BALTIMORE — A fantastic weekend is in store as we see temperature struggle to get into the mid to low 80s on both Saturday and Sunday. Humidity does increase some slightly on Sunday, as well as some showers possible during the evening time frame. These showers will be isolated at best and light. By the time we head into the next work week we get a quick taste of September with temperatures in the upper 70s and a showery day for both Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, we do see some lingering clouds but temperatures begin to rebound back in=to the low to mid 80s. Closing out the work week, we see more sunshine and warmth.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 13 HOURS AGO