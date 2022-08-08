ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Hudson Valley Firefighters Battle Devastating Home Fire

A Hudson Valley home was completely destroyed by a raging fire Thursday night. Images were posted online of a seemingly out-of-control house fire that lit up the dark night sky on Thursday evening. The photos show a home completely engulfed in flames as firefighters frantically race to put out the blaze. One of the horrifying images shows fire shooting out of both sides of the upper floor with the roof completely set ablaze.
5 Excellent Spots to Get Filet Mignon in the Hudson Valley

We've got the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.
Third Port Jervis woman who was reported missing is safe

PORT JERVIS – A third young Port Jervis woman reported as missing on social media earlier this week, and to Port Jervis Police Department on August 9, has been safely located. Police Chief William Worden said police were able to confirm Cheyenne McBride’s whereabouts and well-being the day after...
Viral Story of Drinking Poughkeepsie, NY Clown Resurfaces

A night out on the town in Dutchess County landed one party goer down in NYC all dressed up with nowhere to go. If you're not familiar with the social media account Humans of New York, I highly suggest finding them on Facebook or on Instagram. The page was created as a photo project back in 2010, but soon took on a life of its own as random people of New York shared their stories gripping millions of viewers.
Police Say Drunken Hudson Valley Man Threw Food at Victim

Food is meant to be eaten, not thrown in the direction of another person standing there. Police say a local man tossed food at a victim recently during a verbal argument that spiraled out of control. Law enforcement was able to help the victim retrieve some of their personal belongings at the residence where the altercation took place. Now, this 32-year-old man is facing charges after police say he tried to physically remove the officer from the residence during the scuffle.
Fishkill Food Truck Drama Finally Reaches Resolution

I remember a time when it took a special occasion or event to be able to grab a meal, snack, or treat from a local food truck. Think fairs, festivals, carnivals, right? These days though, more and more food trucks have been seeking out semi-permanent locations to set up shop so that hungry Hudson Valley'ers can get their food truck fix whenever they need it.
Hudson Valley Man Drowns In New York Lake

An investigation is underway after a Hudson Valley man drowned while swimming in a local lake. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed troopers responded to reports of a possible drowning in Rockland County. Orange County, New York Man Drowns in Rockland County, New York. On Sunday,...
Orange County Welcomes Amazing New Artisan Pizza Restaurant

There have been far too many restaurants closing in the Hudson Valley since covid first hit. And even when the pandemic lightened up, the closures did not. Just a couple of weeks ago, Tony Boffa’s in Middletown announced it would be closing its doors for good after more than 7 decades of serving happy customers. Luckily, the owners are retiring and it wasn’t a covid related closing. But it’s still one less great restaurant in Orange County.
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

