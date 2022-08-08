Click here to read the full article. “Republicans have just gone on the record in favor of expensive insulin,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said after Republicans voted to remove an insulin price cap from the Inflation Reduction Act. “After years of tough talk about taking on insulin makers, Republicans have once against wilted in the face of heat from Big Pharma.” Democrats had hoped to limit patients’ out-of-pocket cost for insulin to $35 per month as part of legislation to address inflation and climate change. But when the Senate parliamentarian ruled that the provision’s cap on private insurance is not primarily...

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO