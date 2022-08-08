ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

KETV.com

Iowa officials warn of human trafficking awareness at state fair

Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety wants you to stay aware if you're headed to the state fair this weekend. The department is launching a new study to determine the severity of human trafficking at the fair and other areas around the fairgrounds. The Iowa Office...
KETV.com

Flo Rida to headline Nebraska State Fair's concert series

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair announced Friday that Flo Rida will headline the concert series for the event. The rapper will perform on Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Bristol Windows stage at Anderson Field. “We’re pleased Flo Rida was available and agreeable to join us at...
KETV.com

Woman impaled by beach umbrella in South Carolina dies, coroner says

GARDEN CITY, S.C. — A South Carolina woman died after she was impaled by a beach umbrella near Myrtle Beach, according to the coroner. Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the beach umbrella was carried by wind just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on Garden City beach. Garden City is more 10 miles south of Myrtle Beach.
GARDEN CITY, SC

