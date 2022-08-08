ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey is coming to the Tri-Cities this October

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 4 days ago
CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey is visiting the Tri-Cities on October 26

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Millions of children across the world are enthralled by CoComelon, a children’s media company with the largest YouTube presence of any entertainment brand. Now, they are bringing the show to the Tri-Cities with CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey coming to town as one of the first 20 stops on a nationwide tour.

As announced by the Toyota Center and Arena, the live show is scheduled to visit Kennewick on Wednesday, October 26 in between trips to Portland and Nampa, ID. A Broadway-style stage musical that encourages parents and kids to get out of their seats and dance, JJ’s Journey is sure to dazzle children across the Tri-Cities.

The following synopsis was offered through promotional material shared by the venue’s staff:

“J and his family are putting on a show where JJ is writing his own song and he needs a little help. In the end, JJ learns that by using his imagination, he can create, solve problems and can have wonderful adventures, proving that with a little help from your family and friends, you can make your dreams come true. With all the favorite characters and over 20 songs, including new original music, the show is a terrific journey through the world of CoComelon.”

Records for viewer time, streaming traffic and consecutive days watched have been dominated by CoComelon across major platforms like Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music, Roku, Netflix and the aforementioned platform, YouTube.

“If you know kids who are obsessed with CoComelon and parents or family members who catch themselves singing along, this show is the perfect combination of a high-quality production for adults and consistent audience engagement to keep the kids entertained, “ Producer Glenn Osher said.

Tickets for the Tri-Cities performance will go on sale starting at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 10:00 a.m. PST. You can visit Ticketmaster (click here) to purchase tickets.

