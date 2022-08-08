Read full article on original website
Gov. Reynolds asks district court to lift injunction on fetal heartbeat bill
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced this morning that she's asked a district court to lift an injunction that put Iowa's fetal heartbeat law on hold. The law passed in 2018. It outlaws abortion at six weeks, which is around the time a fetus's heartbeat can first be detected. A Polk County...
Nebraska GOP chair has plan to help local candidates and 'heal' party
LINCOLN, Neb. — The new chairman of the Nebraska Republican Party realizes "you can't create unity in one day." Eric Underwood took over the helm of the NEGOP in July after former chair Dan Welch was ousted at the state party convention. That led to the resignation of several...
Iowa officials warn of human trafficking awareness at state fair
Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety wants you to stay aware if you're headed to the state fair this weekend. The department is launching a new study to determine the severity of human trafficking at the fair and other areas around the fairgrounds. The Iowa Office...
Two Iowa towns get more than $300,000 from USDA for health care improvement
Iowa — The United States Department of Agriculture announces they're allocating $74 million to improve health care facilities across the nation. More than $300,000 will go toward two communities in rural Iowa. Manning Regional Healthcare in Carroll County will use the money to buy a new CT scanner.
Gov. Ricketts urging feds to look toward ethanol in reducing carbon footprint
Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts says consumers can save even more at the gas pump by filling up with ethanol-blended gas. Ricketts was at the American Coalition for Ethanol conference Thursday in Omaha. He says consumers want to reduce their carbon footprint. And he says while electric vehicles...
Summit Carbon Solutions considering eminent domain to build pipelines, some farmers oppose
Iowa — The company planning to build a carbon pipeline through Nebraska and Iowa says hundreds of landowners have agreed to let it build on their property. But according to filings with the Iowa Utilities Board, the company still may use eminent domain to get the project done.
Nebraska Medicine hosting CNA job fair Monday: Hospital system says there's a need for more support staff
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska Medicine will host a job fair Monday, Aug. 15, to recruit dozens of support staff, including Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs). It will be at the Fred & Pamela Buffet Cancer Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. Recruiters ask that you be 18 years or older with a high school diploma.
Nebraska back-to-school guide: Essential information for your student's return to the classroom
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska students are heading back to the classroom for another school year. Before your kids return to school, there's a few things you'll probably want to know. KETV NewsWatch 7 has you covered — starting with a list of the Omaha, Lincoln and surrounding areas' first...
KETV NewsWatch 7's Back to School photos
OMAHA, Neb. — As Nebraska students return to the classroom for another school year, KETV NewsWatch 7 decided to share some throwback first day photos.
How to watch tonight's Sturgeon Moon, the last supermoon of 2022, in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — Keep your eyes on the sky Thursday night!. The Full Sturgeon Moon will peak just after sunset in the Omaha area. Viewing should be good with some high clouds in the forecast overnight, so be sure to check out Bill Randby's forecast at 5 and 6 p.m.
Flo Rida to headline Nebraska State Fair's concert series
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair announced Friday that Flo Rida will headline the concert series for the event. The rapper will perform on Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Bristol Windows stage at Anderson Field. “We’re pleased Flo Rida was available and agreeable to join us at...
Nebraska State Fair menu: Chicken sandwich on a doughnut, sweet and savory classics and more
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair will serve up some bold new food items, as well as the sweet and savory classics. One of the new offerings at the state fair, scheduled from Aug. 26 to Sept. 5 in Grand Island, is the OMG Chicken Sandwich, from Hall Family Foods. It features a fried chicken breast and bacon, served on a glazed doughnut.
Woman impaled by beach umbrella in South Carolina dies, coroner says
GARDEN CITY, S.C. — A South Carolina woman died after she was impaled by a beach umbrella near Myrtle Beach, according to the coroner. Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the beach umbrella was carried by wind just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on Garden City beach. Garden City is more 10 miles south of Myrtle Beach.
Woman homeless for months after COVID-19 battle causes her to lose apartment
Over two years after its initial appearance in Alabama, COVID-19 has not only claimed the lives of nearly 20,000 Alabamians but has also disrupted the lives of many who survived. Jeff Eliasoph from sister station WVTM talked with Donshe Hambright, a Birmingham woman fighting struggles in other areas of her...
