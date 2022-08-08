ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Kentucky teenagers discover that embroidery is a lot more than just a craft

Two artists in Kentucky designed a summer workshop for teens called The School of Needlework for Disobedient Women, using embroidery as an avenue to explore feminism, activism and self-expression. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Instead of hanging out by the pool or off at camp, some Kentucky teenagers are spending part of...
BEREA, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy