Johnny Depp Transforms Into King Louis XV in First Major Film Role in 3 Years
Johnny Depp will be playing the controversial King Louis XV in the upcoming French period drama "Jeanne du Barry," Deadline exclusively reported on Aug. 10. WhyNotProductions and France Télévisions unveiled a first look at Depp fully transformed into the royal in a new teaser image. Per Deadline, the...
Makeup Mogul Jaclyn Hill's Former Husband Jon Dies After 'Sudden Tragedy'
Makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill is sharing some devastating news with her fans. Jaclyn took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share that her ex-husband, Jon Hill, has passed away after a "sudden tragedy." "It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill...
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Anne Heche's son says he is 'left with deep, wordless sadness' following her death
The actress was taken off life support on Friday.
Jordyn Woods's Printed Body-Con Dress Comes With a Sultry Side Slit
Jordyn Woods is spending time in Italy, and she brought her chic vacation wardrobe with her. The 24-year-old model spent much of June and July on a five-week "world tour" in Europe, stopping in France, Monaco, and Italy alongside boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns. Though Woods had since returned to Los Angeles, it appears she's back in Italy for round two.
Rihanna Sheds Maternity Style For Sleek Thigh-Highs With A$AP Rocky in New York
After the birth of their baby boy in May, Rihanna and Asap Rocky hit the streets of New York. The fashionable pair were spotted heading out of a building together on Friday night, dressed down in comfortable clothes. Motherhood clearly hasn’t stopped the “Love on the Brain” songstress from dressing the way she wants to, Rocky included. For the couple’s outing, Rihanna donned streetwear for the occasion, the “Fenty Beauty” founder styling a vintage white “Birth Of A Prince” tee with an oversized quality, along with a dark-wash micro mini skirt that had Riri pulling a risky moment. To accessorize, the billionaire...
Britney Spears Teases ‘Hold Me Closer’ Collab With Elton John: ‘Can’t Wait For You To Hear’
Britney Spears, 40, brought some excitement to her fans on Aug. 12, when she officially teased her next song. The singer is collaborating with legendary artist Elton John, 75, in a new song she revealed to be called “Hold Me Closer,” and took to Instagram to share a black and white photo of what appears to be the cover photo of the upcoming single. She also added a caption that not only confirmed the name of the tune, which is a version of Elton’s hit “Tiny Dancer,” but also seemed to defend the nude selfies she previously posted to social media after her ex publicly said the photos were “tough” for her teen sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15.
Melanie Lynskey Is in Touch With Some of Her "Sweet Home Alabama" Children: "Very Cute, Sweet Kids"
"Sweet Home Alabama" was released in 2002, but — two decades later — star Melanie Lynskey says she's still in touch with some of the kids who appeared in the movie with her. In a poolside interview that InStyle shared on TikTok on Aug. 9 to accompany her...
Caitriona Balfe Proves It Was "Crystal Clear" She Was Meant to Be Claire in "Outlander" Audition Tape
Caitriona Balfe stars as Claire Fraser in "Outlander," playing a nurse, doctor, and — most importantly — time traveler in the long-running historical drama. On Aug. 9, in celebration of the show's eighth anniversary, Sony Pictures treated fans with the actress's audition tape. "From the moment Caitríona Balfe was first discovered, it was crystal clear she was our Claire," the network wrote in the caption.
Exclusive or not, this is one Clubhouse I was happy to leave
In March 2020, a new app suddenly arrived on the block. It was called Clubhouse and described as a “social audio” app that enabled its users to have real-time conversations in virtual “rooms” that could accommodate groups large and small. For a time in that disrupted, locked-down spring, Clubhouse was what Michael Lewis used to call the “New New Thing”. “The moment we saw it,” burbled Andrew Chen of the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, “we were deeply excited. We believe Clubhouse will be a meaningful addition to the world, one that increases empathy and provides new ways for people to talk to each other (at a time when we need it more than ever).”
‘Purple Hearts’ Star Sofia Carson: We Wanted to Avoid “Taking Any Sides”
Sofia Carson’s new Netflix romance Purple Hearts, which counts her as star and executive producer, has gotten a lot of people talking. Carson, previously known for the Disney Channel’s Descendants franchise and Freeform’s short-lived sequel series Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, stars in the film as Cassie Salazar, an aspiring rocker with progressive values who agrees to marry a Marine named Luke (played by Nicholas Galitzine) solely for the military health insurance to cover her medical expenses as a type 1 diabetic. Likewise, Luke is dealing with his own financial hardships and would also benefit from the faux marriage that...
Millie Bobby Brown Pairs a Classic LBD With Sky-High Pumps
It's been hailed as a must have for any capsule wardrobe, and "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown has yet again showcased the simple sophistication of the little black dress. Looking effortlessly chic as she attended the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked After Party in New York City on Aug. 10, she stepped out in a lace-trimmed Louis Vuitton minidress straight from the spring/summer 2022 runway.
Steve Martin Announces Plans to Retire After "OMITB" Wraps: "This Is, Weirdly, It"
After more than 60 years in the industry, Steve Martin says it's only a matter of time before he retires. In 2021, Martin made his "Only Murders in the Building" debut as former TV star Charles-Haden Savage, sharing the screen with Selena Gomez and longtime friend Martin Short. Prior to hosting a fictional true-crime podcast and investigating murders on screen, Martin, who turns 77 on Aug. 14, spent decades winning the hearts of fans with his acting, iconic comedy routines, and impressive banjo skills. But in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Aug. 10, Martin admits that his "OMITB" role is likely his last.
Mindy Kaling and the "Never Have I Ever" Cast Declare Whether They're Team Paxton or Team Ben
"Never Have I Ever" finally returned for season three on Aug. 12 and, of course, Devi's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) never-ending love triangle is the source of more drama. We've watched Devi go back and forth between Paxton (Darren Barnet) and Ben (Jaren Lewison) in the first two seasons of the teen series as she's tried to balance her love life to no avail. However, season three introduces a new face to her rotation: Des (played by Anirudh Pisharody) — a "really hot Indian guy," creator Mindy Kaling previously teased, who briefly dates our leading lady. Though their short-lived relationship puts Devi back at square one, the end of season three teases hopes for rekindled feelings between either her and Paxton or frenemy Ben.
Addison Rae Gives Her Glazed-Doughnut Nails a French Manicure Spin
In case you haven't heard, the latest nail trend on our radar is the glazed-doughnut french manicure, a combination of the viral Hailey Bieber-inspired nails and classic french tips. Addison Rae is the latest to take the remixed mani for a spin — but not without adding her own touch, of course.
Viola Davis's Daughter, Genesis, Is Every Bit as Cool as Her Mom
Viola Davis is, to put it lightly, a total icon. Not only is she the first Black actress to win the "triple crown" (an Oscar, an Emmy, and a Tony), but she's also had major roles in some of the most talked-about movies and shows of the past decade or so, and she's worked hard for her many philanthropic and activist causes. As it turns out, she's already passing her love for acting down to her daughter, Genesis Tennon, who made her big-screen debut in a voice-acting role in 2019's "The Angry Birds Movie 2."
Millie Bobby Brown Gives the French Manicure a Y2K Twist
Millie Bobby Brown just put her own fresh twist on the swirl-nails trend, rocking the abstract design to the Samsung 2022 Galaxy Creators Lounge Event in New York City on Aug. 10. At first glance, Brown's nails appear to feature a simple french manicure with clean, white tips, but upon closer inspection, you can catch a glimpse of the delicate waves flowing across each nail in complementary shades of pink. The end result is both simple but still wonderfully Y2K. Trendy and elevated all at once.
Jimin Appears to Be Working With Ariana Grande's Producer For His Solo Album
ARMYs have been begging BTS's vocal line to release solo albums for what feels like ever, and their dreams are finally coming true. On June 14, BTS announced they were taking a temporary hiatus from making music as a group to focus on their solo music, promising each member will release a solo project. First came J-Hope's solo album, "Jack in the Box," which dropped on July 15. His large-scale album promotions wrapped up with a history-making solo performance at Lollapalooza on July 29. Basically, Big Hit is not playing around when it comes to the group's solo work. Case in point: Jimin is linking up with some of the biggest producers in the game for his first solo outing.
Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies Are Too Cute in These Throwback Photos From "13: The Musical"
Netflix released their movie adaptation of "13: The Musical" on Aug. 12, and the film — about a group of middle schoolers who struggle with love, friendship, and bar mitzvahs — is full of songs that will be stuck in our heads for weeks. It's also sending us down memory lane to the original Broadway production of "13 the Musical." The show broke barriers at the time, since it was the first (and so far only) to feature a cast and band that was made of just teens. But it's also memorable for another reason — Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies were both in the original cast! In 2008, both joined the show during its pre-Broadway run, and they made the transfer to the Great White Way. Gillies played Lucy, while Grande played Charlotte.
Storm Reid's Bohemian Braids Are Peak Summer Vibes
Storm Reid's latest hairstyle is a stylish reminder that summer isn't over just yet. On Aug. 11, the actor posted a picture of her designer braids on Instagram, and it will make you want to book a vacation immediately. Reid went to hairstylist Kia Harper, who gave the actor a...
