FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After patiently waiting, Rebel Receiver JJ Henry is ready to contribute in 2022
JJ Henry talks about his development and soaking in everything he can from the guys that were once in his shoes.
2024 five-star point guard ‘definitely’ going to visit UNC
The UNC basketball program continues to be active in the class of 2024 and while still trying to close out its 2023 class with a bang, numerous rising juniors are scheduling visits to come to Chapel Hill. Hubert Davis and his vision for the North Carolina offense got the attention of a lot of notable prospects this past season. Now, it’s paying off with future classes. 2024 five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau received an offer from the Tar Heels during the final live evaluation period of July due to his play in front of the UNC staff at Peach Jam. During Peach Jam, Cadeau...
Leg Injury Could Limit Ridgeway in NFL Debut
After walking off on own power, trainers monitoring to determine actions for Saturday's Dallas Cowboys' preseason game
