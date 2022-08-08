Netflix released their movie adaptation of "13: The Musical" on Aug. 12, and the film — about a group of middle schoolers who struggle with love, friendship, and bar mitzvahs — is full of songs that will be stuck in our heads for weeks. It's also sending us down memory lane to the original Broadway production of "13 the Musical." The show broke barriers at the time, since it was the first (and so far only) to feature a cast and band that was made of just teens. But it's also memorable for another reason — Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies were both in the original cast! In 2008, both joined the show during its pre-Broadway run, and they made the transfer to the Great White Way. Gillies played Lucy, while Grande played Charlotte.

