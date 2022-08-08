ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sykesville, MD

The Good Feet Store - August 11, 2022

Our feet are the most important part of our foundation, and foot pain or other issues can cause problems throughout your body. Your foot has four arches, and they all need to be properly supported. Proper arch support helps align your feet and ankles properly, which sets off a chain reaction of proper alignment throughout the whole body, helping to alleviate pain.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Finally a fantastic weekend

BALTIMORE — A fantastic weekend is in store as we see temperature struggle to get into the mid to low 80s on both Saturday and Sunday. Humidity does increase some slightly on Sunday, as well as some showers possible during the evening time frame. These showers will be isolated at best and light. By the time we head into the next work week we get a quick taste of September with temperatures in the upper 70s and a showery day for both Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, we do see some lingering clouds but temperatures begin to rebound back in=to the low to mid 80s. Closing out the work week, we see more sunshine and warmth.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore school hosts prom for students with special needs

BALTIMORE — Prom is the quintessential coming of age dance. As anyone who's been to one knows, there can be a lot of chaos mixed in with fun. This makes it especially difficult for students with autism and other sensory processing sensitivities to enjoy the night. That is why...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore city Department of Public Works Logo Contest

BALTIMORE, Md — Calling all artist! Baltimore city Department of Public Works is hosting a contest to find a new logo design for their upcoming Cleaner, Greener, Beautiful-Baltimore campaign. The goal of the campaign is to stop illegal dumping in the city and reduce blight in the city’s streets, storm drains and alleys. This contest is open to all Baltimore City residence and welcomes professional and amateur artist to participate. All designs must be original artwork.
BALTIMORE, MD

