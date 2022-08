SEMORA, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was shot multiple times Wednesday while serving a domestic violence protection order, officials said. Sgt. Greg Ingram with the Caswell County Sheriff's Office said the deputy was one of two deputies who went to a home in Semora to serve the order, WNCN-TV reported. The second deputy didn't report any injuries.

SEMORA, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO