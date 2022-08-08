ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bunnell, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Artist continues creating through challenges

Alex Vontevenar is an ambitious and inspirational young man who, while battling epilepsy and related seizures, taught himself to paint. Now the Port Orange resident’s work can be found in two area art galleries as well as inside The Cracked Egg Diner in Daytona Beach Shores where he did work. He also has a social media presence.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Ormond Beach center, others get ECHO grants

The Volusia County Council approved the funding of an ECHO grant Aug. 2 for the Ormond Beach Performing Arts Center. ECHO is an initiative that uses a special, voter-approved property tax levy to help fund projects for environmental, cultural, historical and outdoor recreational purposes. Other projects getting grants are in DeLand and South Daytona.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Bunnell, FL
villages-news.com

Villager known for mermaid mural ordered to bring her co-mingled colors into compliance

A Villager known for a mermaid mural and bright colors on her home has been given 30 days to bring her co-mingled colors back into compliance. Erin Kellett, who lives at 1012 Aloha Way in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens, appeared Wednesday afternoon in a public hearing before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.
THE VILLAGES, FL
orlandomedicalnews.com

‘Transitional Care Unit’ opens at AdventHealth DeLand

The unit will serve patients as they transition from the hospital to home. DeLAND — AdventHealth DeLand has opened a skilled nursing unit within the hospital designed to help patients successfully transition home from the hospital. The 12-bed Transitional Care Unit (TCU) provides services and amenities including physical, occupational and speech therapy, a gymnasium and dining room.
DELAND, FL
Ocala Gazette

HELLO, OCALA! Meet Your Neighbor – Laura Miner

Laura Miner did not set out to move to Ocala on purpose. Her family’s story has several unusual occurrences that brought them to this locale. Born in Miami Beach to immigrant parents–her dad from Cuba, and her mother from Colombia–Laura spent most of her life in South Florida. The family moved to Ft. Lauderdale, then to Pembroke Pines, close to the Everglades, where they lived for 19 years. Laura married and had a son, Peter, who is now 34, and lives in Jacksonville area. She and her husband later divorced.
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seniors#Older Adults Lifestyle#Exercise Routines#Senior Health#First Baptist Church#Fitness One
orlandoweekly.com

DeLand's Old Spanish Sugar Mill will continue to operate under new vendor

Earlier this week, the team behind De Leon Springs' Old Spanish Sugar Mill announced that they would be closing. In a Facebook post, the company behind the famous make-your-own pancakes said that they lost their bid to continue to run the concession after 61 years. The owners announced that they would close in early September.
DELAND, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Home Builders Association: Voters should renew half-penny tax for schools

Flagler County Home Builders Association board member; Sales & Marketing Manager, Hulbert Homes, Inc. Half of a penny. Do the math. On a $15 meal, that’s 8 cents. On a $5 coffee, it’s 3 cents. On an outrageous $75 gas tank fill up, it’s less than 50 cents. Want to think bigger? OK. On a $25,000 car, it’s still only $125.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
hometownnewsvolusia.com

It'll be raining purple at the Daytona Bandshell

Purple Masquerade, a Prince tribute band, will perform Friday, Aug. 12, and Smokin' and Renegade, Boston and Styx tribute bands, will perform, Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Daytona Beach Bandshell. Both concerts start at 7:15 p.m. For the Sounds of Summer Concert Series, Purple Masquerade is a high performance tribute...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Report: Aging Palm Coast population is vulnerable to financial woes

To comply with federal requirements for the Community Development Block Grant program, Palm Coast staff presented a review of city demographics to the City Council on Aug. 9, revealing a Palm Coast that is getting older and in more financial difficulty. An aging population. 13% of all households in Palm...
PALM COAST, FL
villages-news.com

Villager clarifies she’s not in trouble over mermaid but in violation for ‘co-mingling colors’

A resident of The Villages has clarified she’s been called to a public hearing this week not over her mermaid mural but for “co-mingling colors.”. The home of Erin Kellett at 1012 Aloha Way in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens will be the subject of a public hearing slated to take place during the 3:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. The meeting will be at Savannah Center.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident says Ocala needs more grocery stores to match city’s growth

Living in my area for 11 years, I have seen grocery stores come and go. Now, what I see are housing developments being built, which are needed. My concern is simple: where are the food stores? Our Publix is so crowded, and the parking lot is so small, that it only brings customers to the boiling point when they make an attempt to get to the front door.
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy