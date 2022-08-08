Read full article on original website
palmcoastobserver.com
Goodwill Industries of North Florida to open new store and donation center on Aug.17
Goodwill Industries of North Florida, Inc. is gearing up to open its newest retail store and donation center at 420 Palm Coast Parkway SW, across the street from AdventHealth's new hospital. Goodwill Industries of North Florida will celebrate the new store’s opening with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. on...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Artist continues creating through challenges
Alex Vontevenar is an ambitious and inspirational young man who, while battling epilepsy and related seizures, taught himself to paint. Now the Port Orange resident’s work can be found in two area art galleries as well as inside The Cracked Egg Diner in Daytona Beach Shores where he did work. He also has a social media presence.
flaglerlive.com
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Ormond Beach center, others get ECHO grants
The Volusia County Council approved the funding of an ECHO grant Aug. 2 for the Ormond Beach Performing Arts Center. ECHO is an initiative that uses a special, voter-approved property tax levy to help fund projects for environmental, cultural, historical and outdoor recreational purposes. Other projects getting grants are in DeLand and South Daytona.
villages-news.com
Villager known for mermaid mural ordered to bring her co-mingled colors into compliance
A Villager known for a mermaid mural and bright colors on her home has been given 30 days to bring her co-mingled colors back into compliance. Erin Kellett, who lives at 1012 Aloha Way in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens, appeared Wednesday afternoon in a public hearing before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.
villages-news.com
orlandomedicalnews.com
‘Transitional Care Unit’ opens at AdventHealth DeLand
The unit will serve patients as they transition from the hospital to home. DeLAND — AdventHealth DeLand has opened a skilled nursing unit within the hospital designed to help patients successfully transition home from the hospital. The 12-bed Transitional Care Unit (TCU) provides services and amenities including physical, occupational and speech therapy, a gymnasium and dining room.
HELLO, OCALA! Meet Your Neighbor – Laura Miner
Laura Miner did not set out to move to Ocala on purpose. Her family’s story has several unusual occurrences that brought them to this locale. Born in Miami Beach to immigrant parents–her dad from Cuba, and her mother from Colombia–Laura spent most of her life in South Florida. The family moved to Ft. Lauderdale, then to Pembroke Pines, close to the Everglades, where they lived for 19 years. Laura married and had a son, Peter, who is now 34, and lives in Jacksonville area. She and her husband later divorced.
orlandoweekly.com
DeLand's Old Spanish Sugar Mill will continue to operate under new vendor
Earlier this week, the team behind De Leon Springs' Old Spanish Sugar Mill announced that they would be closing. In a Facebook post, the company behind the famous make-your-own pancakes said that they lost their bid to continue to run the concession after 61 years. The owners announced that they would close in early September.
WESH
Health officials: Port Orange issues rabies alert after cat tests positive
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A rabies alert has been issued in Port Orange, according to the Florida Department of Health. The alert followed a cat testing positive on Aug. 8 for rabies. Health officials want to remind pet owners that if their pets aren't vaccinated, it puts them at...
WESH
Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando takes in some of the 4,000 beagles rescued from breeding facility
ORLANDO, Fla. — Four thousand beagles are in need of homes after concerns over animal care forced a Virginia-based dog breeding facility to close down. Those dogs have been shipped to different animal shelters nationwide. Fifteen of those beagles were brought in Friday night by the Pet Alliance of...
palmcoastobserver.com
Home Builders Association: Voters should renew half-penny tax for schools
Flagler County Home Builders Association board member; Sales & Marketing Manager, Hulbert Homes, Inc. Half of a penny. Do the math. On a $15 meal, that’s 8 cents. On a $5 coffee, it’s 3 cents. On an outrageous $75 gas tank fill up, it’s less than 50 cents. Want to think bigger? OK. On a $25,000 car, it’s still only $125.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
It'll be raining purple at the Daytona Bandshell
Purple Masquerade, a Prince tribute band, will perform Friday, Aug. 12, and Smokin' and Renegade, Boston and Styx tribute bands, will perform, Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Daytona Beach Bandshell. Both concerts start at 7:15 p.m. For the Sounds of Summer Concert Series, Purple Masquerade is a high performance tribute...
click orlando
‘We don’t stand by:’ Volusia schools outline security measures for students
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – With nearly 70,000 children heading back to school in Volusia County on Monday, district officials and Volusia County law enforcement assured parents that officers won’t hesitate to enter school buildings in the event of an active shooter. “We’ve had the pleasure of having them...
tmpresale.com
Stayin’ Alives concert in Daytona Beach, FL Feb 23, 2023 – presale password
The newest Stayin’ Alive presale code is now ready to use: While this special presale offer exists, you can buy Stayin’ Alive concert tickets before the public. Right now is the time to purchase your tickets – before they go onsale and sell out! Purchase your tickets as quickly as you can to see Stayin’ Alive in Daytona Beach, FL.
palmcoastobserver.com
Report: Aging Palm Coast population is vulnerable to financial woes
To comply with federal requirements for the Community Development Block Grant program, Palm Coast staff presented a review of city demographics to the City Council on Aug. 9, revealing a Palm Coast that is getting older and in more financial difficulty. An aging population. 13% of all households in Palm...
villages-news.com
Villager clarifies she’s not in trouble over mermaid but in violation for ‘co-mingling colors’
A resident of The Villages has clarified she’s been called to a public hearing this week not over her mermaid mural but for “co-mingling colors.”. The home of Erin Kellett at 1012 Aloha Way in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens will be the subject of a public hearing slated to take place during the 3:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. The meeting will be at Savannah Center.
SEE: Centuries-old anchor unearthed on Flagler County beach
VIDEO: Centuries-old anchor unearthed on Flagler County beach Centuries-old anchor unearthed on Flagler County beach. , Fla. — An anchor that may be more than 200 years old has been unveiled on a Flagler Beach. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Archaeologists believe recent erosion exposed the...
WESH
Volusia County animal shelters desperately seeking families to adopt pets
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It's a full house at the Southeast Volusia Humane Society in New Smyrna Beach as local shelters continue to see an increase in surrendered animals related to the economy. Now, the pressure is on to find permanent homes for those pets. The shelter is near...
ocala-news.com
Resident says Ocala needs more grocery stores to match city’s growth
Living in my area for 11 years, I have seen grocery stores come and go. Now, what I see are housing developments being built, which are needed. My concern is simple: where are the food stores? Our Publix is so crowded, and the parking lot is so small, that it only brings customers to the boiling point when they make an attempt to get to the front door.
