony Pictures treated fans with the actress's audition tape. "From the moment Caitríona Balfe was first discovered, it was crystal clear she was our Claire," the network wrote in the caption.
Mindy Kaling and the "Never Have I Ever" Cast Declare Whether They're Team Paxton or Team Ben
"Never Have I Ever" finally returned for season three on Aug. 12 and, of course, Devi's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) never-ending love triangle is the source of more drama. We've watched Devi go back and forth between Paxton (Darren Barnet) and Ben (Jaren Lewison) in the first two seasons of the teen series as she's tried to balance her love life to no avail. However, season three introduces a new face to her rotation: Des (played by Anirudh Pisharody) — a "really hot Indian guy," creator Mindy Kaling previously teased, who briefly dates our leading lady. Though their short-lived relationship puts Devi back at square one, the end of season three teases hopes for rekindled feelings between either her and Paxton or frenemy Ben.
Zoey Deutch and Quinn Shephard on Booking That Caroline Calloway Cameo in "Not Okay"
"Not Okay," the new film by writer/director Quinn Shephard starring Zoey Deutch, is a satire of influencers and the terminally online. So it makes sense that they got one of the internet's most controversial influencers to make a cameo in the movie: Caroline Calloway. How did the duo make the shocking appearance happen?
Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies Are Too Cute in These Throwback Photos From "13: The Musical"
Netflix released their movie adaptation of "13: The Musical" on Aug. 12, and the film — about a group of middle schoolers who struggle with love, friendship, and bar mitzvahs — is full of songs that will be stuck in our heads for weeks. It's also sending us down memory lane to the original Broadway production of "13 the Musical." The show broke barriers at the time, since it was the first (and so far only) to feature a cast and band that was made of just teens. But it's also memorable for another reason — Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies were both in the original cast! In 2008, both joined the show during its pre-Broadway run, and they made the transfer to the Great White Way. Gillies played Lucy, while Grande played Charlotte.
Makeup Mogul Jaclyn Hill's Former Husband Jon Dies After 'Sudden Tragedy'
Makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill is sharing some devastating news with her fans. Jaclyn took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share that her ex-husband, Jon Hill, has passed away after a "sudden tragedy." "It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill...
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Jordyn Woods's Printed Body-Con Dress Comes With a Sultry Side Slit
Jordyn Woods is spending time in Italy, and she brought her chic vacation wardrobe with her. The 24-year-old model spent much of June and July on a five-week "world tour" in Europe, stopping in France, Monaco, and Italy alongside boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns. Though Woods had since returned to Los Angeles, it appears she's back in Italy for round two.
How Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's Friendship Turned Into Romance
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have been together for over a decade now and have a tendency of keeping their relationship extremely private. The couple first began dating in April 2012 after playing love interests on "That '70s Show" and eventually ended up tying the knot in a top-secret ceremony in July 2015. Along the way, the duo welcomed a baby girl named Wyatt Isabelle, whom Kunis credits for helping her realize "how incredibly selfless I want to be." In December 2016, the couple welcomed their second child, a son named Dimitri Portwood.
‘Sanditon’: Why Theo James’s Sidney Character Was Not Recast After the Actor’s Exit
Fans were disappointed when Theo James left 'Sanditon,' but recasting the role was not an option, writer Justin Young has explained.
Here Are the ‘Jeopardy!’ Second Chance Tournament Contestants
'Jeopardy!' has unveiled the names of those contestants who will be taking part in its inaugural 'Second Chance Tournament.' Here they are.
Steve Martin Announces Plans to Retire After "OMITB" Wraps: "This Is, Weirdly, It"
After more than 60 years in the industry, Steve Martin says it's only a matter of time before he retires. In 2021, Martin made his "Only Murders in the Building" debut as former TV star Charles-Haden Savage, sharing the screen with Selena Gomez and longtime friend Martin Short. Prior to hosting a fictional true-crime podcast and investigating murders on screen, Martin, who turns 77 on Aug. 14, spent decades winning the hearts of fans with his acting, iconic comedy routines, and impressive banjo skills. But in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Aug. 10, Martin admits that his "OMITB" role is likely his last.
Anya Taylor-Joy's Dinner Date Turns Deadly in "The Menu"'s Trailer
Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult pay the price for the culinary experience of a lifetime in their new thriller, "The Menu." The film, produced by Searchlight Pictures, stars Hoult and Taylor-Joy as Tyler and Margot, a young couple who visit a remote island for the opportunity to eat at Hawthorne, an exclusive restaurant headed by celebrity Chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes).
Nicola and Brooklyn Beckham Deny Victoria Beckham Feud Rumors: "Everyone Gets Along"
Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham are speaking out about the rumors and reports that the 27-year-old model is feuding with Brooklyn's mom, Victoria Beckham. Brooklyn, 23, is one of four stars featured on the cover of Variety's 2022 Power of Young Hollywood issue, and in the accompanying interview, Nicola said she thinks the speculation began when she opted to wear a Valentino Haute Couture gown for their wedding instead of one designed by Victoria.
Britney Spears Teases ‘Hold Me Closer’ Collab With Elton John: ‘Can’t Wait For You To Hear’
Britney Spears, 40, brought some excitement to her fans on Aug. 12, when she officially teased her next song. The singer is collaborating with legendary artist Elton John, 75, in a new song she revealed to be called “Hold Me Closer,” and took to Instagram to share a black and white photo of what appears to be the cover photo of the upcoming single. She also added a caption that not only confirmed the name of the tune, which is a version of Elton’s hit “Tiny Dancer,” but also seemed to defend the nude selfies she previously posted to social media after her ex publicly said the photos were “tough” for her teen sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15.
Actor Anne Heche Dies at 53 After Car Crash
Anne Heche, known for movies like "Six Days Seven Nights" and HBO series "Hung," has died at age 53 following a car crash in Los Angeles on Aug. 5, People confirmed. While a rep for Heche did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR's request for comment, People shared a statement from Heche's rep on behalf of her family and friends: "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Kanan Stark's Story Continues as "Raising Kanan" Gets Picked Up For Season 3
It looks like we'll be seeing a lot more of Kanan Stark (MeKai Curtis) and his family, because "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" was just renewed for its third installment ahead of the show's season two premiere. According to Variety, the news was announced at the Television Critics Association 2022 summer press tour on Aug. 11.
ABC to Air 25th Anniversary Special For "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella"
ABC is airing a special celebration in honor of the 1997 Disney classic "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella." On Aug. 11, the network confirmed that a 25th anniversary package titled "Cinderella: The Reunion, a Special Edition of 20/20" will premiere on Aug. 23 during Disney Princess Week. "25 years ago, television history was made," the network tweeted.
Viola Davis's Bob Haircut Is a Perfect Fall Style
Viola Davis is back in a bob and we're suddenly feeling the urge to enroll in Middleton University. Davis wore the look while celebrating a friend's birthday on Aug. 10, and the new length, along with her jet-black hair color and choppy bangs, just scream fall. Captioning the photo "Breakfast...
Kaley Cuoco Addresses Whether or Not She Wants a 3rd Season of "The Flight Attendant"
"The Flight Attendant" has become one of the buzziest shows on HBO Max, not to mention an award-winning hit that earned Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for several team members behind the show, including lead actress Kaley Cuoco. After two successful seasons, though, will the comedy-thriller take flight a third time, or is it permanently grounded?
