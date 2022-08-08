ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

rockytopinsider.com

Nico Iamaleava Plans to Enroll Early, Predicts ‘Breakout’ Season for Tennessee

Nico Iamaleava, a five-star prospect in the class of 2023, sure seems to be fired up about getting over to Tennessee. 247 Sports‘ fourth-ranked overall prospect in the class, Iamaleava, committed to Tennessee back in March. Since then, Iamaleava has been working hard to help establish a strong recruiting class to go around him.
rockytopinsider.com

Transfer Receiver ‘A Pleasant Surprise’ For Tennessee

Tennessee returns star receiver Cedric Tillman, but lost starting receivers JaVonta Payton and Velus Jones Jr. this offseason. The Vols have plenty of in house candidates to replace the pair— Jalin Hyatt is poised to start at slot receiver — and a handful of freshmen, most notable Squirrel White, are turning heads.
bvmsports.com

Top 10 Tennessee HS football players in Class of 2023

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (BVM) – This year’s Tennessee high school senior class bears a bumper crop of talent. There are so many worthy candidates to consider for such a limited number of spots. These are the best players in the Volunteer State’s Class of 2023. 10. Brock Glenn,...
Western Iowa Today

Becker ready for new opportunity with Tennessee Volunteers

(Atlantic) An Atlantic athlete will compete in the SEC. UNI Track and Field transfer Craig Alan Becker has landed at Tennessee. Becker spent his freshman season with the Panthers, but entered the transfer portal immediately following the Missouri Valley Conference championships. “I continued to train. I didn’t take any time off after conference. From there I went and did three races. I did a time trial where we had official timing, so I was able to send it to coaches since it wasn’t hand timing. That’s where I ran a 1:52 which was a two second PR and was really big to get that in. I knew I could do it, because I ran it once in a split at the Drake Relays. I think that really played a role in the following race that I did. There was a mile race and I was able to run a 4:12 there. Both were big improvements from my times at UNI.”
americanmilitarynews.com

Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say

Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new mayor and sheriff will be taking office in two East Tennessee counties after both incumbents were voted out Thursday night. The current Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton will be replaced by Jack Lynch. Morton received 2,648 votes which fell short of the 3,691 votes for Lynch.
