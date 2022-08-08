Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Industry warns Manchin-Schumer bill will mean fewer new drugs
The pharmaceutical industry is bracing for a severe hit to investments with the Senate passage of a bill that would give Medicare the authority to set price caps on some expensive prescription drugs. Democrats passed a surprise deal struck last week between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen....
Insulin Will Remain Expensive for Many, Thanks to Republicans
Click here to read the full article. “Republicans have just gone on the record in favor of expensive insulin,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said after Republicans voted to remove an insulin price cap from the Inflation Reduction Act. “After years of tough talk about taking on insulin makers, Republicans have once against wilted in the face of heat from Big Pharma.” Democrats had hoped to limit patients’ out-of-pocket cost for insulin to $35 per month as part of legislation to address inflation and climate change. But when the Senate parliamentarian ruled that the provision’s cap on private insurance is not primarily...
Republicans Vote to Strike Down Insulin Price Cap for Non-Medicare Patients
The GOP is under fire on social media after Republicans strike down the Democrat led initiative to cap the price of insulin at $35 for those on Medicare and those who are on private insurance. Why did Republicans overwhelmingly choose not to cap insulin? Which Republicans voted in favor of the measure?
bloomberglaw.com
Haggling With Pharma: Medicare Drug Price Negotiations Explained
Provisions that would empower Medicare to negotiate some drug prices under the budget reconciliation bill are being marketed by Democrats as a landmark change that would lower drug costs for Americans across the country. The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that the provisions would save the Centers for Medicare &...
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Inflation Reduction Act passes Senate; what is in the bill; what happens next?
In a party-line vote on Sunday, the Senate passed a far-reaching $430 billion bill aimed at lowering health care costs, raising taxes on corporations and combating climate change. The bill, called the Inflation Reduction Act, includes an unprecedented $375 billion to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 40% below their 2005...
Explainer: When will Americans feel the Inflation Reduction Act's impact?
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Inflation Reduction Act, a $430 billion bill focused on lowering healthcare costs, promoting clean energy and increasing corporate taxes, passed the U.S. Senate on Sunday and is expected to pass the House of Representatives as soon as Friday.
Democrats brace for insulin fight on Inflation Reduction Act
Democrats are bracing for a fight to include capping the price of insulin on their climate and health care bill as they prepare for a long night of votes on Saturday. They included a provision to cap the price of insulin in their legislation known as the Inflation Reduction Act, which Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin negotiated together. Democrats hope their legislation would cap out-of-pocket costs for insulin to $35.But Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough issued a guidance against a provision that would cause drug companies to rebate Medicare if it raised the price of drugs higher...
What The Inflation Reduction Act Could Actually Do For You, From Climate To Medication Costs
In what is undoubtedly one of the biggest wins to date for the Biden Administration, the U.S. Senate voted to approve the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) 2022. The bill contains numerous carryovers (and has some major omissions) from Biden’s Build Back Better Act that was stonewalled in the Senate late last year. After a marathon debate in the Senate that ended in a deadlock broken by Vice President Harris’ vote, the bill heads to the House, where it will likely be approved.
Democrats' plans for drug price controls will hurt, not help Americans by squelching innovation and cures
We are entering the most exciting time of biomedical innovation and advancement in American history. Our growing understanding of human genetics and the promise of personalized medicine will advance the race to cure cancer and treat or prevent Alzheimer’s disease. However, this progress will be erased if Congress passes government drug price controls, which will end the promise of innovation and prevent patients from seeing the benefits of the next generation of cures.
NPR
Biden to sign a bill that would care for veterans made sick by toxic exposures
President Biden today plans to sign into law what is widely considered the biggest expansion of VA care ever, the PACT Act. PACT stands for Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins. It's meant to make up for broken promises over the years to care for veterans made sick by toxic exposures in Vietnam and in Iraq and Afghanistan, where U.S. troops and Iraqis alike were exposed to things like burn pits. Quil Lawrence follows veteran affairs for NPR, and he's with us now. Good morning, Quil.
