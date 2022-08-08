Read full article on original website
Mississippi Woman Sentenced to Prison After Paying ‘Hitman’ in Bitcoin to Kill Someone
A Mississippi woman has received the statutory maximum sentence in a murder-for-hire plot she sought to fund in Bitcoin. Fderal authorities said Mississippi woman Jessica Leeann Sledge, 40, reached out to a “hitman” to kill someone, as Law&Crime previously reported. What Sledge apparently didn’t know, however, was that the so-called assassin she plied with Bitcoin and intel was actually an undercover FBI agent.
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
Louisiana Lawyer Once Convicted of Federal Drug Offenses is Now Accused of Shooting a Sheriff’s Deputy
An attorney who once beat the odds is facing dire straits in Louisiana. Koby D. Boyett, 59, is licensed to practice law in the Pelican State despite the presence of a federal drug conviction on his record. The Committee on Bar Admissions repeatedly opposed his admission to practice law. In 2001, the bureaucracy won out, according to a state supreme court opinion. In 2006, however, Boyett was admitted to the bar over one judge’s loud and angry dissent.
Feds charge Karen Carter Peterson with wire fraud for allegedly gambling campaign money
Former state Democratic Senator Karen Carter Peterson is expected to plead guilty to federal charges for gambling away campaign and party funds as Nola.com reports.
R. Kelly hasn't paid any of his court fees, but he has $27,828 stored in his commissary account
R. Kelly, who is serving a 30 year sentence on sex trafficking and racketeering, hasn't paid any of his court fees.
Essence
Federal Charges Issued To 4 Cops Involved In Breonna Taylor’s Death, 874 Days Later
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the charges against the current or former officers in the death of Taylor, a 26-year-old Black medical worker, who was killed in a botched raid. Four current and former Louisville police officers involved in the botched deadly raid on Breonna Taylor’s home were arrested...
Are the New Charges in the Breonna Taylor Case Justice—or Mob Appeasement? | Opinion
If the DOJ proves its case, the officers should absolutely be charged and convicted. Still, one must ask, is justice the goal here?
BBC
Emmett Till: Mississippi jury declines to indict accuser
A jury in Mississippi has declined to bring charges against the woman whose accusation led to the 1955 lynching of Emmett Till. Carolyn Bryant Donham, now 87, had faced potential charges of kidnapping and manslaughter of the black boy. But jurors said there was insufficient evidence to indict her. It...
The FBI Charges Police Officers Responsible for Killing Breonna Taylor: ‘Breonna Taylor Should be Alive Today’
After more than two years of trying to obtain justice for the killing of Breonna Taylor, the FBI has charged the four police officers responsible for her death. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, the four Kentucky police officers who erroneously executed a search warrant for a person who did not live at the apartment they entered have been charged with federal crimes related to the killing of the EMT worker.
FOXBusiness
COVID loan fraud: West Virginia woman accepted over $42K, Justice Department says
The Justice Department said Wednesday that a West Virginia woman pleaded guilty to wire fraud – admitting to accepting more than $42,250 in COVID-19 relief loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the CARES Act. According to court documents and a statement, 24-year-old Alexis Ransom, of Logan,...
Grand jury declines to indict White woman who set off Emmett Till's lynching
A grand jury in Mississippi has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago, despite revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and an unpublished memoir by the woman, a prosecutor said Tuesday.After hearing more than seven hours of testimony from investigators and witnesses, a Leflore County grand jury last week determined there was insufficient evidence to indict Carolyn Bryant Donham on charges of kidnapping and manslaughter.It is now increasingly unlikely that Donham, who is now in her 80s, will ever be prosecuted for her role in the...
Second trial opens for men accused of plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors in Michigan on Wednesday began laying out their case against two men accused of plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, saying that conversations about their plan went beyond just idle talk.
NPR
Albuquerque's Muslim community is on alert after the murders of 4 men
The Muslim community in Albuquerque is reeling after three South Asian Muslim men were shot and killed there in the last two weeks. The killings come after a similar homicide last November. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The Muslim community in Albuquerque is reeling with shock and grief after three South Asian...
NPR
New Mexico's Muslims were relieved when a murder suspect was arrested. Then disbelief
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to a member of Albuquerque's Muslim community about the fear experienced after four men from the local mosque were murdered. Police arrested a suspect on Tuesday.
NPR
Community is stunned after Muslim man is suspected of killing Muslim men
Audio will be available later today. Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, plan more charges against the man arrested in connection with the killing of four Muslim men. Investigators say the suspect had social connections to the victims.
NPR
Trump says the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago but the agency isn't commenting
We're turning now to Stephen Gillers, professor of law at New York University, where he teaches evidence and legal ethics. Welcome to the program. STEPHEN GILLERS: Thank you. FADEL: So, Stephen, obviously there is a lot we don't know about this search - the Justice Department not commenting, the FBI not commenting. But I want to get into the context here. What kind of evidence would the FBI have had to show a judge to get permission for a search like this?
NPR
Inmates give Washington, D.C., ideas for curbing gun violence
An innovative program inside the D.C. jail is asking incarcerated people for their ideas about gun violence. NPR justice correspondent Carrie Johnson got to take a close look. CARRIE JOHNSON, BYLINE: Inside a gym at the D.C. jail, tables are set up like a science fair. Detainees in orange uniforms are standing by to explain their projects to a group of visitors. Sean Johnson's a coach for other detainees who are part of the program known as Lead Up.
NPR
News brief: Trump search backlash, New Mexico murders, Kenyan presidential election
A lot of Republicans are rallying around Donald Trump as he cries victim after the FBI executed a search warrant at his home in Florida. That includes some who want to run for president in 2024 and may be hoping Trump doesn't. Someone who is keeping distance from the story is another 2024 contender, Joe Biden. Here's his press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre.
NPR
The implications of the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search for Trump
It has been a day now since FBI agents conducted a search at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago club and residence in Florida. Trump and his allies have lashed out at the Justice Department and the FBI over the move. NPR's justice correspondent Ryan Lucas has been following all of this and joins us now with the latest. Hi, Ryan.
