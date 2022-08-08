ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

Law & Crime

Mississippi Woman Sentenced to Prison After Paying ‘Hitman’ in Bitcoin to Kill Someone

A Mississippi woman has received the statutory maximum sentence in a murder-for-hire plot she sought to fund in Bitcoin. Fderal authorities said Mississippi woman Jessica Leeann Sledge, 40, reached out to a “hitman” to kill someone, as Law&Crime previously reported. What Sledge apparently didn’t know, however, was that the so-called assassin she plied with Bitcoin and intel was actually an undercover FBI agent.
PELAHATCHIE, MS
CNN

Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
PALM BEACH, FL
Law & Crime

Louisiana Lawyer Once Convicted of Federal Drug Offenses is Now Accused of Shooting a Sheriff’s Deputy

An attorney who once beat the odds is facing dire straits in Louisiana. Koby D. Boyett, 59, is licensed to practice law in the Pelican State despite the presence of a federal drug conviction on his record. The Committee on Bar Admissions repeatedly opposed his admission to practice law. In 2001, the bureaucracy won out, according to a state supreme court opinion. In 2006, however, Boyett was admitted to the bar over one judge’s loud and angry dissent.
LOUISIANA STATE
BBC

Emmett Till: Mississippi jury declines to indict accuser

A jury in Mississippi has declined to bring charges against the woman whose accusation led to the 1955 lynching of Emmett Till. Carolyn Bryant Donham, now 87, had faced potential charges of kidnapping and manslaughter of the black boy. But jurors said there was insufficient evidence to indict her. It...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Black Enterprise

The FBI Charges Police Officers Responsible for Killing Breonna Taylor: ‘Breonna Taylor Should be Alive Today’

After more than two years of trying to obtain justice for the killing of Breonna Taylor, the FBI has charged the four police officers responsible for her death. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, the four Kentucky police officers who erroneously executed a search warrant for a person who did not live at the apartment they entered have been charged with federal crimes related to the killing of the EMT worker.
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS Miami

Grand jury declines to indict White woman who set off Emmett Till's lynching

A grand jury in Mississippi has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago, despite revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and an unpublished memoir by the woman, a prosecutor said Tuesday.After hearing more than seven hours of testimony from investigators and witnesses, a Leflore County grand jury last week determined there was insufficient evidence to indict Carolyn Bryant Donham on charges of kidnapping and manslaughter.It is now increasingly unlikely that Donham, who is now in her 80s, will ever be prosecuted for her role in the...
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS
NPR

Trump says the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago but the agency isn't commenting

We're turning now to Stephen Gillers, professor of law at New York University, where he teaches evidence and legal ethics. Welcome to the program. STEPHEN GILLERS: Thank you. FADEL: So, Stephen, obviously there is a lot we don't know about this search - the Justice Department not commenting, the FBI not commenting. But I want to get into the context here. What kind of evidence would the FBI have had to show a judge to get permission for a search like this?
POTUS
NPR

Inmates give Washington, D.C., ideas for curbing gun violence

An innovative program inside the D.C. jail is asking incarcerated people for their ideas about gun violence. NPR justice correspondent Carrie Johnson got to take a close look. CARRIE JOHNSON, BYLINE: Inside a gym at the D.C. jail, tables are set up like a science fair. Detainees in orange uniforms are standing by to explain their projects to a group of visitors. Sean Johnson's a coach for other detainees who are part of the program known as Lead Up.
WASHINGTON, DC
NPR

News brief: Trump search backlash, New Mexico murders, Kenyan presidential election

A lot of Republicans are rallying around Donald Trump as he cries victim after the FBI executed a search warrant at his home in Florida. That includes some who want to run for president in 2024 and may be hoping Trump doesn't. Someone who is keeping distance from the story is another 2024 contender, Joe Biden. Here's his press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre.
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

The implications of the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search for Trump

It has been a day now since FBI agents conducted a search at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago club and residence in Florida. Trump and his allies have lashed out at the Justice Department and the FBI over the move. NPR's justice correspondent Ryan Lucas has been following all of this and joins us now with the latest. Hi, Ryan.