Colorado is a battleground for how to frame Inflation Reduction Act
Democrats call it "the most important climate legislation in the world." Republicans label it a tax hike.State of play: The battle to define the $740 billion tax, climate and health care package is taking center stage in Colorado, where U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, one of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents going into the midterms, is seeking re-election. Democrats consider the reconciliation deal — known as the Inflation Reduction Act — as their answer to voter concerns about inflated prices, climate change and rising health care costs.Republicans are decrying the measure as out-of-control spending that will only increase taxes.Why it matters:...
thecentersquare.com
Generic drug manufacturers say Democrats' drug bill could lead to higher prices
(The Center Square) – Generic drug manufacturers oppose Democrats’ bill allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices. The Senate passed its climate, tax, and healthcare bill on Sunday, which permits Medicare to negotiate what it pays for drugs. “For seniors who’ve faced the indignity of rationing medications or skipping...
Private insurers won't get drug price break, clause struck from Senate bill
Democrats’ plans for lowering prescription drug prices took a hit Saturday as they prepared to move their massive reconciliation bill through the chamber. Driving the news: The Senate parliamentarian said provisions had to be struck from the plan that would have forced pharmaceutical companies to give rebates if prices for their products sold to private insurers exceeded inflation, the Associated Press reports.
Washington Examiner
Manchin bill would devastate the generic drug industry, raise prices
Five years from now, when the overall price of medicines is skyrocketing, look back on this month and blame the Democrats for ruining the generic drug industry. Better yet, America should raise Hades this week by calling Democratic House members to urge them to vote against the provision in the Manchin-Schumer tax-and-spend bill that sets up a spurious government “negotiation” of Medicare drug prices. The Medicare provision is horribly counterproductive on numerous levels. What it will do to deter the development of inexpensive generic drugs will put a particular crimp on family budgets.
NPR
Sen. Schumer talks on what the Inflation Reduction Act means for Americans
And right now we're going to take stock of this weekend's big news in the Senate, which passed a massive package of climate, tax and health care measures known as the Inflation Reduction Act. This was a culmination of more than a year of negotiations and Democratic infighting - history-making legislation. We are joined now by NPR congressional correspondent Kelsey Snell, who's been following all of this. Hey, Kelsey.
bloomberglaw.com
Pharma Lobby Readies Legal Firepower for Drug Pricing Measures
Lawsuits possible over HHS decisions on medications, formulas. Measures to lower prescription drug prices will inevitably end up being challenged by pharmaceutical companies, even as they have yet to become law, attorneys say. The congressional package of climate, tax, and health-care measures passed by the Senate Sunday contains provisions to...
Democrats quash Bernie Sanders effort to revive child tax credit
Democrats on Sunday morning overwhelmingly voted against Sen. Bernie Sanders' attempt to revive the child tax credit to the party's most promising iteration of the reconciliation package. Driving the news: The independent Vermont senator was the only one to vote in favor of an amendment to include the tax credit,...
Oncology patients at serious risk with Congress’ drug pricing plan
As Congress works to lower health care costs, we reach a critical point in our nation’s debate over what consumers must pay for prescription medicines. The current Senate budget reconciliation package is hyper-focused on bringing down drug prices. Unfortunately, the legislation is short-sighted, and ignores a key remedy that would help lower out-of-pocket costs for […] The post Oncology patients at serious risk with Congress’ drug pricing plan appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
NPR
The new CHIPS and Science Act will bring semiconductor chip manufacturing to the U.S.
All right, stop for a moment and look around your car, your desk, your kitchen. How many high-tech gadgets do you see? I mean, look - your laptop, your cell phone, your TV, all of those things - they need semiconductor chips in order to function. And most of those chips are not made in the U.S. Now, the Biden administration is determined to change that. So today, the president signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law. It allocates more than $50 billion to bring semiconductor chip manufacturing to the U.S. and away from its current production hub in East Asia.
